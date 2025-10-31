Joseph Tang is a Who What Wear editor in residence and the fashion director of Canadian department store Holt Renfrew, where he oversees the fashion and style direction for both the women's and men's businesses.
As a fashion month attendee for a decade now, I’ve proudly unlocked the key to making my wardrobe work for me, no matter where in the world I am. Below, I've broken down my five fashion month hero pieces from my travels in September that carried me through shows, buying appointments, business meetings, and events with ease. Assuming that if you're reading this, you might not be attempting to learn how to pack for fashion month specifically, but rather, a lengthier vacation or work trip, I assure you, these hero pieces will work no matter where you're going or what you're doing (black tie and business suiting dress codes excluded). The key is identifying items and styling tricks that prove successful time and time again, and my tips and tricks below do exactly that. After reading this, I promise you'll be more than a pro at knowing what clothes to pack for a long trip.
1. A Novelty Jacket
I’m not one to wear a traditional blazer, but I love the structure that this jacket gives you with a touch of novelty.
In his current role as fashion director of Holt Renfrew, Joseph Tang oversees the fashion and style direction for both the women's and men's businesses. Tang works with the brands at Holt Renfrew to develop new product concepts and initiatives while keeping his eye on the next big names in fashion. When he's not in the showrooms of New York, Milan, and Paris searching for new and emerging designers, he focuses on translating the major themes and ideas of the runway into tangible and embraceable market messaging for Holt Renfrew's stores in Canada.
A fervent believer in inspiring others to develop and own their fashion decisions, Tang is always quick to highlight that confidence in one's own style is always on-trend.