It's Happening, People: The *It* Loafer From 1953 Is Back From the Dead

Loafer season is just around the corner, and if you have a pair of Gucci ones sitting in the back of your closet, it's time to dust them off and bring them out. Not that they ever truly went out of style. This fall, however, these designer loafers are expected to be even more popular than before. Need proof? Celebrities are already stepping out in their favorite pairs, setting the tone for the season ahead.
Last week, Katy Perry and Natalie Portman were both seen in Gucci loafers. Interestingly, they both chose the same style, the Jordaan. Perry paired her's with jeans and a white button-down shirt, while Portman, seen on set for Good Sex, where she's playing a couple's therapist named Ally, styled hers with stripe shorts, a trench coat, and socks.
This loafer silhouette draws inspiration from the classic Gucci Horsebit loafer introduced in 1953. But with its low profile, sleek design, slightly elongated toe, and small horsebit hardware, it offers a modern reinterpretation of that iconic style. These loafers are incredibly versatile and loved worldwide, inspiring the Italian label to create different iterations using new materials and hardware. They have even launched a version with a flexible leather heel that can be pushed down to transform the loafer into a slip-on mule.
Apart from recent sightings of the Jordaan, we've also seen Gucci's Brixton loafers on Dakota Johnson, who matched hers with straight-leg jeans and a gray T-shirt for a trip to Erewhon. Daisy Edgar-Jones has also been spotted wearing a platform style with navy wide-leg trousers, a cropped white tee, and a trench coat.
That said, if you don't already own Gucci loafers, keep scrolling because we've rounded up the celebrity-loved Jordaan along with other classic styles. And if you needed one final push: Gucci loafers are the smartest investments you can make for fall because whether you're a minimalist or maximalist dresser, they'll elevate your wardrobe.
