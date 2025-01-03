The Coolest of French Girls Says That Skinny Jeans With These Shoes Are “In” For 2025

Even if you just follow fashion casually, you've probably heard the recent chatter that skinny pants and jeans are making a comeback in 2025. We saw the runway proof of it during the S/S 25 shows a few months ago, and now we're getting kernels of further proof—one being from famous French fashion girl Camille Charriere.

Charriere recently posted her annual list of Ins and Outs for 2025 for her 1.4 million Instagram followers, and among her lengthy list of things that are "In", in her opinion, was none other than skinny jeans. But she didn't just list skinny jeans. She named skinny jeans and Converse (sneakers)—see the list for yourself below. Given that this is an age-old combination, I suspect it's one that the popular influencer was wearing the last time skinny jeans were popular, and she's clearly ready to do so again.

I don't know about you, but my skinny jeans and Converse sneakers could use some replacing. If you're in the same boat and want to take Charriere's advice, keep scrolling to shop fresh pairs for your 2025 wardrobe.

Camille Charriere 2025 ins and outs list

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

