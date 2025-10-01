You *Could* Wear Leggings, But This Pant Trend Will Look Way More "First Class" at the Airport

Spotted at Charles de Gaulle.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Emma Stone wears auburn chin-length straight hair with a center part, black rectangular sunglasses with gold metal temple detailing, gold hoop earrings and a gold ring, a black leather satchel bag with top handles and silver hardware carried handheld, a cream ribbed knit strapless midi dress with a ruched bodice and fitted pencil skirt layered with a matching cream ribbed knit bolero-style cropped long-sleeve cardigan with an open draped front, black leather pointed-toe pumps shoes with stiletto heels, outside Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026, on September 30, 2025 in Paris, France
(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Picking out the right outfit for a long flight is never easy. You want to be comfortable, of course, but I, at least, also always want to look put-together. Fortunately, those two things aren't mutually exclusive. You can do both, and I just spotted a foolproof sartorial solution in the arrivals area at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Emma Stone, who flew into the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week.

Was she wearing leggings? Sweatpants? No and no. Instead, the Oscar-winner donned a pair of black drawstring pants for the flight, knowing that they would look more sophisticated and elevated upon arrival. I'm not hating on leggings—I love them just as much as the next person. But for flights, dark drawstring pants will always look more chic. The reason is that they mimic the look of tailored trousers, especially pairs made out of wrinkle-proof fabrics, so when you arrive at your destination wearing a pair, you end up looking a lot more like you slept peacefully in a lie-flat bed in first class, as opposed to not sleeping a wink while sitting up in a middle seat by the bathroom. It's the ultimate travel-outfit hack, and Stone just proved it.

Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone was spotted at the Paris airport, touching down ahead of fashion week events.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Emma Stone: Khaite Jackson Leather Jacket ($4500); Persol Ida Sunglasses ($393); Louis Vuitton Low Key Hobo MM ($3700)

With her black "trousers," Stone further classed up her airport look by skipping sneakers and wearing soft glove flats instead. She also added a simple black top, Khaite's sleek Jackson leather jacket, and a black baseball cap. For her in-flight essentials, she carried Louis Vuitton's Low Key Hobo MM bag in cognac brown. As a result, it was no big deal that the paparazzi at the airport caught the Poor Things star. She could have easily spent the entire day in Paris, still wearing her outfit—no emergency post-flight change necessary.

Follow her lead by shopping for the best travel pants option on the market below.

Shop travel pants:

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

