Sydney Sweeney Just Wore This Winter's Unexpected It Jumper With Leather Trousers

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

When winter’s grey days and long nights set in, the desire for comfort becomes almost irresistible. Suddenly, cosy nights on the sofa feel like the ultimate luxury, and slipping into a pair of soft cashmere socks becomes a small but perfect indulgence.

Craving the cosier things in life, I've been looking for some stylish ways to add extra comfort to my day-to-day. Thick knits and fuzzy accessories have been my go-to so far, but Sydney Sweeney has just reminded me of the ultimate comfort-dressing piece that always looks chic.

Stepping out in warm beige Fair Isle knit, Sweeney channelled a cosy look with a polished edge. With a slouchy finish and wearable shade, Sweeney's knit was elevated by the intricate Fair Isle detailing that traced the neck of her knit. Arranged in a colourful pattern and featuring crystal embroidery throughout, Sweeney's jumper felt elevated, comfortable and ideal for a chilly winter night.

Sydney Sweeney wears a Fair Isle jumper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Gucci's Norwegian Wool Jacquard Sweater (£1750), Sweeney paired her thick knit with a pair of straight-leg leather trousers. Adding a sleek and structured element to her cosy knitwear outfit, the leather trousers contrasted beautifully with the softness of the jumper, giving the look a chic, evening-ready energy.

With a classic pattern and cosy finish that feels both put-together and relaxed, it's easy to see why Fair Isle knits are having a moment right now. While Sweeney's leather trousers are perfect for taking the cosy knit into the evening, the classic jumper will also pair well with jeans and even look chicer styled over a white dress once the weather starts to warm.

To shop the classic jumper trend that already has Sweeney's stamp of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best Fair Isle jumpers below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST FAIR ISLE JUMPERS HERE:

Norwegian Wool Jacquard Sweater
Gucci
Norwegian Wool Jacquard Sweater

Shop the style that Sweeney loves.

Jacquard-Knit Jumper
H&M
Jacquard-Knit Jumper

Style with denim or pair with a black maxi skirt.

Fairisle Crew Neck Jumper
M&S Collection
Fairisle Crew Neck Jumper

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

Alpaca Cotton Jacquard Jumper
ME+EM
Alpaca Cotton Jacquard Jumper

Style this over a button-down for a smart finish or wear it with a simple tee for an easy day-to-day look.

Fair Isle Round-Neck Wool and Cashmere-Blend Jumper
Soft Goat
Fair Isle Round-Neck Wool and Cashmere-Blend Jumper

This chunky knit is already on its way to selling out.

net-a-porter,

Chloé
Fair Isle Jumper

The alpaca, merino wool and cashmere blend composition will keep you cosy all winter.

Fair-Isle Wool Jumper
COS
Fair-Isle Wool Jumper

Stye with black trousers or wear with a leather pair à la Sweeney

Celine, Fair Isle Jumper
Celine
Fair Isle Jumper

The brushed finish gives this such a cosy feel.

Graphic Yoke Sweater | Dark Red/brick
Toast
Graphic Yoke Sweater

This also comes in a navy and green style.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

