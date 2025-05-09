I Thought Flip-Flops Looked Scruffy—This Trending Style Completely Changed My Mind
From Zara X Havianas to H&M, read on to discover my edit of the outfit-enhancing square-toe flip-flops to shop this season.
As a sandal fanatic, you can bet I’m always on the lookout for the latest updates to my favourite summer shoes. Whether it’s heeled styles or suede sandals, I want to know about them all. But recently, I've come across an elevated pair that just might be my favourite: the square-toe flip-flop. A subtle yet striking twist on a classic, square-toe flip-flops offer a refined alternative to the traditional and ultimately more casual rounded-toe shape.
I've never been against flip-flops per se, but I do think they can look a little scruffy and unintentional, depending on how you style them. The square-toe shape, however, seems to negate this issue. It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it upgrade, but trust me: it makes all the difference. Whilst rounded pairs carry an easy-going, beach-ready vibe, the squared-off design brings a sharper, more sophisticated edge that gives your looks a sleeker payoff.
What I love most is how these sandals bridge the gap between casual and polished. Suddenly, your humble flip-flops feel right at home with tailored trousers, flowing skirts and silky slip dresses—not just denim shorts and bikinis. It's a small tweak with a seriously big styling impact.
Reminiscent of '90s-style sandals with their laid-back appeal, square-toe flip-flops are fast becoming a key summer trend, and brands are taking notice. From the TikTok-viral Zara X Havaianas collab to H&M’s chic croc-effect pair, as well The Row's luxury option (which many will argue started the trend), there’s no shortage of stylish options to explore.
Scroll on to see the best square-toe flip-flops to add to your summer shoe collection.
SHOP SQUARE-TOE FLIP-FLOPS:
Be quick: I have a strong hunch these won't stay in stock for long. Oh, and they also come in black.
These look so much more expensive than they actually are.
I always come back to A.Emery for its elegant and minimalist sandals.
The square-toe design and croc-leather finish give these such an elevated edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
