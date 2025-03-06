The Surprising Spring Trouser Trend Every Celebrity Wore to Chloé's Show in Paris

Paving the way for boho-inspired styling to take over Paris's streets, Chloé's autumn/winter 2025 runway show brought some of the city's chicest into the centre, clothed in swishy layers, floaty fabrics and lashings of lace.

Amongst the pretty blouses and voluminous skirts that—quite predictably—cluttered the streets, I spotted an emerging trouser trend that genuinely took me by surprise. Managing to translate the same fluid feeling as the dresses and skirts that took over Paris, the chicest showgoers emerged styling voluminous bloomer trousers this week. A striking departure from the flared jeans and trousers every Chloé attendee was wearing to the spring/summer 2025 show last September, March's event coaxed fashion people out of their denim with the promise of frills, drama and an inimitably playful finish.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selecting a calf-length style in a light peach shade, model Camille Rowe wore hers with a simple dusty-rose tank top and styled her trousers with Chloé's fan-favourite platform wedges.

Incorporating a little more drama into her look, actor Lily James reached a pair of bloomer trousers in a jet black shade, which she wore with a lacy blouse—nodding to the lace theme that saturated the Chloé runway—and completed her look with black tie heels for a polished finish.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While bloomer shorts have been trending for a few seasons now, we've been yet to see this long-line style take centre stage. Extending down the leg before cinching at or above the ankle, these trending trousers aren't a million miles away from the haram trousers that dominated across the 2010s. Crafted from supple satins and embroidered with lace, these styles feel like an elegant evolution of the silhouette, and as such are far easier to style with the more formal items of your wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Layering well with voluminous blouses for a breezy, romantic finish, this trend also styles well with hardier fabrics such as leather—as so well demonstrated by the Chloé front row.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Chloé)

A surprising new-season trend brimming with potential, I expect that it won't be long until it's adopted en masse. To discover the trouser trend that has Chloé showgoers in agreement, read on to shop bloomers below.

SHOP BLOOMER TROUSERS:

Free People Forever Young Pants £88 SHOP NOW These also come in six other shades.

Zara Satin Trousers With Contrasting Tie £40 SHOP NOW The lace embroidery gives this such a romantic finish.

Chloé Fluid Pleated Trousers in Silk Charmeuse £1475 SHOP NOW In black, these are easy to work into a wider wardrobe.

Alaïa Low-Rise Wide-Leg Pants £1470 SHOP NOW This pretty pink shade is going to be everywhere this season.

Selkie The Pinstripe Pantalettes £138 SHOP NOW These come in sizes XXS–6XL.

Free People Forever Young Pants £88 SHOP NOW This pretty pink shade is so easy to slip into a spring wardrobe.

Alaïa Pleated Georgette Peplum Tapered Pants £2100 SHOP NOW The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.