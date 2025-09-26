7 Stylish Jackets Fashion People Will Be Wearing With Their Favourite Jeans This Winter

While you can always rely on the street style crowd to deliver plenty of innovative styling combinations, sometimes the most classic pairings are what really stand out in the post-show scrum. Many fashion editors adopt a ‘jeans and jacket’ uniform to navigate a busy schedule, as this pairing always looks polished and put together in a hurry. Plus, subtle tweaks to the silhouette of your jeans or to the style of blazer can help make it a more fashion-forward proposition.
Now we’re in Milan, there are a number of jeans and jacket pairings that we keep spotting outside of the shows and that you can wear now and in the depths of winter (with the addition of some strategic extra layers). Chocolate brown is undoubtedly the shade of the season and supple leather jackets, whether it’s a bomber or oversized biker, look even more expensive when realised in deep cocoa shades. Meanwhile, Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2025 collection has only increased our love for toffee-hued suede jackets, while sporty track jackets continue to define the London aesthetic thanks to Wales Bonner.
Keep reading for seven jackets that fashion editors will be wearing with jeans this winter, both at fashion week and for more low-key weekend plans.
The Best Winter Jackets to Wear With Jeans:
1. Suede Jackets
Style Notes: Suede jackets have long been an autumn essential, however they have had a revival in recent seasons thanks to brands such as Miu Miu, Prada and Saint Laurent. When it comes to luxury brands, Nour Hammour is known as the ultimate investment piece, with toffee-hued bomber jackets that have a subtle nod to the ’70s. On the high street, Reiss’ funnel-neck bomber is quickly becoming a fashion editor favourite, while Arket’s rich chocolate over shirt with a barn jacket silhouette is worthy of all of the hype.
Shop the Look:
NOUR HAMMOUR
Dalma Suede Bomber Jacket
COS
Collared Suede Jacket
ARKET
Suede Jacket
STOULS
Alfi Belted Cropped Suede Jacket
Róhe
Suede Blazer
Reiss
Suede Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket in Tan
2. Denim Jackets
Style Notes: Denim jackets are a year-round classic, however they can work particularly well as a layering piece, worn underneath an oversized wool coat or boxy trench. You can keep things simple with a blue denim shirt-style jacket, or lots of designers have been putting playful twists on this wardrobe classic — Isabel Marant nods to the ‘80s with its cocoon-shaped jacket with fleece lining, while Cos’s beige take will appeal to minimalists. Don't be afraid of mixing washes when it comes to styling with jeans.
Shop the Look:
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Cotton Corduroy-Trimmed Denim Jacket
ARKET
Oversized Denim Jacket
DÔEN
Pascual Corduroy-Trimmed Denim Jacket
Isabel Marant
Pimia Faux Shearling-Trimmed Denim Jacket
& Other Stories
Belted Denim Jacket
Free People
Madison City Pinstripe Denim Jacket
3. Brown Leather
Style Notes: I would argue that the leading jacket trend for autumn/winter 2025 is a chocolate brown leather jacket, as seen at Hermès, Victoria Beckham and Saint Laurent. Brown has taken over black this winter, as rich mocha and mahogany shades are undoubtedly the dominant hue of the season, and it’s a colour that only looks more indulgent when realised in supple leather. Pair with classic wash blue jeans and a pair of loafers and you have a street style-approved look to see you through the next six months.
Shop the Look:
The White Company
Leather Batwing Jacket
RÓHE
Leather Jacket
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Viper Oversized Leather Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Jacket With Grainy Finish
& Other Stories
Boxy Nappa Leather Jacket
Whistles
Brown Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
4. Cropped Trench
Style Notes: This is a jacket trend endorsed by The Row for autumn/winter 2025 — and if there’s one thing The Row is good at, it’s spawning a series of copycats. Phoebe Philo has also had a micro trench moment, helping this look to become a street style regular this autumn. Burberry, never ones to miss a trench opportunity, has naturally delivered a beautiful cropped, micro trench in chocolate brown, while Cos, H&M and the Frankie Shop all have jackets for under £300.
Shop the Look:
COS
Cropped Trench Coat Cape
BURBERRY
Dolebury Cropped Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
The Frankie Shop
Simona Cropped Trench Coat
Self-Portrait
Cropped Gabardine Trench Coat
& Other Stories
Cropped Trench Cape
H&M
Short Trench Coat
5. Sporty Track Jacket
Style Notes: Sportswear continues to infiltrate our wardrobes for autumn/winter 20205, with varsity and retro-style track jackets taking pole position. London-based designer Wales Bonner has cornered the track jacket market with its zip-up styles, that are lightweight enough to be layered under any coat. This style of jacket looks best when worn with baggy, oversized jeans, making it an ideal winter weekend pairing.
Shop the Look:
WALES BONNER
Mantra Knit-Trimmed Embroidered Jersey Jacket
LULULEMON
Recycled Softstreme Jacket
Balenciaga
Loop Sports Icon Fleece Jacket
Miu Miu
Logo Oversized Track Jacket
Prada
Embroidered Cotton-Blend Jacket
NIKE
Windrunner Embroidered Cotton-Blend Twill Jacket
6. Bomber Jacket
Style Notes: Bomber jackets are a trusted wardrobe staple, however their popularity is on the up thanks to the likes of Saint Laurent, Frankie Shop and Nour Hammour that have made this silhouette their signature. As mentioned above, leather and suede bombers are flying off the shelves this autumn, but you also can’t beat a more practical, splash-proof shell or padded style. Whatever denim tribe you belong to, jeans and a bomber is a trusted double act.