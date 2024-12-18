Sienna Miller Just Wore the Boot Trend I Bought From ASOS This Week
It's like Sienna Miller has a window into my wardrobe. Hear me out: Firstly, she's wearing a very chic, classic and premium wool coat from Mango and I too have been wearing a very chic, classic and premium wool coat from Mango these past few days. Mine is navy, hers is black—similar enough. Then she stepped out wearing said coat with a pair of grey snake-print boots—a trending shoe style that I snapped up just a few days ago via ASOS's expensive-looking Cleo knee-highs (£145). Coincidence? I think not!
On Sienna Miller: Mango Structured Wool Coat £170
This isn't a random sighting not because Miller is stalking me but because snake-print boots have long been a cool alternative to neutral (dare I say, boring) black! They add pizzazz to the simplest of outfits, bring a bohemian edge (something Miller is well known for), and just so happen to be widely available this season because despite being quite a staple for fashion people, they are trending, too. At the start of the season we predicted that animal print boots would be a key boot trend for the tail-end of 2024, and the notion is coming to fruition with the celebrity approval of icons like Miller.
I have personally been putting in the time and manpower to find a pair for myself, so you best believe I already have a great edit to share with you. What's more is that this style is available at every price point so depending on your desire to invest there are good options a-plenty, including some excellent discounts in the just-launched winter sales. You can pair a snake-print boot with a floaty dress, try them with jeans, add them to a knit maxi or anything in between because in reality, they are just as versatile as any other plain boot in your armoury.
SHOP SNAKE PRINT BOOTS
These are the pair I bought because the straight shaft and kitten heel look so elegant.
Topshop is a good place to look for boot trends this season.
These also come in a wide-calf fitting which is so rare!
You could argue that Khaite was the brand responsible for kickstarting the whole snake-print boot trend again.
You can currently get 10% off anything over £400 at Mytheresa.com right now.
Paris Texas has backed this trend heavily so the finish comes in all different silhouettes.
Hannah Almassi is the Editor in Chief of Who What Wear UK. Hannah has been part of the the Who What Wear brand since 2015, when she was headhunted to launch the UK sister site and social channels, implement a localised content strategy and build out the editorial team. She joined following a seven-year tenure at Grazia magazine, where she led front-of-book news, fashion features and shopping specials as fashion news and features editor. With experience in both print and digital across fashion and beauty, Hannah has over 16 years in the field as a journalist, editor, content strategist and brand consultant. Hannah has interviewed industry heavyweights such as designers including Marc Jacobs and Jonathan Anderson through to arbiters of taste including Katie Grand and Anna Dello Russo. A skilled moderator and lecturer specialising in the shift to digital media and e-commerce, Hannah’s opinion and work has been sought by the likes of CNBC, BBC, The Sunday Times Style, The Times, The Telegraph and MatchesFashion.com, among many others. Hannah is often called upon for her take on trends, becoming known as a person with their finger of the pulse of what’s happening in the fashion space for stylish Brits. Hannah currently resides in Eastbourne with her photographer husband, incredibly busy son and highly Instagrammable cat.
