Cropped Jeans Are Less Scary When You Style Them With This Elegant Shoe Trend

Skinny jeans may not have made their way back into the fashion scene despite all the chatter, but cropped jeans definitely have. And if you've been ready to reintroduce or introduce them into your wardrobe but felt nervous or hesitant, Selena Gomez just gave us a tip on how to wear the "dated" pant trend in a sleek and elevated way, relying on one shoe style: patent-leather slingbacks.
While leaving a cooking class in L.A. with Benny Blanco, Gomez wore a cardigan and tank top set paired with dark-blue cropped jeans and pointed-toe patent-leather slingback kitten heels. While maybe not intentional, the shoe choice seemed purposeful because the shiny patent leather made the casual, skin-baring pants feel sophisticated and fresh, creating an outfit that feels more 2025 than early 2000s.
Keep scrolling to see Gomez's polished shoes and shop similar cropped jeans and slingbacks for yourself.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.