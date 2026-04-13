I never thought a simple hat accessory like a baseball cap would have me so hyper-fixated, but here we are. This hat trend that has been around for years is back for the warm season, like it never left. I've already seen some really cool outfits worn by my stylish neighbors in Brooklyn, utilizing baseball caps in a very chic way. I've been thinking about ways to style a few of mine, and I'm happy to say I've found a few looks to share with you readers. I wear baseball caps when I'm having a bad hair day here and there, but I do also just love the trend, and my love was reignited once I saw these looks on my daily Instagram scroll. Similar to my stylish neighbors, this look stopped me in my tracks.
Whether you love a baseball cap and want more outfit inspiration or you're not much of a hat person and need convincing, these looks will do the trick for both of those fashion dilemmas. Keep scrolling to find the right baseball cap outfit for your personal style, and shop each look.
Bomber Jacket Outfit
I've been loving seeing a bomber jacket styled with a baseball cap. It's so NYC, to me. Cool girls are not trying too hard at all this season; it's paying off. The more casual, the cooler. Bomber jackets always had an air of effortlessness, and the appeal has never worn off for me. Now that I'm seeing looks like this one more online and IRL, I can't help but be influenced. Simple graphic tees, slightly baggy jeans, and bright red sneakers with a bomber jacket and a cool baseball cap will not be cool girl-coded. I, for one, will be sporting an outfit just like this head-to-toe. This might have to be my spring uniform until it gets too hot for a jacket. Even then, it'll still be the perfect look with a baseball cap.
Urban Outfitters
Mitchell & Ness Mlb New York Yankees Camo Dad Hat
Reformation
Veda Daphne Leather Bomber
Casablanca
Short Sleeve T-shirt
Good American
Soft-Tech Good True High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Puma
Speedcat OG Sneakers
Lightweight Trench Coat Jacket Outfit
Get the Look
It's officially lightweight trench coat season, and if there's one look, in particular, that I've seen IRL the most, it's this one below. All the It girls are styling their baseball hats with a trench coat, a pair of jeans, chic flats, and a leather shoulder bag, to the T. It's such an effortlessly chic look to put together, and not to mention so easy to put together, as well. Since I've been breaking out my trench coat, I've worn variations of this outfit myself, including the chic baseball cap. If you're an NYC girl like me and want a quick day-to-night look without stopping home, sneak a pair of pointed-toe heels into your shoulder bag if it's deep enough.
Get the Look
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cotton Chino Ball Cap
ZARA
Long Belted Trench Coat
SKIMS
Stretch Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Frame
The Bow Jeans
Coach
Chelsea Shoulder Bag 30
Nordstrom
Maddox Ballet Flats
Lace Camisole Outfit
Lace camisoles with baseball caps is my new favorite outfit combination. It's such a summery look. So cool, so effortless, and so easy to put together. Styling