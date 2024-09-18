6 Celebrity Jeans-and-Boots Outfits That Are Making Me Forget All About My Dresses
Embracing new autumn trends is exciting, but certain fail-safe outfit combinations always capture our attention this time of year. Just as a dress and sandals shine in the warmer months, jeans and boots are the go-to staples for autumn and winter—especially when worn together.
Given the timeless nature of this formula, it's no surprise that celebrities have stepped out in their own jeans-and-boots outfits. Within the category, we've seen an impressive variety of double acts: wide-cut denim with pointed-toe boots; slim-leg jeans with chunky boots; slouchy jeans with slouchy boots; and everything in between. A-listers aren't afraid to experiment with their style, so if you were worried about this look being overdone, fear not—there are plenty of fresh takes for you to re-create, courtesy of Sienna Miller, Charli XCX, Zoë Kravitz and more.
Take a look at our top picks below, then shop the pieces you need to emulate your favourites.
1. Sienna Miller: Wide-Leg Jeans + Blazer + Pointed-Toe Boots
Style Notes: Sienna Miller knows how to serve up a classic look, and this understated blazer-and-baggy-jeans pairing is no exception. The sleek, pointed-toe boots balance out the voluminous denim perfectly.
Shop the look:
2. Emily Ratajkowski: Straight Jeans + Shearling Jacket + Brown Boots
Style Notes: Temperatures are set to plummet, which means we'll be bundling up in our cosiest outerwear in no time. The list of jackets that go with jeans and boots is long, but we particularly love Em-Rata's chic trifecta.
Shop the look:
3. Jennifer Lopez: Baggy Jeans + Knitwear + Uggs
Style Notes: If black ankle boots feel a bit too smart for your day-to-day outfits, take a leaf out of J.Lo's book and opt for a relaxed denim cut teamed with Uggs.
Shop the look:
4. Charli XCX: Loose Jeans + Puffer Jacket + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Charli XCX's ‘brat’ aesthetic defined the summer, so we're excited to witness her autumn 2024 vibe. This puffer jacket and slouchy boots ensemble is a promising start.
Shop the look:
The leather on these boots looks buttery soft.
5. Zoë Kravitz: Low-Rise Jeans + Blazer + Heeled Boots
Style Notes: Much like Sienna, Zoë Kravitz got the memo that a blazer adds instant polish to every outfit. This is a combination you can pull out countless times for all kinds of occasions.
Shop the look:
6. Olivia Rodrigo: Dark-Wash Jeans + Wool Coat + Chunky Boots
Style Notes: Olivia Rodrigo has mastered off-duty style, and we're all taking notes. The chunky Chelsea boot is a cool and practical option for busy days in the city.
Shop the look:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
