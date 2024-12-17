Lila Moss, Zoë Kravitz and Sienna Miller Have Set a New Jacket-and-Jeans Formula This Winter

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

As we navigate these unseasonally mild winter days, I’ve been on the hunt for fresh and lightweight styling inspiration. Eager to shed the heavy winter coat I've been wearing day-in-day-out, I’m more than ready to embrace lighter layers to see me through the remainder of the winter as well as prepare myself for the warmer spring days ahead.

In anticipation of the seasonal shift, I’ve turned to the celebrity style set to gauge how they'll be approaching transitional dressing. One trend that’s caught my eye? The pairing of short jackets with wide-leg jeans. Suddenly everywhere—I can thank L.A.'s warmer climate for the abundance of inspiration—this combination feels cool, effortless and so easy to style. So, it’s no surprise that it’s been popping up on some of the most stylish A-listers in recent weeks.

Inspired by this chic and versatile pairing, I’ve tracked down six chic celebrity looks featuring short jackets and wide-leg jeans to inspire my own winter wardrobe. From cool-girl tailoring to casual off-duty vibes, these outfits prove that this combination is the ideal way to step into the new season in style. Read on to discover some excellent styling ideas below.

1. LILA MOSS' SUDED JACKET + WIDE-LEG JEANS

Lila Moss wears a short jacket and wide leg jeans.

(Image credit: Goff Photos )

Style Notes: A breakout trend from the past few months, suede jackets have become one of the season's most in-demand buys. Wearing a short, light brown style from French brand Sezane, model Lila Moss paired hers with low-rise wide-leg jeans with a simple black boot, crafting a casual outfit that nodded towards some of the season's favourite trends.

Shop the Look:

Will Jacket - Camel Suede - Goat Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Will Jacket

This jacket comes in 35 other colours and fabrics.

Cloud Low Loose Jeans
Arket
Cloud Low Loose Jeans

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Sheila
Vagabond
Sheila

Classic black boots are a wardrobes staple you'll never tire of.

2. SIENNA MILLER'S CO-ORD DENIM JACKET AND JEANS

Sienna Miller wears a short jacket and wide leg jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I've long looked to Sienna Miller for styling inspiration and I don't think this will change anytime soon. Taking a modern approach to double-denim styling the actor plucked her look from Paige's mens section, selecting a sandy jacket and jeans combination, which she elevated with a pretty pop of blue.

Shop the Look:

Vintage Denim Jacket -- Regent
Frame
Vintage Denim Jacket

Style over a white tee or wear on its own buttoned all-the-way up.

The Boxy Jean -- Regent
Frame
The Boxy Jean

These also come in a classic blue style.

Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano Mini Bag
Prada
Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano Mini Bag

Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

3. SYDNEY SWEENY KNITTED JACKET + HIGH-WAISTED WIDE-LEG TROUSERS

Sydeney Sweeney wears a short jacket and wide leg jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Bundling up in a thick knitted jacket, Sydney Sweeney ensured an insulated outfit by pairing her short jacket with high-waisted jeans. Choosing a wide-leg design Sweeney's outfit remained comfortable, cosy and perfect for navigating chilly winter days.

Shop the Look:

Fluffy Bucket Hat
H&M
Fluffy Bucket Hat

This cosy bucket hat also comes in black.

Zip Hooded Cardigan - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Zip Hooded Cardigan

Layer this underneath a thick coat or style on its own.

Mid Indigo Crop Wide Jeans
Mint Velvet
Mid Indigo Crop Wide Jeans

Style these with white boots like Sweeney, or pair with a pretty ballet flat.

4. KATIE HOLMES' WOOL JACKET + WIDE-LEG JEANS

Katie Holmes wears a short jacket and wide leg jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Known for her impossibly chic capsule wardrobe, I often seek styling inspiration from actor Katie Holmes. Wearing a mole brown wool jacket with baggy jeans and a speckled knit, the actor's look was cosy, wearable and warm enough to keep you toasty on winter's coldest days.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti, Wool Blend High Neck Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend High Neck Jacket

This mole brown shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Blewog Pullover - Moss Speckle by Mabli
Mabli
Blewog Pullover

Add a subtle wash of colour into your winter wardrobe.

Barrel Regular Jeans
H&M
Barrel Regular Jeans

These look more expensive than they are.

5. ZOE KRAVITZ BLAZER + BAGGY JEANS

Zoe Kravitz wears short jacket and wide leg jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Blazers and jeans are one of my favourite styling combinations out there, and Zoë Kravitz's elevated look has reminded me to revisit this classic two-piece this winter. Keeping it simple and chic the actor paired her blazer and jeans with a simple black tee and sleek pointed-toe heels.

Shop the Look:

Relaxed Single-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer
COS
Relaxed Single-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer

Style this over a simple tee or wear with a classic button-down.

Boat-Neck Top
H&M
Boat-Neck Top

This also comes in white and leopard print.

Z1975 Low-Waist Balloon-Fit Jeans
Zara
Low-Waist Balloon-Fit Jeans

Pair with heels or style with trainers and let your jeans puddle.

6. LEATHER JACKET + WIDE-LEG JEANS

Hailey Bieber wears a short jacket and wide leg jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Leather jackets are one of my favourite items to reach for during winter. In an oversized cut these styles well over thick knits and they always give your outfit an effortlessly cool edge.

Shop the Look:

Veda Brandon Leather Jacket
Reformation
Veda Brandon Leather Jacket

This cosy jacket can sub-in for a coat on milder winter days.

Volume Wide-Leg Jeans
COS
Volume Wide-Leg Jeans

This also comes in six other shades.

Beny Loafers
Dolce Vita
Beny Loafers

Style with socks or wear these on their own.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸