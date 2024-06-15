I Know You're a Stylish If You're Wearing This Unexpected Shoe With Skirts and Dresses

We might be moving towards peak summertime but if you took a walk around the city, you might not have guessed it. With jackets and cosy knits still required, you would be forgiven for thinking we're exiting the summer season, not entering it.

Whilst I'm not entirely pleased by the situation, there isn't any blame to allocate here. With UK temperatures sitting at a cool sub 20°, it makes sense that we've been slower to pack away some pieces we wear in the colder months this time around. So slow in fact that I've counted more cowboy boots in recent days than I have strappy sandals.

Still a mainstay in our wardrobe rotations, cowboy boots are proving to be the footwear staple we can't bear to part with. As with most boot styles, you might commonly associate them with winter, but cowboy boots have shown that they're just as relevant for the warmer months, too. Of course, they offer the extra insulation that we need during these in-between days, but in all honesty, it's their styling successes that make me want to keep them in my summer rotation.

Looking undeniably great with denim shorts, simple dresses and cotton skirts, it's little wonder why so many cool dressers have been wearing them this week. Of course, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour may have something to do with it, but cowboy boots have long been relied upon for music festivals and other summer pursuits, meaning that no one will raise an eyebrow when they see you wearing them. In fact, they'll probably think you look extra stylish for doing so, for this is exactly how I felt when I saw the below outfits.

If you, too are keen to give your favourite boots another lease of life, read on to discover the summer cowboy boots outfits that you can wearing throughout the warmest months.

HOW TO WEAR COWBOY BOOTS DURING SUMMER

1. PUFF SLEEVE DRESS + WICKER BAG

Style Notes: Contrasting the hardy nature of the tall leather boots, a pretty puff sleeve dress will add a feminine feel to your summer outfit. To amp up the summery spirit, style with a trending wicker bag and keep your favourite shades within arms distance at all times.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Ganni Checked Cotton-Blend Minidress £301 £180 SHOP NOW Shop this checked mini whilst it's on sale.

Ganni Knee-High Embroidered Western Boots £675 SHOP NOW These come in UK sized 2—9.

Jacquemus Le Petit Panier Soli £370 SHOP NOW I love this bright pink, but this also comes in three other shades.

2. WHITE SHORTS + BLACK WAISTCOAT

Style Notes: Cowboy boots and white cotton shorts are one of my favourite styling combinations out there at the moment. Playful, comfortable, and ideal for these early-summer days, the easy combination taps in to two major summer trends in a low-key and wearable way.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Nobody's Child Black Mo Waistcoat £59 SHOP NOW A simple black waistcoat is an easy way to add an elevated feel to your look.

& Other Stories Relaxed Shorts £39 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

Stradivarius Cowboy Knee High Boots £60 SHOP NOW These have a 5cm heel and will add on an extra bit of height in a comfortable way.

3. MIDI DRESS + BOXY BLAZER

Style Notes: This elegant outfit is perfect for office-day styling. To give your favourite midi dress a formal edge, through over a boxy blazer and a select a sleek leather cowboy boot to finesse the look.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Ghost Erika Crepe Midi Dress £129 SHOP NOW This also comes in an ivory shade with black polka dots.

& Other Stories Tailored Linen Blazer £77 SHOP NOW A boxy blazer is a wardrobe staple I'll never stop wearing.

Free People Finn Tall Western Boots £328 SHOP NOW These also come in seven other colours.

4. DENIM SHORTS + A SLOUCHY KNIT

Style Notes: On warm summer days, style you cowboy boots with high-waisted shorts and a lightweight knit to keep you cosy when the evening temperatures start to drop.

SHOP THE LOOK:

& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper £47 SHOP NOW Ask any Brit—a lightweight knit is just as handy in the summer months as it is the winter.

Reformation Wilder High Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts £128 SHOP NOW These are composed of 100% cotton and will take a little time to break out.

We The Free Montage Tall Boots £298 SHOP NOW These suede composition gives these a slouchy and laid-back feel.

5. WHITE VEST TOP + JEANS

Style Notes: Often times the simplest outfits really are the best. To give your vest-top and jeans look an elevated edge, sub out your trainers and tuck your jeans into cowboy boots instead.

SHOP THE LOOK:

COS Scoop-Neck Ribbed Tank Top £25 SHOP NOW A scoop-neck tank is the hot-weather alternative to a classic white tee.

Mango Mid-Rise Straight Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Tuck these in to cowboy boots or style with a trending mary jane.

Paris Texas Rosario Embroidered Textured and Croc-Effect Leather Cowboy Boots £585 £351 SHOP NOW These have a slightly looser cut on the leg, making them comfortable enough to style all day.

6. WHITE SKIRT + OVERSIZED KNIT

Style Notes: The white skirt trend has been big news this summer, and I find that a tough cowboy boot it the perfect pairing. On cooler days throw on an oversized knit and opt for a taller boot to shield your legs.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Uniqlo 100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper £90 SHOP NOW Shop this in a size up for a roomy finish.

& Other Stories Scalloped Ruffle Mini Skirt £120 SHOP NOW This pretty summer skirt styles well with roomy knits and form-fitting blouses.