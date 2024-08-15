Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Chic Outfit Formula Fashion Editors Always Come Back to in Autumn

In my opinion, the turn of the seasons is always the trickiest style wise. No longer able to rely upon the simple T-shirts and shorts that have seen you through the past few months, the fluctuating temperatures require a little more thought and creativity wardrobe wise.

That's why I'll always preach the importance of a honing an outfit formula that you can come back to during these in-between days. Having perfected her own three-piece formula for a great outfit, I spotted Zoë Kravitz style very similar, fashion editor-approved looks two nights in a row this week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selecting a boxy blazer, baggy jeans, and pointed-toe court shoes, the actor and director crafted two elevated outfits that felt both relaxed and supremely chic—and well worth styling twice.

With strong shoulders and a boxy silhouette, an oversized blazer is many a fashion editor's wardrobe non-negotiable. Simultaneously comfortable and commanding, the light layer is uniquely able to sharpen up a casual outfit with ease. Contrasting the polished nature of her jacket choice, the Kravitz styled both of her looks with low-rise baggy jeans. A certified favourite amongst the fashion set, low-rise baggy jeans offer a relaxed silhouette with a chic '90s energy that always looks cool.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Injecting a polished element into her look, she finished off both outfits with a pointed-toe court shoe. Styling her hair pulled back off her face and opting for minimal accessories on both occasions, it looks like Kravitz has perfected the art of honing a simple style formula.

Lightweight and perfect for early autumn days, this outfit combination is one that I've used myself on multiple occasions, and I think you'll find it just as handy, too. Read on to discover the three-piece look that Zoë Kravitz can't get enough of right now.

SHOP ZOË KRAVITZ'S JEANS-AND-BLAZER OUTFIT FORMULA:

The Frankie Shop Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer £350 SHOP NOW The Frankie Shop's blazers are a favourite within the Who What Wear office.

H&M Baggy Wide Low Jeans £20 SHOP NOW These also come in grey and light blue.

MANGO Asymmetrical Heeled Shoes £46 SHOP NOW These also come in a burgundy finish.

Massimo Dutti Linen Two Button Suit Blazer £169 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this autumn.

Mother Denim The Down Low Spinner Hover £313 SHOP NOW These are some of the most comfortable jeans I own.

H&M Court Shoes £22 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or wear with a flowing dress.

Zara Oversize Blazer With Padded Shoulders £50 SHOP NOW This is destined to sell out before the end of autumn.

Frame Low Slung Barrel Boyfriend Jeans £280 SHOP NOW I always come back to Frame for their chic denim selection.

Saint Laurent Anja Leather Pumps £675 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a simple pair of black high heels.

H&M Oversized Twill Blazer £40 SHOP NOW Style this over a t-shirt or wear on top of a crisp white shirt.

Agolde Low Slung Baggy Jeans £310 SHOP NOW Wear with retro trainer or style with a tall heel.

Charles & Keith Patent Pointed-Toe Stiletto Heels £79 SHOP NOW These also come in a light beige shade.

Mango Double-Breasted Blazer £60 SHOP NOW The perfect lightweight layer for early autumn days.

Weekday Ample Low Loose Jeans £56 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.