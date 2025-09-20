Ashley Olsen Just Resurrected This Outfit Staple From Her NYU College Days

I'm sure every fashion-loving millennial will agree with me when I say that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's NYU outfits circa 2004 were everything. The only things bigger than their oversized, bug-eyed sunglasses were their signature Venti Starbucks drinks. Suddenly, everyone started piling on the layers and coveting Balenciaga bags in hopes of imitating the stylish sisters (myself included). While they keep a very low profile these days, we were treated to a new photo of Ashley out and about in New York City today.
In the new image, Ashley wears one of her most iconic accessories from her NYU days: a big ol' scarf. Both twins famously wore the item in all seasons, not just during the expected winter months. For instance, Ashley memorably paired the traditionally cold-weather accessory with a tank top and sandals. Today, she busted out a printed scarf even though temperatures reached 84 degrees. Now that's commitment. Scroll down to see Ashley Olsen's mid-September outfit.
