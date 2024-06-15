I Know You're a Stylish If You're Wearing This Unexpected Shoe With Skirts and Dresses

Natalie Munro
By
published

We might be moving towards peak summertime but if you took a walk around the city, you might not have guessed it. With jackets and cosy knits still required, you would be forgiven for thinking we're exiting the summer season, not entering it.

Whilst I'm not entirely pleased by the situation, there isn't any blame to allocate here. With UK temperatures sitting at a cool sub 20°, it makes sense that we've been slower to pack away some pieces we wear in the colder months this time around. So slow in fact that I've counted more cowboy boots in recent days than I have strappy sandals.

Still a mainstay in our wardrobe rotations, cowboy boots are proving to be the footwear staple we can't bear to part with. As with most boot styles, you might commonly associate them with winter, but cowboy boots have shown that they're just as relevant for the warmer months, too. Of course, they offer the extra insulation that we need during these in-between days, but in all honesty, it's their styling successes that make me want to keep them in my summer rotation.

Looking undeniably great with denim shorts, simple dresses and cotton skirts, it's little wonder why so many cool dressers have been wearing them this week. Of course, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour may have something to do with it, but cowboy boots have long been relied upon for music festivals and other summer pursuits, meaning that no one will raise an eyebrow when they see you wearing them. In fact, they'll probably think you look extra stylish for doing so, for this is exactly how I felt when I saw the below outfits.

If you, too are keen to give your favourite boots another lease of life, read on to discover the summer cowboy boots outfits that you can wearing throughout the warmest months.

HOW TO WEAR COWBOY BOOTS DURING SUMMER

1. PUFF SLEEVE DRESS + WICKER BAG

Influencer wears cowboy boots with a summer outfit.

(Image credit: @raeannlangas)

Style Notes: Contrasting the hardy nature of the tall leather boots, a pretty puff sleeve dress will add a feminine feel to your summer outfit. To amp up the summery spirit, style with a trending wicker bag and keep your favourite shades within arms distance at all times.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Ganni, Checked Cotton-Blend Minidress
Ganni
Checked Cotton-Blend Minidress

Shop this checked mini whilst it's on sale.

GANNI, Knee-High Embroidered Western Boots
Ganni
Knee-High Embroidered Western Boots

These come in UK sized 2—9.

Le Petit Panier Soli
Jacquemus
Le Petit Panier Soli

I love this bright pink, but this also comes in three other shades.

2. WHITE SHORTS + BLACK WAISTCOAT

Influencer wears cowboy boots with a summer outfit.

(Image credit: @gracealexandriaa)

Style Notes: Cowboy boots and white cotton shorts are one of my favourite styling combinations out there at the moment. Playful, comfortable, and ideal for these early-summer days, the easy combination taps in to two major summer trends in a low-key and wearable way.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Black Mo Waistcoat
Nobody's Child
Black Mo Waistcoat

A simple black waistcoat is an easy way to add an elevated feel to your look.

Relaxed Shorts
& Other Stories
Relaxed Shorts

These are already on their way to selling out.

boots
Stradivarius
Cowboy Knee High Boots

These have a 5cm heel and will add on an extra bit of height in a comfortable way.

3. MIDI DRESS + BOXY BLAZER

Influencer wears cowboy boots with a summer outfit.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: This elegant outfit is perfect for office-day styling. To give your favourite midi dress a formal edge, through over a boxy blazer and a select a sleek leather cowboy boot to finesse the look.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Erika Crepe Midi Dress
Ghost
Erika Crepe Midi Dress

This also comes in an ivory shade with black polka dots.

Tailored Linen Blazer
& Other Stories
Tailored Linen Blazer

A boxy blazer is a wardrobe staple I'll never stop wearing.

boots
Free People
Finn Tall Western Boots

These also come in seven other colours.

4. DENIM SHORTS + A SLOUCHY KNIT

Influencer wears cowboy boots with a summer outfit.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Style Notes: On warm summer days, style you cowboy boots with high-waisted shorts and a lightweight knit to keep you cosy when the evening temperatures start to drop.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Relaxed Knit Jumper
& Other Stories
Relaxed Knit Jumper

Ask any Brit—a lightweight knit is just as handy in the summer months as it is the winter.

Wilder High Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts
Reformation
Wilder High Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts

These are composed of 100% cotton and will take a little time to break out.

We The Free, We the Free Montage Tall Boots
We The Free
Montage Tall Boots

These suede composition gives these a slouchy and laid-back feel.

5. WHITE VEST TOP + JEANS

Influencer wears cowboy boots.

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Style Notes: Often times the simplest outfits really are the best. To give your vest-top and jeans look an elevated edge, sub out your trainers and tuck your jeans into cowboy boots instead.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Scoop-Neck Ribbed Tank Top
COS
Scoop-Neck Ribbed Tank Top

A scoop-neck tank is the hot-weather alternative to a classic white tee.

Mid-Rise Straight Jeans
Mango
Mid-Rise Straight Jeans

Tuck these in to cowboy boots or style with a trending mary jane.

Rosario Embroidered Textured and Croc-Effect Leather Cowboy Boots
Paris Texas
Rosario Embroidered Textured and Croc-Effect Leather Cowboy Boots

These have a slightly looser cut on the leg, making them comfortable enough to style all day.

6. WHITE SKIRT + OVERSIZED KNIT

Influencer wears cowboy boots.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: The white skirt trend has been big news this summer, and I find that a tough cowboy boot it the perfect pairing. On cooler days throw on an oversized knit and opt for a taller boot to shield your legs.

SHOP THE LOOK:

100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper

Shop this in a size up for a roomy finish.

& Other Stories, Scalloped Ruffle Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
Scalloped Ruffle Mini Skirt

This pretty summer skirt styles well with roomy knits and form-fitting blouses.

Dallas Suede Cowboy Boots
Khaite
Dallas Suede Cowboy Boots

These elegant cowboy boots are a fashion persons favourites.

Explore More:
Cowboy Boots
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸