6 Celebrity Jeans-and-Boots Outfits That Are Making Me Forget All About My Dresses

Embracing new autumn trends is exciting, but certain fail-safe outfit combinations always capture our attention this time of year. Just as a dress and sandals shine in the warmer months, jeans and boots are the go-to staples for autumn and winter—especially when worn together.

Given the timeless nature of this formula, it's no surprise that celebrities have stepped out in their own jeans-and-boots outfits. Within the category, we've seen an impressive variety of double acts: wide-cut denim with pointed-toe boots; slim-leg jeans with chunky boots; slouchy jeans with slouchy boots; and everything in between. A-listers aren't afraid to experiment with their style, so if you were worried about this look being overdone, fear not—there are plenty of fresh takes for you to re-create, courtesy of Sienna Miller, Charli XCX, Zoë Kravitz and more.

Take a look at our top picks below, then shop the pieces you need to emulate your favourites.

1. Sienna Miller: Wide-Leg Jeans + Blazer + Pointed-Toe Boots

Jeans with boots celebrities: Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Sienna Miller knows how to serve up a classic look, and this understated blazer-and-baggy-jeans pairing is no exception. The sleek, pointed-toe boots balance out the voluminous denim perfectly.

Shop the look:

Single-Breasted Blazer
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Blazer

& Other Stories has nailed the classics.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

Don't overlook this high-street hero's denim selection.

Tokio 55 Leather Ankle Boots
GIANVITO ROSSI
Tokio 55 Leather Ankle Boots

You'll pull these out every autumn.

2. Emily Ratajkowski: Straight Jeans + Shearling Jacket + Brown Boots

Jeans with boots celebrities: Emily Ratajkowski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Temperatures are set to plummet, which means we'll be bundling up in our cosiest outerwear in no time. The list of jackets that go with jeans and boots is long, but we particularly love Em-Rata's chic trifecta.

Shop the look:

Tatoosh Shearling-Lined Suede Jacket
Blazé Milano
Tatoosh Shearling-Lined Suede Jacket

Such a versatile and rich-looking hue.

Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans
MANGO
Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans

The perfect not-too-slim, not-too-loose jeans.

Leather Chelsea Croc Block Heel Boots
M&S Collection
Leather Chelsea Croc Block Heel Boots

Bravo, Marks and Spencer.

3. Jennifer Lopez: Baggy Jeans + Knitwear + Uggs

Jeans with boots celebrities: Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If black ankle boots feel a bit too smart for your day-to-day outfits, take a leaf out of J.Lo's book and opt for a relaxed denim cut teamed with Uggs.

Shop the look:

Mock-Neck Sweater
& Other Stories
Mock-Neck Sweater

This handy jumper comes in 12 feel-good hues!

Pleated Low-Rise Jeans
GIVENCHY
Pleated Low-Rise Jeans

I can definitely see J.Lo wearing this pair.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boots in Chestnut
UGG
Classic Ultra Mini Boots in Chestnut

Grab them before they sell out again.

4. Charli XCX: Loose Jeans + Puffer Jacket + Knee-High Boots

Jeans with boots celebrities: Charli XCX

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Charli XCX's ‘brat’ aesthetic defined the summer, so we're excited to witness her autumn 2024 vibe. This puffer jacket and slouchy boots ensemble is a promising start.

Shop the look:

Hood Quilted Coat
MANGO
Hood Quilted Coat

Warm and stylish.

Wide Jeans
& Other Stories
Wide Jeans

These would also look great with loafers or ballet flats.

Jasmina 20 Soft Calf & Suede Leather Black
Anonymous Copenhagen
Jasmina 20 Soft Calf & Suede Leather Black

The leather on these boots looks buttery soft.

5. Zoë Kravitz: Low-Rise Jeans + Blazer + Heeled Boots

Jeans with boots celebrities: Zoë Kravitz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Much like Sienna, Zoë Kravitz got the memo that a blazer adds instant polish to every outfit. This is a combination you can pull out countless times for all kinds of occasions.

Shop the look:

Crows Foot Double Breasted Blazer
MANGO
Crows Foot Double Breasted Blazer

The ideal neutral layer.

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Fashion editors adore Reformation denim.

Pointed Ankle Boots
H&M
Pointed Ankle Boots

Don't these look so high-end?

6. Olivia Rodrigo: Dark-Wash Jeans + Wool Coat + Chunky Boots

Jeans with boots celebrities: Olivia Rodrigo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Olivia Rodrigo has mastered off-duty style, and we're all taking notes. The chunky Chelsea boot is a cool and practical option for busy days in the city.

Shop the look:

Tie-Belt Felted Coat
H&M
Tie-Belt Felted Coat

I know a great transitional cover-up when I see one.

Shift Jeans - Straight
COS
Shift Jeans - Straight

Take a break from blue denim with this washed black pair.

Chunky Chelsea Boots
H&M
Chunky Chelsea Boots

One of the many striking styles available at H&M right now.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

