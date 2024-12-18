Sienna Miller Just Wore the Boot Trend I Bought From ASOS This Week

It's like Sienna Miller has a window into my wardrobe. Hear me out: Firstly, she's wearing a very chic, classic and premium wool coat from Mango and I too have been wearing a very chic, classic and premium wool coat from Mango these past few days. Mine is navy, hers is black—similar enough. Then she stepped out wearing said coat with a pair of grey snake-print boots—a trending shoe style that I snapped up just a few days ago via ASOS's expensive-looking Cleo knee-highs (£145). Coincidence? I think not!

Sienna Miller in a black coat with a white dress and snake print boots

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango via Backgrid/Matt Hinchcliffe)

On Sienna Miller: Mango Structured Wool Coat £170

This isn't a random sighting not because Miller is stalking me but because snake-print boots have long been a cool alternative to neutral (dare I say, boring) black! They add pizzazz to the simplest of outfits, bring a bohemian edge (something Miller is well known for), and just so happen to be widely available this season because despite being quite a staple for fashion people, they are trending, too. At the start of the season we predicted that animal print boots would be a key boot trend for the tail-end of 2024, and the notion is coming to fruition with the celebrity approval of icons like Miller.

Sienna Miller in a black coat with a white dress and snake print boots

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango via Backgrid/Matt Hinchcliffe)

I have personally been putting in the time and manpower to find a pair for myself, so you best believe I already have a great edit to share with you. What's more is that this style is available at every price point so depending on your desire to invest there are good options a-plenty, including some excellent discounts in the just-launched winter sales. You can pair a snake-print boot with a floaty dress, try them with jeans, add them to a knit maxi or anything in between because in reality, they are just as versatile as any other plain boot in your armoury.

SHOP SNAKE PRINT BOOTS

Asos Design Cleo Premium Leather Kitten Heel Knee Boots in Snake
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Cleo Premium Leather Kitten Heel Knee Boots in Snake

These are the pair I bought because the straight shaft and kitten heel look so elegant.

Topshop Neeve Premium Leather High Heeled Ankle Boots in Snake Print
Topshop
Topshop Neeve Premium Leather High Heeled Ankle Boots in Snake Print

Topshop is a good place to look for boot trends this season.

Easy Does It Snake Print Boots
FP Collection
Easy Does It Snake Print Boots

If flat boots are your thing, these are very cool.

Sam Edelman Sylvia 2 Snake Effect Leather Knee High Boots, Golden Tan
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Sylvia 2 Snake Effect Leather Knee High Boots, Golden Tan

These also come in a wide-calf fitting which is so rare!

Heeled Boots
H&M
Heeled Boots

The contrast heel makes this pair more interesting.

Ona 55 Snake-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots
Khaite
Ona 55 Snake-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots

You could argue that Khaite was the brand responsible for kickstarting the whole snake-print boot trend again.

Blade Snake-Effect Leather Ankle Boots
Aquazzura
Blade Snake-Effect Leather Ankle Boots

You can currently get 10% off anything over £400 at Mytheresa.com right now.

Jane Snake-Effect Leather Knee Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Jane Snake-Effect Leather Knee Boots

Paris Texas has backed this trend heavily so the finish comes in all different silhouettes.

Snake-Effect Leather Boots
Jil Sander
Snake-Effect Leather Boots

The ones I know fashion stylists would select.

