Sydney Sweeney Just Wore This Winter's Unexpected It Jumper With Leather Trousers

When winter’s grey days and long nights set in, the desire for comfort becomes almost irresistible. Suddenly, cosy nights on the sofa feel like the ultimate luxury, and slipping into a pair of soft cashmere socks becomes a small but perfect indulgence.

Craving the cosier things in life, I've been looking for some stylish ways to add extra comfort to my day-to-day. Thick knits and fuzzy accessories have been my go-to so far, but Sydney Sweeney has just reminded me of the ultimate comfort-dressing piece that always looks chic.

Stepping out in warm beige Fair Isle knit, Sweeney channelled a cosy look with a polished edge. With a slouchy finish and wearable shade, Sweeney's knit was elevated by the intricate Fair Isle detailing that traced the neck of her knit. Arranged in a colourful pattern and featuring crystal embroidery throughout, Sweeney's jumper felt elevated, comfortable and ideal for a chilly winter night.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Gucci's Norwegian Wool Jacquard Sweater (£1750), Sweeney paired her thick knit with a pair of straight-leg leather trousers. Adding a sleek and structured element to her cosy knitwear outfit, the leather trousers contrasted beautifully with the softness of the jumper, giving the look a chic, evening-ready energy.

With a classic pattern and cosy finish that feels both put-together and relaxed, it's easy to see why Fair Isle knits are having a moment right now. While Sweeney's leather trousers are perfect for taking the cosy knit into the evening, the classic jumper will also pair well with jeans and even look chicer styled over a white dress once the weather starts to warm.

To shop the classic jumper trend that already has Sweeney's stamp of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best Fair Isle jumpers below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST FAIR ISLE JUMPERS HERE:

Gucci Norwegian Wool Jacquard Sweater £1750 SHOP NOW Shop the style that Sweeney loves.

H&M Jacquard-Knit Jumper £28 SHOP NOW Style with denim or pair with a black maxi skirt.

M&S Collection Fairisle Crew Neck Jumper £35 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

ME+EM Alpaca Cotton Jacquard Jumper £225 SHOP NOW Style this over a button-down for a smart finish or wear it with a simple tee for an easy day-to-day look.

Soft Goat Fair Isle Round-Neck Wool and Cashmere-Blend Jumper £360 SHOP NOW This chunky knit is already on its way to selling out.

Chloé Fair Isle Jumper £1140 SHOP NOW The alpaca, merino wool and cashmere blend composition will keep you cosy all winter.

COS Fair-Isle Wool Jumper £115 SHOP NOW Stye with black trousers or wear with a leather pair à la Sweeney

Celine Fair Isle Jumper £1250 SHOP NOW The brushed finish gives this such a cosy feel.

Toast Graphic Yoke Sweater £195 SHOP NOW This also comes in a navy and green style.