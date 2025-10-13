Jennifer Lawrence Is Onto Something—This Under-$50 Accessory Trend Will Be Your Smartest Winter 2025 Purchase

Unlike other seasons of the year, it can be tricky to demonstrate your sense of style in the winter, when you're all bundled up in layers. But the impeccably chic NYC resident Jennifer Lawrence, who is already beginning to dress for cold weather, knows the key to ensuring your winter outfits always look chic and compliment-worthy: a red scarf. That's right, a traditional knit, wool, or cashmere scarf casually wrapped around your neck, just as Lawrence wore it. As opposed to the trend of wearing head-to-toe red as in recent seasons, red accents (which were very popular among the stylish NYFW attendees last month) are the winter 2025 way to wear red. And perhaps the best part is that this trend is readily available across the internet for less than $50.
With her red scarf, Lawrence wore a long cream coat, loose black pants, and rugged Salomon sneakers. The pop of color made her already cool winter outfit stand out even more. Since red is one of those colors that weirdly goes with everything, the scarf will keep you warm, and you can find it for cheap, it's undoubtedly the smartest accessory purchase of winter 2025. Keep scrolling to see Lawrence's styling for yourself and shop my under-$50 winter scarf picks.
On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row coat; Hermès bag; Salomon sneakers; Oliver Peoples sunglasses
