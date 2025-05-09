I Thought Flip-Flops Looked Scruffy—This Trending Style Completely Changed My Mind

As a sandal fanatic, you can bet I’m always on the lookout for the latest updates to my favourite summer shoes. Whether it’s heeled styles or suede sandals, I want to know about them all. But recently, I've come across an elevated pair that just might be my favourite: the square-toe flip-flop. A subtle yet striking twist on a classic, square-toe flip-flops offer a refined alternative to the traditional and ultimately more casual rounded-toe shape.

I've never been against flip-flops per se, but I do think they can look a little scruffy and unintentional, depending on how you style them. The square-toe shape, however, seems to negate this issue. It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it upgrade, but trust me: it makes all the difference. Whilst rounded pairs carry an easy-going, beach-ready vibe, the squared-off design brings a sharper, more sophisticated edge that gives your looks a sleeker payoff.

What I love most is how these sandals bridge the gap between casual and polished. Suddenly, your humble flip-flops feel right at home with tailored trousers, flowing skirts and silky slip dresses—not just denim shorts and bikinis. It's a small tweak with a seriously big styling impact.

Reminiscent of '90s-style sandals with their laid-back appeal, square-toe flip-flops are fast becoming a key summer trend, and brands are taking notice. From the TikTok-viral Zara X Havaianas collab to H&M’s chic croc-effect pair, as well The Row's luxury option (which many will argue started the trend), there’s no shortage of stylish options to explore.

Scroll on to see the best square-toe flip-flops to add to your summer shoe collection.

SHOP SQUARE-TOE FLIP-FLOPS:

H&M Flip-Flops in Dark Brown £20 SHOP NOW Be quick: I have a strong hunch these won't stay in stock for long. Oh, and they also come in black.

The Row Leather Thong Sandals £860 SHOP NOW Every fashion editor's dream flip-flops.

Havaianas X Zara Sandals in Black £30 SHOP NOW I love these in black, but they also come in camel and brown.

Jeffrey Campbell Flying Private Flip Flops £44 SHOP NOW Style with a floaty skirt or pair with cut-off shorts.

Havaianas Slim Square £30 SHOP NOW In my opinion, Havaianas flip-flops are a wardrobe non-negotiable.

Next Forever Comfort Square Toe Thong Sandals £29 SHOP NOW These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

A.Emery Kinto Leather Flip Flops £120 SHOP NOW I always come back to A.Emery for its elegant and minimalist sandals.