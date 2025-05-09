I Thought Flip-Flops Looked Scruffy—This Trending Style Completely Changed My Mind

From Zara X Havianas to H&M, read on to discover my edit of the outfit-enhancing square-toe flip-flops to shop this season.

Influencers wearing square toe flip flops.
(Image credit: @marina_torres, @brittanybathgate, @monikh)
Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

As a sandal fanatic, you can bet I’m always on the lookout for the latest updates to my favourite summer shoes. Whether it’s heeled styles or suede sandals, I want to know about them all. But recently, I've come across an elevated pair that just might be my favourite: the square-toe flip-flop. A subtle yet striking twist on a classic, square-toe flip-flops offer a refined alternative to the traditional and ultimately more casual rounded-toe shape.

I've never been against flip-flops per se, but I do think they can look a little scruffy and unintentional, depending on how you style them. The square-toe shape, however, seems to negate this issue. It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it upgrade, but trust me: it makes all the difference. Whilst rounded pairs carry an easy-going, beach-ready vibe, the squared-off design brings a sharper, more sophisticated edge that gives your looks a sleeker payoff.

Influencer wears square toe sandals.

(Image credit: @monikh)

What I love most is how these sandals bridge the gap between casual and polished. Suddenly, your humble flip-flops feel right at home with tailored trousers, flowing skirts and silky slip dresses—not just denim shorts and bikinis. It's a small tweak with a seriously big styling impact.

Influencer wears square toe flip flops.

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Reminiscent of '90s-style sandals with their laid-back appeal, square-toe flip-flops are fast becoming a key summer trend, and brands are taking notice. From the TikTok-viral Zara X Havaianas collab to H&M’s chic croc-effect pair, as well The Row's luxury option (which many will argue started the trend), there’s no shortage of stylish options to explore.

Influencer wears square toe flip flops.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Scroll on to see the best square-toe flip-flops to add to your summer shoe collection.

SHOP SQUARE-TOE FLIP-FLOPS:

Flip-Flops
H&M
Flip-Flops in Dark Brown

Be quick: I have a strong hunch these won't stay in stock for long. Oh, and they also come in black.

Leather Thong Sandals
The Row
Leather Thong Sandals

Every fashion editor's dream flip-flops.

Havaianas ® X Zara Sandals
Havaianas X Zara
Sandals in Black

I love these in black, but they also come in camel and brown.

Flying Private Flip Flops
Jeffrey Campbell
Flying Private Flip Flops

Style with a floaty skirt or pair with cut-off shorts.

Havaianas Slim Square
Havaianas
Slim Square

In my opinion, Havaianas flip-flops are a wardrobe non-negotiable.

Black Leather Standard/wide Fit Forever Comfort® Square Toe Thong Sandals
Next
Forever Comfort Square Toe Thong Sandals

These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Kinto Leather Flip Flops
A.Emery
Kinto Leather Flip Flops

I always come back to A.Emery for its elegant and minimalist sandals.

Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops
Toteme
Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops

The square-toe design and croc-leather finish give these such an elevated edge.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

