Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Chic Outfit Formula Fashion Editors Always Come Back to in Autumn

In my opinion, the turn of the seasons is always the trickiest style wise. No longer able to rely upon the simple T-shirts and shorts that have seen you through the past few months, the fluctuating temperatures require a little more thought and creativity wardrobe wise.

That's why I'll always preach the importance of a honing an outfit formula that you can come back to during these in-between days. Having perfected her own three-piece formula for a great outfit, I spotted Zoë Kravitz style very similar, fashion editor-approved looks two nights in a row this week.

Zoe Kravitz wears a blazer, baggy jeans and pointed toe shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selecting a boxy blazer, baggy jeans, and pointed-toe court shoes, the actor and director crafted two elevated outfits that felt both relaxed and supremely chic—and well worth styling twice.

With strong shoulders and a boxy silhouette, an oversized blazer is many a fashion editor's wardrobe non-negotiable. Simultaneously comfortable and commanding, the light layer is uniquely able to sharpen up a casual outfit with ease. Contrasting the polished nature of her jacket choice, the Kravitz styled both of her looks with low-rise baggy jeans. A certified favourite amongst the fashion set, low-rise baggy jeans offer a relaxed silhouette with a chic '90s energy that always looks cool.

Zoe Kravitz wears a blazer, baggy jeans and pointed toe shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Injecting a polished element into her look, she finished off both outfits with a pointed-toe court shoe. Styling her hair pulled back off her face and opting for minimal accessories on both occasions, it looks like Kravitz has perfected the art of honing a simple style formula.

Lightweight and perfect for early autumn days, this outfit combination is one that I've used myself on multiple occasions, and I think you'll find it just as handy, too. Read on to discover the three-piece look that Zoë Kravitz can't get enough of right now.

SHOP ZOË KRAVITZ'S JEANS-AND-BLAZER OUTFIT FORMULA:

Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer

The Frankie Shop's blazers are a favourite within the Who What Wear office.

Baggy Wide Low Jeans
H&M
Baggy Wide Low Jeans

These also come in grey and light blue.

Asymmetrical Heeled Shoes
MANGO
Asymmetrical Heeled Shoes

These also come in a burgundy finish.

blazer
Massimo Dutti
Linen Two Button Suit Blazer

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this autumn.

The Down Low Spinner Hover - I Confess
Mother Denim
The Down Low Spinner Hover

These are some of the most comfortable jeans I own.

Court Shoes
H&M
Court Shoes

Style with baggy jeans or wear with a flowing dress.

Oversize Blazer With Padded Shoulders
Zara
Oversize Blazer With Padded Shoulders

This is destined to sell out before the end of autumn.

Low Slung Barrel Boyfriend Jeans
Frame
Low Slung Barrel Boyfriend Jeans

I always come back to Frame for their chic denim selection.

Anja Leather Pumps
Saint Laurent
Anja Leather Pumps

Every great wardrobe starts with a simple pair of black high heels.

Oversized Twill Blazer
H&M
Oversized Twill Blazer

Style this over a t-shirt or wear on top of a crisp white shirt.

Low Slung Baggy Jeans
Agolde
Low Slung Baggy Jeans

Wear with retro trainer or style with a tall heel.

Patent Pointed-Toe Stiletto Heels
Charles & Keith
Patent Pointed-Toe Stiletto Heels

These also come in a light beige shade.

Double-Breasted Blazer
Mango
Double-Breasted Blazer

The perfect lightweight layer for early autumn days.

jeans
Weekday
Ample Low Loose Jeans

These look more expensive than they are.

Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes
Marks & Spencer
Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes

This also comes in three other shades.

