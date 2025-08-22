Kourtney Kardashian and Ashley Olsen Agree: This Bag Withstands Every Trend Cycle

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Even though the fashion industry is known for being doggedly devoted to newness, it's only a matter of time before trends repeat themselves. Today, a lot of people are dressing eerily similar to millennials back in the early 2000s. Case in point: Kourtney Kardashian Barker's newest look.
In a photo taken by her daughter, Penelope, Kardashian Barker is holding a BalenciagaLe City Bag ($2950). As most of you know, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made this bag famous circa 2004. Over two decades separate the pictures below, proving that this purse is more than just an It bag—it's a true fashion icon that continues to defy every trend cycle. Plus, did you notice another element of Kardashian Barker's outfit that harkens back to Y2K style? Yep, it's the infamous layered tank top trend. That was a big one for me in high school. Scroll down to compare Ashley Olsen's 2004 look to Kourtney Kardashian Barker's 2025 outfit.
