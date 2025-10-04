According to It Girls, Only Wear Skinny Jeans If It's This Trend With These Shoes

I'll admit it—the messaging around skinny jeans is constantly muddled. One day they're said to be in and the next they're out, which can be confusing and annoying to say the least. As a fashion editor, I'm always on the lookout for celebrities and fashion people wearing skinny jeans, and more often than not in 2025, there's one specific skinny-jean trend they're wearing: capri skinny jeans. That's the exact style Bella Hadid just wore in Paris, amidst Paris Fashion Week.
Hadid opted for a dark wash low-rise pair of capri jeans, which she wore with a With Jéan polka dot top, leather blazer, and the specific shoe style I often see worn with capri skinny jeans: kitten heel pumps. The shoes give the retro jeans a decidedly elegant spin and keep them from looking dated. Hadid's outfit is proof that we didn't leave capris in the summer months—it's very much possible to make them fall-appropriate, and a leather jacket and kitten heels do the trick in an instant.
Keep scrolling to shop Hadid's perfect capri skinny jeans look, along with an assortment of similar capri jeans to add to your denim collection.
