Rosie HW Just Wore the Skirt and Shoe Combo That's All Over Copenhagen and Paris

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

With her finger on the pulse of the latest trends, it's no surprise that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's daily looks are perfectly in tune with what fashion editors and influencers are wearing right now. Attending a meeting in London this week, the model styled the skirt and shoe combination I've seen fashion people integrate into their wardrobes just in time for fashion month.

Rosie Huntington Whiteley wears a knee-length skirt and pointed toe heels.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Wearing a sleek pencil-cut midi skirt, the model paired her look with sharp pointed-toe shoes, creating an easy but elegant outfit that was seeped in sophistication. Simple in theory but incredibly striking in practice, this outfit combination imparts a polished energy and poised silhouette that fashion people are already embracing this fall.

Influencer wears a brown leather knee length skirt, black pointed toe heels, a silk camisole, and a black clutch.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Having previously fallen out of favor for its "stuffy" connotations, the knee-length skirt found itself on the back burner for many years. This year, however, the trend has crept back to the fore, ushered in by fall 2024 runway shows, including Givenchy, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, and Ferragamo, which all called on the elegant item to sharpen looks across their collections.

While I think a knee-length skirt and loafer pairing looks chic every single time, my ultimate shoe to wear with a pencil skirt is a pointed toe. Elongating the leg and giving office-siren energy, the sleek silhouette creates trumps all others for me.

Influencer wears a knee length skirt, a black leather top, an oversize blazer, and burgundy pointed toe heels.

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

While Huntington-Whiteley wore her elegant combination to a meeting in London, I've also seen the look in Copenhagen and Paris.

To shop the combo that fashion people will be wearing for the entirety of September, read on to discover our edit of the best knee-length skirts and pointed-toe shoes.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST KNEE-LENGTH SHIRTS AND POINTED-TOE HEELS:

Pencil Skirt With Rome-Knit Opening
MANGO
Pencil Skirt With Rome-Knit Opening

This would also look so chic with white socks and loafers.

Animal Print Slingbacks
ZARA
Animal Print Slingbacks

The animal-print shoe trend is taking off the fall.

Rina Low Waisted Linen Skirt
Reformation
Rina Low Waisted Linen Skirt

Shop this while it's on sale.

The Sharp Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps
TOTEME
The Sharp Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps

I always come back to Toteme for its elevated basics.

Tailored Pencil Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Tailored Pencil Midi Skirts

Chic and classic.

Natasha Pump
Reformation
Natasha Pumps

We'll see burgundy accessories everywhere this fall.

Bart Cashmere Skirt
THE ROW
Bart Cashmere Skirt

The cashmere composition ensures warmth and a cozy finish.

Satin Effect Heeled Mules
ZARA
Satin Effect Heeled Mules

These look more expensive than they are.

Knee-Length Skirt
H&M
Knee-Length Skirt

This comes in US sizes 0–20.

Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle
MANGO
Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle

Kitten heels add some extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Pencil Midi Skirt in Four-Season Stretch
J.Crew
Pencil Midi Skirt

J.Crew is one of my favorite brands to shop for elegant workwear.

Appliquéd Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
MAGDA BUTRYM
Appliquéd Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

Style with a red dress to highlight the accent bow.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

