I Just Got Back From New York, London, Milan, and Paris—5 Chic Packing Staples That Worked In Every City

What clothes to pack for a long trip, according to a seasoned fashion month attendee.

Joseph Tang Who What Wear Editors in Residence What Clothes to Pack For a Long Trip
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Tang's avatar
By
published
in News

Joseph Tang is a Who What Wear editor in residence and the fashion director of Canadian department store Holt Renfrew, where he oversees the fashion and style direction for both the women's and men's businesses.

Fashion month is a magical time of the year when us fashion folk flock around the globe to the world’s four main fashion capitals—New York, London, Milan, and Paris. One of the most asked questions I get about fashion month is "how the heck do you pack for a month on the road?" I'll be honest, it's no small feat. Overweight luggage, too many sweaters when it's too hot or not enough coats when it's too cold, or not packing a tux when you've been invited to a black tie gala last minute—I've been through it all, and the truth is, you'll never get it 100% right when it comes to what clothes to pack for a long trip, and I've come to realize that's okay!

As a fashion month attendee for a decade now, I’ve proudly unlocked the key to making my wardrobe work for me, no matter where in the world I am. Below, I've broken down my five fashion month hero pieces from my travels in September that carried me through shows, buying appointments, business meetings, and events with ease. Assuming that if you're reading this, you might not be attempting to learn how to pack for fashion month specifically, but rather, a lengthier vacation or work trip, I assure you, these hero pieces will work no matter where you're going or what you're doing (black tie and business suiting dress codes excluded). The key is identifying items and styling tricks that prove successful time and time again, and my tips and tricks below do exactly that. After reading this, I promise you'll be more than a pro at knowing what clothes to pack for a long trip.

1. A Novelty Jacket

Joseph Tang Who What Wear Editors in Residence What Clothes to Pack For a Long Trip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I’m not one to wear a traditional blazer, but I love the structure that this jacket gives you with a touch of novelty.

2. A Fluid Pant

Joseph Tang Who What Wear Editors in Residence What Clothes to Pack For a Long Trip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A relaxed trouser gives you the comfort of a sweat pant with the look of a tailored pant. I often style these back to slippers and slides.

3. A Pop of Red

Joseph Tang Who What Wear Editors in Residence What Clothes to Pack For a Long Trip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maybe it’s the Michael Rider Celine effect, but a pop of red completed everyone’s look during fashion month!

4. Monochromatic Dressing

Joseph Tang Who What Wear Editors in Residence What Clothes to Pack For a Long Trip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one is less about one item and more about one styling trick. On days when I have no time to think about what to wear, I opt for a tonal look where I can play with different textures and tones.

5. The Perfect Blousoun

Joseph Tang Who What Wear Editors in Residence What Clothes to Pack For a Long Trip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A blouson jacket is my go-to fall staple. It’s blends together sport details with a tailored look and feel.

Joseph Tang
Joseph Tang
Editor in Residence

In his current role as fashion director of Holt Renfrew, Joseph Tang oversees the fashion and style direction for both the women's and men's businesses. Tang works with the brands at Holt Renfrew to develop new product concepts and initiatives while keeping his eye on the next big names in fashion. When he's not in the showrooms of New York, Milan, and Paris searching for new and emerging designers, he focuses on translating the major themes and ideas of the runway into tangible and embraceable market messaging for Holt Renfrew's stores in Canada.

A fervent believer in inspiring others to develop and own their fashion decisions, Tang is always quick to highlight that confidence in one's own style is always on-trend.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸