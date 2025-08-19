Not Cotton, Not Linen—This Is the Pretty White Shirt Trend That Could Define Fall 2025

If pretty white tops are your thing, you're probably feeling a bit sad that summer is coming to a close, but not to worry—a pretty white top happens to be a major fall trend. And while summer's linen and cotton poplin tops were lovely, fall's white top trend is just as pretty but far more dramatic. The trend is lace tops, and Elsa Hosk is already endorsing it.
Romantic lace was a major theme on the F/W 25 runways, and if you want to get even more specific, a boho take on the trend feels the most of-the-moment. That's the exact aesthetic Hosk embraced with the white ruffled lace blouse she recently wore and posted on her Instagram feed. It's very much reminiscent of the fall runways of Chloé, Isabel Marant, and Valentino, to name just a few of the brands that are making the romantic boho lace trend a thing.
Now that you have some context, keep scrolling to see the pretty white lace shirt trend on Elsa Hosk and the runways, and shop a handful of stunning options for yourself.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.