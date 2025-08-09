Amal Clooney’s Tip for Looking Elegant? Wear This Luxurious Shoe Colour Any Time You Can

Whenever my friends turn to me for shopping advice, there are a few items I always seem to mention. I have my go-to bags, a few denim recommendations, but on the footwear front, there’s one style that’s practically poised at the tip of my tongue: the ever-elegant gold sandal.
With its glistening metallic finish and delicate straps, this shoe instantly gives any outfit that polished, expensive-looking edge, but my favourite part? It’s an incredibly versatile shoe. Just ask Amal Clooney, who proved my point this week when she paired a shimmering gold pair with a swishy fuchsia dress.
Fuchsia is one of fashion’s trickiest shades to style with: too pink to be purple, too purple to be pink, it rarely plays nicely with other colours. But add a gold sandal or shoe into the mix, and the shade suddenly feels wearable. Beyond your wardrobe's trickier pieces, I also find that a gold sandal brings instant polish to casual jeans and adds an elevated gleam to a swishy white skirt. I honestly believe there are very few outfits that wouldn’t be made chicer with the addition of a gold sandal. And at the rate she wears them, it seems Clooney agrees.
The lawyer's latest look has only confirmed my hunch that this is one of the smartest shoe trends out there to invest in right now. Keep scrolling for the best gold sandals to shop now.
Shop Gold Sandals:
Mango
Heeled Sandals With Straps
These come in UK size 2-9.
Reformation
Maize Platform Sandal
The low, chunky heel ensures a comfortable stride.
Zara
Metallic Stiletto Heel Sandals
Honestly, I can't believe these are still in stock.
Rixo
Ciervo Sandals
These also come in black and snake print.
Sandro Paris
Embossed Leather Sandals
Style this with a floaty dress or pair with your favourite jeans.
Sézane
Gloria Sandals
These also come in five other shades.
Jimmy Choo
Azie Heels
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Alessandra 75 Metallic Goat Gold
The t-bar design gives these a chic, vintage energy.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.