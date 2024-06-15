I Know You're a Stylish If You're Wearing This Unexpected Shoe With Skirts and Dresses
We might be moving towards peak summertime but if you took a walk around the city, you might not have guessed it. With jackets and cosy knits still required, you would be forgiven for thinking we're exiting the summer season, not entering it.
Whilst I'm not entirely pleased by the situation, there isn't any blame to allocate here. With UK temperatures sitting at a cool sub 20°, it makes sense that we've been slower to pack away some pieces we wear in the colder months this time around. So slow in fact that I've counted more cowboy boots in recent days than I have strappy sandals.
Still a mainstay in our wardrobe rotations, cowboy boots are proving to be the footwear staple we can't bear to part with. As with most boot styles, you might commonly associate them with winter, but cowboy boots have shown that they're just as relevant for the warmer months, too. Of course, they offer the extra insulation that we need during these in-between days, but in all honesty, it's their styling successes that make me want to keep them in my summer rotation.
Looking undeniably great with denim shorts, simple dresses and cotton skirts, it's little wonder why so many cool dressers have been wearing them this week. Of course, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour may have something to do with it, but cowboy boots have long been relied upon for music festivals and other summer pursuits, meaning that no one will raise an eyebrow when they see you wearing them. In fact, they'll probably think you look extra stylish for doing so, for this is exactly how I felt when I saw the below outfits.
If you, too are keen to give your favourite boots another lease of life, read on to discover the summer cowboy boots outfits that you can wearing throughout the warmest months.
HOW TO WEAR COWBOY BOOTS DURING SUMMER
1. PUFF SLEEVE DRESS + WICKER BAG
Style Notes: Contrasting the hardy nature of the tall leather boots, a pretty puff sleeve dress will add a feminine feel to your summer outfit. To amp up the summery spirit, style with a trending wicker bag and keep your favourite shades within arms distance at all times.
SHOP THE LOOK:
2. WHITE SHORTS + BLACK WAISTCOAT
Style Notes: Cowboy boots and white cotton shorts are one of my favourite styling combinations out there at the moment. Playful, comfortable, and ideal for these early-summer days, the easy combination taps in to two major summer trends in a low-key and wearable way.
SHOP THE LOOK:
A simple black waistcoat is an easy way to add an elevated feel to your look.
These have a 5cm heel and will add on an extra bit of height in a comfortable way.
3. MIDI DRESS + BOXY BLAZER
Style Notes: This elegant outfit is perfect for office-day styling. To give your favourite midi dress a formal edge, through over a boxy blazer and a select a sleek leather cowboy boot to finesse the look.
SHOP THE LOOK:
4. DENIM SHORTS + A SLOUCHY KNIT
Style Notes: On warm summer days, style you cowboy boots with high-waisted shorts and a lightweight knit to keep you cosy when the evening temperatures start to drop.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Ask any Brit—a lightweight knit is just as handy in the summer months as it is the winter.
These are composed of 100% cotton and will take a little time to break out.
5. WHITE VEST TOP + JEANS
Style Notes: Often times the simplest outfits really are the best. To give your vest-top and jeans look an elevated edge, sub out your trainers and tuck your jeans into cowboy boots instead.
SHOP THE LOOK:
A scoop-neck tank is the hot-weather alternative to a classic white tee.
These have a slightly looser cut on the leg, making them comfortable enough to style all day.
6. WHITE SKIRT + OVERSIZED KNIT
Style Notes: The white skirt trend has been big news this summer, and I find that a tough cowboy boot it the perfect pairing. On cooler days throw on an oversized knit and opt for a taller boot to shield your legs.
SHOP THE LOOK:
This pretty summer skirt styles well with roomy knits and form-fitting blouses.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I'm 99% Sure That These 10 J.Crew Items Will Go Viral By Summer
Run, don't walk.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Dua Lipa Wore the Viral Under-$150 Halter Top That Emily Ratajkowski Also Loves
This top style is a major trend for summer.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Madewell's Latest Collab With Lisa Says Gah Is Peak "Euro Summer" Cool
I'm buying it all.
By Ana Escalante
-
The Uncomplicated Sandals Every Chic Person I Know Is Shopping for Summer
The once-boring style is in its renaissance era.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
From Paris to NYC, Stylish People Are Wearing This "Dated" Dress
Halt everything—your summer hero piece is here.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
I'm Shopping for My Honeymoon in Mallorca—All These Things Deserve to Come With Me
Get in. We're going to Spain.
By Natalie Cantell
-
These 24 Sale Picks From J.Crew and Banana Republic Scream Cool Girl
Sigh. I want every last piece.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
30 Stunning Dresses That Will Get Compliments at All of Your Summer Weddings
These are instant confidence boosters.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes