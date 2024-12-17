Lila Moss, Zoë Kravitz and Sienna Miller Have Set a New Jacket-and-Jeans Formula This Winter

As we navigate these unseasonally mild winter days, I’ve been on the hunt for fresh and lightweight styling inspiration. Eager to shed the heavy winter coat I've been wearing day-in-day-out, I’m more than ready to embrace lighter layers to see me through the remainder of the winter as well as prepare myself for the warmer spring days ahead.

In anticipation of the seasonal shift, I’ve turned to the celebrity style set to gauge how they'll be approaching transitional dressing. One trend that’s caught my eye? The pairing of short jackets with wide-leg jeans. Suddenly everywhere—I can thank L.A.'s warmer climate for the abundance of inspiration—this combination feels cool, effortless and so easy to style. So, it’s no surprise that it’s been popping up on some of the most stylish A-listers in recent weeks.

Inspired by this chic and versatile pairing, I’ve tracked down six chic celebrity looks featuring short jackets and wide-leg jeans to inspire my own winter wardrobe. From cool-girl tailoring to casual off-duty vibes, these outfits prove that this combination is the ideal way to step into the new season in style. Read on to discover some excellent styling ideas below.

1. LILA MOSS' SUDED JACKET + WIDE-LEG JEANS

(Image credit: Goff Photos )

Style Notes: A breakout trend from the past few months, suede jackets have become one of the season's most in-demand buys. Wearing a short, light brown style from French brand Sezane, model Lila Moss paired hers with low-rise wide-leg jeans with a simple black boot, crafting a casual outfit that nodded towards some of the season's favourite trends.

Shop the Look:

Sezane Will Jacket £225 SHOP NOW This jacket comes in 35 other colours and fabrics.

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 £68 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Vagabond Sheila £145 SHOP NOW Classic black boots are a wardrobes staple you'll never tire of.

2. SIENNA MILLER'S CO-ORD DENIM JACKET AND JEANS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I've long looked to Sienna Miller for styling inspiration and I don't think this will change anytime soon. Taking a modern approach to double-denim styling the actor plucked her look from Paige's mens section, selecting a sandy jacket and jeans combination, which she elevated with a pretty pop of blue.

Shop the Look:

Frame Vintage Denim Jacket £400 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or wear on its own buttoned all-the-way up.

Frame The Boxy Jean £350 SHOP NOW These also come in a classic blue style.

Prada Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano Mini Bag £950 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

3. SYDNEY SWEENY KNITTED JACKET + HIGH-WAISTED WIDE-LEG TROUSERS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Bundling up in a thick knitted jacket, Sydney Sweeney ensured an insulated outfit by pairing her short jacket with high-waisted jeans. Choosing a wide-leg design Sweeney's outfit remained comfortable, cosy and perfect for navigating chilly winter days.

Shop the Look:

H&M Fluffy Bucket Hat £20 SHOP NOW This cosy bucket hat also comes in black.

Mango Zip Hooded Cardigan £50 SHOP NOW Layer this underneath a thick coat or style on its own.

Mint Velvet Mid Indigo Crop Wide Jeans £89 SHOP NOW Style these with white boots like Sweeney, or pair with a pretty ballet flat.

4. KATIE HOLMES' WOOL JACKET + WIDE-LEG JEANS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Known for her impossibly chic capsule wardrobe, I often seek styling inspiration from actor Katie Holmes. Wearing a mole brown wool jacket with baggy jeans and a speckled knit, the actor's look was cosy, wearable and warm enough to keep you toasty on winter's coldest days.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti Wool Blend High Neck Jacket £169 SHOP NOW This mole brown shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Mabli Blewog Pullover £179 SHOP NOW Add a subtle wash of colour into your winter wardrobe.

H&M Barrel Regular Jeans £25 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

5. ZOE KRAVITZ BLAZER + BAGGY JEANS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Blazers and jeans are one of my favourite styling combinations out there, and Zoë Kravitz's elevated look has reminded me to revisit this classic two-piece this winter. Keeping it simple and chic the actor paired her blazer and jeans with a simple black tee and sleek pointed-toe heels.

Shop the Look:

COS Relaxed Single-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer £155 SHOP NOW Style this over a simple tee or wear with a classic button-down.

H&M Boat-Neck Top £10 SHOP NOW This also comes in white and leopard print.

Zara Low-Waist Balloon-Fit Jeans £30 SHOP NOW Pair with heels or style with trainers and let your jeans puddle.

6. LEATHER JACKET + WIDE-LEG JEANS

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Leather jackets are one of my favourite items to reach for during winter. In an oversized cut these styles well over thick knits and they always give your outfit an effortlessly cool edge.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Veda Brandon Leather Jacket £658 SHOP NOW This cosy jacket can sub-in for a coat on milder winter days.

COS Volume Wide-Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW This also comes in six other shades.