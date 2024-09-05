Rosie HW Just Wore the Skirt and Shoe Combo That's All Over Copenhagen and Paris

With her finger on the pulse of the latest trends, it's no surprise that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's daily looks are perfectly in tune with what fashion editors and influencers are wearing right now. Attending a meeting in London this week, the model styled the skirt and shoe combination I've seen fashion people integrate into their wardrobes just in time for fashion month.

Wearing a sleek pencil-cut midi skirt, the model paired her look with sharp pointed-toe shoes, creating an easy but elegant outfit that was seeped in sophistication. Simple in theory but incredibly striking in practice, this outfit combination imparts a polished energy and poised silhouette that fashion people are already embracing this fall.

Having previously fallen out of favor for its "stuffy" connotations, the knee-length skirt found itself on the back burner for many years. This year, however, the trend has crept back to the fore, ushered in by fall 2024 runway shows, including Givenchy, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, and Ferragamo, which all called on the elegant item to sharpen looks across their collections.

While I think a knee-length skirt and loafer pairing looks chic every single time, my ultimate shoe to wear with a pencil skirt is a pointed toe. Elongating the leg and giving office-siren energy, the sleek silhouette creates trumps all others for me.

While Huntington-Whiteley wore her elegant combination to a meeting in London, I've also seen the look in Copenhagen and Paris.

To shop the combo that fashion people will be wearing for the entirety of September, read on to discover our edit of the best knee-length skirts and pointed-toe shoes.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.