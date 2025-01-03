The Coolest of French Girls Says That Skinny Jeans With These Shoes Are “In” For 2025
Even if you just follow fashion casually, you've probably heard the recent chatter that skinny pants and jeans are making a comeback in 2025. We saw the runway proof of it during the S/S 25 shows a few months ago, and now we're getting kernels of further proof—one being from famous French fashion girl Camille Charriere.
Charriere recently posted her annual list of Ins and Outs for 2025 for her 1.4 million Instagram followers, and among her lengthy list of things that are "In", in her opinion, was none other than skinny jeans. But she didn't just list skinny jeans. She named skinny jeans and Converse (sneakers)—see the list for yourself below. Given that this is an age-old combination, I suspect it's one that the popular influencer was wearing the last time skinny jeans were popular, and she's clearly ready to do so again.
I don't know about you, but my skinny jeans and Converse sneakers could use some replacing. If you're in the same boat and want to take Charriere's advice, keep scrolling to shop fresh pairs for your 2025 wardrobe.
Shop Skinny Jeans
Shop Converse Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
