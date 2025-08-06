Cropped Jeans Are Less Scary When You Style Them With This Elegant Shoe Trend

Selena gomez wears a black and white cardigan, matching tank top, denim capri pants, and pointed-toe patent-leather slingbacks.
By
Skinny jeans may not have made their way back into the fashion scene despite all the chatter, but cropped jeans definitely have. And if you've been ready to reintroduce or introduce them into your wardrobe but felt nervous or hesitant, Selena Gomez just gave us a tip on how to wear the "dated" pant trend in a sleek and elevated way, relying on one shoe style: patent-leather slingbacks.

While leaving a cooking class in L.A. with Benny Blanco, Gomez wore a cardigan and tank top set paired with dark-blue cropped jeans and pointed-toe patent-leather slingback kitten heels. While maybe not intentional, the shoe choice seemed purposeful because the shiny patent leather made the casual, skin-baring pants feel sophisticated and fresh, creating an outfit that feels more 2025 than early 2000s.

Keep scrolling to see Gomez's polished shoes and shop similar cropped jeans and slingbacks for yourself.

Selena gomez wears a black and white cardigan, matching tank top, denim capri pants, and pointed-toe patent-leather slingbacks.

On Selena Gomez: Jacquemus Fernando De Nimes Capri Jeans ($550); Jacquemus Les Slingbacks Cubisto H ($945)

Get the Look

Corrine Cardigan
27 miles malibu
Corrine Cardigan

Sale alert.

Fernando De-Nîmes Capri Jeans
Jacquemus
Fernando De-Nîmes Capri Jeans

So cute.

Les Slingbacks Cubisto H
JACQUEMUS
Les Slingbacks Cubisto H

Hurry, these are selling out.

Shop Cropped Jeans and Slingbacks

levi's, Wedge Capri Jeans
levi's
Wedge Capri Jeans

Whether cropped or baggy, Levi's jeans will never fail you.

Aliz Slingback Pump
Steve Madden
Aliz Slingback Pumps

A timeless pair of shoes for less than $100? Yes, please.

Lucy High Rise Capri Jeans
Reformation
Lucy High Rise Capri Jeans

Once I buy these, I just know all of my friends will be texting me to borrow them.

Asti Pump
Tony Bianco
Asti Pumps

Don't be scared by the heel height. Tony Bianco's shoes are always so comfortable.

Zoe Capri
GRLFRND
Zoe Capris

The dark blue wash with the gold stitching is so chic.

Wrenley Heeled Slingback
Reformation
Wrenley Heeled Slingbacks

Why does burgundy always look so expensive?

Good Capri Jeans
Good American
Good Capri Jeans

Good American=good jeans.

Executive Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Executive Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps

Last but certainly not least, a pair of sexy slingbacks.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

