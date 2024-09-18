6 Celebrity Jeans-and-Boots Outfits That Are Making Me Forget All About My Dresses

Embracing new autumn trends is exciting, but certain fail-safe outfit combinations always capture our attention this time of year. Just as a dress and sandals shine in the warmer months, jeans and boots are the go-to staples for autumn and winter—especially when worn together.

Given the timeless nature of this formula, it's no surprise that celebrities have stepped out in their own jeans-and-boots outfits. Within the category, we've seen an impressive variety of double acts: wide-cut denim with pointed-toe boots; slim-leg jeans with chunky boots; slouchy jeans with slouchy boots; and everything in between. A-listers aren't afraid to experiment with their style, so if you were worried about this look being overdone, fear not—there are plenty of fresh takes for you to re-create, courtesy of Sienna Miller, Charli XCX, Zoë Kravitz and more.

Take a look at our top picks below, then shop the pieces you need to emulate your favourites.

1. Sienna Miller: Wide-Leg Jeans + Blazer + Pointed-Toe Boots

Style Notes: Sienna Miller knows how to serve up a classic look, and this understated blazer-and-baggy-jeans pairing is no exception. The sleek, pointed-toe boots balance out the voluminous denim perfectly.

Shop the look:

& Other Stories Single-Breasted Blazer £165 SHOP NOW & Other Stories has nailed the classics.

H&M Wide High Jeans £25 SHOP NOW Don't overlook this high-street hero's denim selection.

GIANVITO ROSSI Tokio 55 Leather Ankle Boots £1095 SHOP NOW You'll pull these out every autumn.

2. Emily Ratajkowski: Straight Jeans + Shearling Jacket + Brown Boots

Style Notes: Temperatures are set to plummet, which means we'll be bundling up in our cosiest outerwear in no time. The list of jackets that go with jeans and boots is long, but we particularly love Em-Rata's chic trifecta.

Shop the look:

Blazé Milano Tatoosh Shearling-Lined Suede Jacket £2745 SHOP NOW Such a versatile and rich-looking hue.

MANGO Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans £36 SHOP NOW The perfect not-too-slim, not-too-loose jeans.

M&S Collection Leather Chelsea Croc Block Heel Boots £69 SHOP NOW Bravo, Marks and Spencer.

3. Jennifer Lopez: Baggy Jeans + Knitwear + Uggs

Style Notes: If black ankle boots feel a bit too smart for your day-to-day outfits, take a leaf out of J.Lo's book and opt for a relaxed denim cut teamed with Uggs.

Shop the look:

& Other Stories Mock-Neck Sweater £47 SHOP NOW This handy jumper comes in 12 feel-good hues!

GIVENCHY Pleated Low-Rise Jeans £890 SHOP NOW I can definitely see J.Lo wearing this pair.

UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boots in Chestnut £145 SHOP NOW Grab them before they sell out again.

4. Charli XCX: Loose Jeans + Puffer Jacket + Knee-High Boots

Style Notes: Charli XCX's ‘brat’ aesthetic defined the summer, so we're excited to witness her autumn 2024 vibe. This puffer jacket and slouchy boots ensemble is a promising start.

Shop the look:

MANGO Hood Quilted Coat £90 SHOP NOW Warm and stylish.

& Other Stories Wide Jeans £87 SHOP NOW These would also look great with loafers or ballet flats.

Anonymous Copenhagen Jasmina 20 Soft Calf & Suede Leather Black £280 SHOP NOW The leather on these boots looks buttery soft.

5. Zoë Kravitz: Low-Rise Jeans + Blazer + Heeled Boots

Style Notes: Much like Sienna, Zoë Kravitz got the memo that a blazer adds instant polish to every outfit. This is a combination you can pull out countless times for all kinds of occasions.

Shop the look:

MANGO Crows Foot Double Breasted Blazer £60 SHOP NOW The ideal neutral layer.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £168 SHOP NOW Fashion editors adore Reformation denim.

H&M Pointed Ankle Boots £38 SHOP NOW Don't these look so high-end?

6. Olivia Rodrigo: Dark-Wash Jeans + Wool Coat + Chunky Boots

Style Notes: Olivia Rodrigo has mastered off-duty style, and we're all taking notes. The chunky Chelsea boot is a cool and practical option for busy days in the city.

Shop the look:

H&M Tie-Belt Felted Coat £50 SHOP NOW I know a great transitional cover-up when I see one.

COS Shift Jeans - Straight £85 SHOP NOW Take a break from blue denim with this washed black pair.