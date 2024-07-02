The Elegant, Lingerie-Inspired Dress Trend I've Seen All Over Europe This Summer

This summer I've spotted an elegant dress trend quietly float to the surface amongst fashion crowds. Offering a fresh silhouette and a romantic mood in ways that few other trends do, the basque waist dress trend has been sweeping Europe this season.

With drop silhouette that features a "V" cut construction and hugs the waist in a similar style to that of a corset, the dress trend picks up on a classic design that was originally popularised during the Victorian era. With a lingerie-inspired undertone, the rising dress trend taps into the overarching underwear-as-outerwear theme we've seen in the form of the boxer shorts and bloomer shorts trends this summer.

Influencer wears a basque waist dress.

(Image credit: @gabriellaraeg)

A favourite on Europe's streets, I've seen the pretty dress trend styled with strappy sandals, pointed-toe heels and pretty mary janes in Paris, Rome and London. With an hourglass shape, the basque dress trend presents a fresh retort to the high-waisted and smock dresses that have dominated the rails for so long.

Influencer wears a basque waist dress.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Available in a broad range cuts including trending halter-neck designs and spaghetti strap styles, as well as in a variety of colours including fresh whites and rich chocolate browns, the rising trend is gearing up to take over this summer.

Influencer wears a basque waist dress.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

From Reformation's milkmaid-inspired dress and Free People's impressive array of minis and maxis to Tove's vivid pink iteration, read on to discover our edit of the best basque waist dresses below.

Influencer wears the basque dress trend.

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BASQUE WAIST DRESSES:

Something Special Drop-Waist Midi
Free People
Something Special Drop-Waist Midi

This gorgeous dress also comes in a fabulous pink hue.

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

This pretty summer dress also comes in six other colours and prints.

Maeve Sleeveless Ribbed Poplin Twofer Midi Dress
Maeve
Sleeveless Ribbed Poplin Twofer Midi Dress

Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Willie Denim Midi Dress
Free People
Willie Denim Midi Dress

Style with a denim layer for an elevated take on the double denim trend.

Tove, Solene Cotton-Blend Midi Dress
Tove
Solene Cotton-Blend Midi Dress

This has just shot up to the top of my wish list.

Landscape Babydoll Minidress
Staud
Landscape Babydoll Minidress

A pretty white dress is a summer non-negotiable.

Extro & Vert Strappy Midaxi Corset Dress in Stone
Extro & Vert
Strappy Midaxi Corset Dress in Stone

This light beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi
Free-Est
Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi

Style with mary jeans or wear with a strappy sandal.

