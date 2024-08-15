Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Chic Outfit Formula Fashion Editors Always Come Back to in Autumn
In my opinion, the turn of the seasons is always the trickiest style wise. No longer able to rely upon the simple T-shirts and shorts that have seen you through the past few months, the fluctuating temperatures require a little more thought and creativity wardrobe wise.
That's why I'll always preach the importance of a honing an outfit formula that you can come back to during these in-between days. Having perfected her own three-piece formula for a great outfit, I spotted Zoë Kravitz style very similar, fashion editor-approved looks two nights in a row this week.
Selecting a boxy blazer, baggy jeans, and pointed-toe court shoes, the actor and director crafted two elevated outfits that felt both relaxed and supremely chic—and well worth styling twice.
With strong shoulders and a boxy silhouette, an oversized blazer is many a fashion editor's wardrobe non-negotiable. Simultaneously comfortable and commanding, the light layer is uniquely able to sharpen up a casual outfit with ease. Contrasting the polished nature of her jacket choice, the Kravitz styled both of her looks with low-rise baggy jeans. A certified favourite amongst the fashion set, low-rise baggy jeans offer a relaxed silhouette with a chic '90s energy that always looks cool.
Injecting a polished element into her look, she finished off both outfits with a pointed-toe court shoe. Styling her hair pulled back off her face and opting for minimal accessories on both occasions, it looks like Kravitz has perfected the art of honing a simple style formula.
Lightweight and perfect for early autumn days, this outfit combination is one that I've used myself on multiple occasions, and I think you'll find it just as handy, too. Read on to discover the three-piece look that Zoë Kravitz can't get enough of right now.
SHOP ZOË KRAVITZ'S JEANS-AND-BLAZER OUTFIT FORMULA:
The Frankie Shop's blazers are a favourite within the Who What Wear office.
The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this autumn.
Every great wardrobe starts with a simple pair of black high heels.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
