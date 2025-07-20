Chic, Classy and Under £50—These Two Trending Zara Dresses Will Sell Out Next Week, Guaranteed

There’s nothing I love more than mooching around the shops on my lunch break. It’s an easy way to get my steps in, gather some inspiration for my capsule wardrobe (and possibly yours) and enjoy a bit of fresh air. It’s become a cherished part of my weekly routine. This week, my legs intuitively carried me into Zara (it happens to the best of us), and I was immediately stopped in my tracks by two of the prettiest midi dresses I’ve seen in a long time.
I’d been browsing for a while when I caught sight of a beige linen dress complete with contrast-piping slung over the arm of another customer. Cue the panic. I scanned the rails and, to my relief, found a small rack with just three dresses, one of which was in my size (a medium). Naturally, I grabbed it. Then, I spotted the second: a soft butter-yellow, textured style with a dropped waist that had a group of shoppers swooning nearby. I didn’t hesitate—it was coming with me to the changing room, too.
Usually, I’m very much a see-in-store, buy-at-home kind of shopper. I like to sit with a piece and consider whether it truly fits within my capsule wardrobe. But on this occasion, the elevated design of both dresses left me no choice. I knew I had to try them on there and then.Thankfully, I wasn’t disappointed. The colours, the fabrications and the overall look aligned perfectly with my style.
Back at the office, the Who What Wear UK team were in awe. A few editors (yes, Maxine Eggenberger, I’m looking at you) headed straight to the Zara app to secure their sizes—so, yes, I know I’m onto some winners.
With the team smitten and shoppers snapping up the in-store stock, I knew I had to share these two finds with you. Consider this your official heads-up; don’t walk, run! Zara’s trending dresses are online right now, but I don’t expect them to stay in stock for long.
Shop My Zara Dresses
1. Linen Dress With Contrast Piping
Style Notes: Now, this dress looked high quality on the arm of my fellow shopper, but when I picked it up and tried it on, I was surprised in the best possible way. Made from a beige linen-ramie blend (there’s also a white version available, FYI), it struck that perfect balance of being lightweight yet substantial. Even in Zara’s ludicrously warm changing room, I felt perfectly comfortable, which told me this would be a winner for warmer days in London.
The thicker composition gave the dress enough structure to hold its beautifully floaty mid-length shape. A hidden side zip, neatly concealed in the seam, meant it slipped on like a glove. The black piping detail and rounded neckline added a polished edge, creating a look that feels undeniably elevated and far more expensive than the £46 price tag.
ZARA
Midi Dress With Contrast Piping
How chic!
ZARA
Midi Dress With Contrast Piping
I didn’t see the white in store (otherwise I might have bought it too!) but there’s plenty online.
2. Textured Strappy Dress
Style Notes: My style evolution means I’ve come to truly appreciate the power of a textured motif. Made up of all the elements I naturally gravitate towards in a summer midi—thick straps, a dropped waist and a floaty skirt—this dress immediately caught my eye for its subtly sculpting shirred design. Ever the throw-on-and-go type of person, I’m always drawn to pieces that require little effort to style but make a maximum impact when worn, and this does exactly that.
The fact that it won’t need much ironing is a definite bonus. While butter yellow is undoubtedly one of the season’s biggest colour trends, there’s something about this particular shade, paired with the effortless design, that feels timeless. It’s the kind of piece I know I’ll reach for time and again—this summer and many more to come.
ZARA
Textured Strappy Dress
I tried on the Vanilla shade!
ZARA
Textured Strappy Dress
The ecru would look lovely on a picnic in the park.
Shop More Zara Dresses Below:
ZARA
Pleated Midi Dress
Available in black and brown, the pleated detail at the waist is a detail that has landed this straight into my basket.
ZARA
If you're on the hunt for a 100% linen kimono style dress, look no further.
ZARA
Midi Dress With Belt
The built in belt detail feels really considered.
ZARA
Sleeveless Midi Dress
This dress is selling out fast!
ZARA
Asymmetric Knit Midi Dress
The gold appliqué on the shoulder detail makes this dress look far more expensive than it is.
ZARA
Voluminous Combined Dress
This Zara mini can go from summer afternoons at a bar to your next mini break abroad.
ZARA
Strappy Midi Dress
The cut of this is so beautiful. It means the dress does all the work for you.
ZARA
Long Strappy Dress
The puff skirt trend shows no signs of slowing down.
ZARA
Printed Ramie Dress
I love any piece that embodies a Chloe-esque bohemian vibe.
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Lace Dress
Alexa Chung is a big fan silk lace dress and I'f its good enough for Alexa, its good enough for me!
ZARA
Long Satin Dress
The perfect balance between timeless and elevated.
ZARA
Halter Dress With Floral Embroidery
With a intricate details and an elegant silhouette this would be divine with sandals and a raffia tote.