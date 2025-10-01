You *Could* Wear Leggings, But This Pant Trend Will Look Way More "First Class" at the Airport

Picking out the right outfit for a long flight is never easy. You want to be comfortable, of course, but I, at least, also always want to look put-together. Fortunately, those two things aren't mutually exclusive. You can do both, and I just spotted a foolproof sartorial solution in the arrivals area at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Emma Stone, who flew into the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week.
Was she wearing leggings? Sweatpants? No and no. Instead, the Oscar-winner donned a pair of black drawstring pants for the flight, knowing that they would look more sophisticated and elevated upon arrival. I'm not hating on leggings—I love them just as much as the next person. But for flights, dark drawstring pants will always look more chic. The reason is that they mimic the look of tailored trousers, especially pairs made out of wrinkle-proof fabrics, so when you arrive at your destination wearing a pair, you end up looking a lot more like you slept peacefully in a lie-flat bed in first class, as opposed to not sleeping a wink while sitting up in a middle seat by the bathroom. It's the ultimate travel-outfit hack, and Stone just proved it.
With her black "trousers," Stone further classed up her airport look by skipping sneakers and wearing soft glove flats instead. She also added a simple black top, Khaite's sleek Jackson leather jacket, and a black baseball cap. For her in-flight essentials, she carried Louis Vuitton's Low Key Hobo MM bag in cognac brown. As a result, it was no big deal that the paparazzi at the airport caught the Poor Things star. She could have easily spent the entire day in Paris, still wearing her outfit—no emergency post-flight change necessary.
Follow her lead by shopping for the best travel pants option on the market below.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.