The Surprising Spring Trouser Trend Every Celebrity Wore to Chloé's Show in Paris
Paving the way for boho-inspired styling to take over Paris's streets, Chloé's autumn/winter 2025 runway show brought some of the city's chicest into the centre, clothed in swishy layers, floaty fabrics and lashings of lace.
Amongst the pretty blouses and voluminous skirts that—quite predictably—cluttered the streets, I spotted an emerging trouser trend that genuinely took me by surprise. Managing to translate the same fluid feeling as the dresses and skirts that took over Paris, the chicest showgoers emerged styling voluminous bloomer trousers this week. A striking departure from the flared jeans and trousers every Chloé attendee was wearing to the spring/summer 2025 show last September, March's event coaxed fashion people out of their denim with the promise of frills, drama and an inimitably playful finish.
Selecting a calf-length style in a light peach shade, model Camille Rowe wore hers with a simple dusty-rose tank top and styled her trousers with Chloé's fan-favourite platform wedges.
Incorporating a little more drama into her look, actor Lily James reached a pair of bloomer trousers in a jet black shade, which she wore with a lacy blouse—nodding to the lace theme that saturated the Chloé runway—and completed her look with black tie heels for a polished finish.
While bloomer shorts have been trending for a few seasons now, we've been yet to see this long-line style take centre stage. Extending down the leg before cinching at or above the ankle, these trending trousers aren't a million miles away from the haram trousers that dominated across the 2010s. Crafted from supple satins and embroidered with lace, these styles feel like an elegant evolution of the silhouette, and as such are far easier to style with the more formal items of your wardrobe.
Layering well with voluminous blouses for a breezy, romantic finish, this trend also styles well with hardier fabrics such as leather—as so well demonstrated by the Chloé front row.
A surprising new-season trend brimming with potential, I expect that it won't be long until it's adopted en masse. To discover the trouser trend that has Chloé showgoers in agreement, read on to shop bloomers below.
SHOP BLOOMER TROUSERS:
In black, these are easy to work into a wider wardrobe.
The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
