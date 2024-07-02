The Elegant, Lingerie-Inspired Dress Trend I've Seen All Over Europe This Summer
This summer I've spotted an elegant dress trend quietly float to the surface amongst fashion crowds. Offering a fresh silhouette and a romantic mood in ways that few other trends do, the basque waist dress trend has been sweeping Europe this season.
With drop silhouette that features a "V" cut construction and hugs the waist in a similar style to that of a corset, the dress trend picks up on a classic design that was originally popularised during the Victorian era. With a lingerie-inspired undertone, the rising dress trend taps into the overarching underwear-as-outerwear theme we've seen in the form of the boxer shorts and bloomer shorts trends this summer.
A favourite on Europe's streets, I've seen the pretty dress trend styled with strappy sandals, pointed-toe heels and pretty mary janes in Paris, Rome and London. With an hourglass shape, the basque dress trend presents a fresh retort to the high-waisted and smock dresses that have dominated the rails for so long.
Available in a broad range cuts including trending halter-neck designs and spaghetti strap styles, as well as in a variety of colours including fresh whites and rich chocolate browns, the rising trend is gearing up to take over this summer.
From Reformation's milkmaid-inspired dress and Free People's impressive array of minis and maxis to Tove's vivid pink iteration, read on to discover our edit of the best basque waist dresses below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BASQUE WAIST DRESSES:
This gorgeous dress also comes in a fabulous pink hue.
Style with a denim layer for an elevated take on the double denim trend.
This light beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
