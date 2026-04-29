Chrissy Rutherford is a Who What Wear UK Editor in Residence and fashion editor, writer, podcaster, content creator and mental health advocate committed to fostering honest conversations about wellbeing in the digital age. After 15 years in fashion media, she now uses her platform and FWD, a personal development newsletter, to destigmatise mental health struggles, share personal stories and champion vulnerability as a powerful tool for connection.
This might be a little controversial, but I am a staunch supporter of dressing up for air travel. The whole experience already tests our dignity, so the one thing that helps me feel even slightly civilised is looking good—without completely sacrificing my comfort.
I can’t say I came to this belief on my own, though. It’s largely been shaped by my dad. He’s influenced my style in many ways, but one of my core childhood memories is noticing that he always dressed better when he traveled back home to Jamaica than on a typical workday. He’d put on tailored trousers, a crisp shirt, and polished shoes. My dad takes a lot of pride in his appearance, and that has rubbed off on me. So even as air travel has become more casual, he’s been a constant reminder that I don’t have to abandon my personal style just because others have. And I also like to remind myself: you never know who you might meet on a plane.
Aside from my dad, ’90s supermodels have always been some of my greatest style inspirations. Yes, I love their glam moments, but what I’m most inspired by is their model-off-duty looks and that includes old paparazzi airport photos. They always looked so effortless and put-together, whether it was Tyra Banks in leggings, a cropped Calvin Klein t-shirt with a boxy denim jacket, Kate Moss in head-to-toe black, or Linda Evangelista in a simple black slip dress layered over a t-shirt (I need to try that one). None of them ever looked like they had just rolled out of bed and gone straight to the airport.
Airport arrival photos remain a major photo opp for models and celebrities alike—as well as for brands seeking visibility. Margot Robbie recently went viral for slouchy basketball-style shorts and a coordinated long-sleeved tee with mesh Alaia flats that is sure to be replicated around the world for future summer getaways. Cannes Film Festival is also quickly approaching, and one could argue that the arrivals at Nice Airport are just as inspiring as the red-carpet walks.
My Go-To Formula for Travel Days
1. A loose pair of trousers is more comfortable than jeans, but looks way more mature than showing up in sweats or pajamas.
2. Stick to a neutral colour palette, like black, navy, grey or brown. Monochrome looks also appear more polished. I’m not above wearing white on a plane, though if I’m going on vacation.
3. Your shoes should be whichever pair takes up the most space in your luggage. In the summer, I might bare my toes—but flip-flops are best saved for the beach (they’re far too noisy for a long trek to the gate).
4. I always bring a cashmere scarf or extra sweater that can be tied around my neck in case I get cold.
5. It’s all about the outerwear since it’s usually the first thing people see. A chic trench or leather jacket can pull everything together.
There might not be a paparazzi photo op waiting for me at the end of the jet bridge—but I still like walking off the plane looking like there could be.
1. An Easy-Breezy Trouser
Style Notes: Opt for a pair of trousers with a relaxed fit that don’t wrinkle easily. I think putting on a pair of black trousers is the easiest way to look like you have your life together without trying too hard. Right now, I love ME + EM’s Tapered Pant—but you also can’t go wrong with an elasticated waist like Aligne’s barrel leg trousers.
Shop Easy, Breezy Trousers:
ME+EM
Tapered Trouser
ALIGNE
Markus Ponte Trouser
Reformation
Mason Pant
2. Smart Layering Is Key
Style Notes: I often pair it with Intimissimi’s modal x cashmere shirts because I am obsessed with how thin and soft they are. They’re easy to layer with, but even alone, the boat neck neckline is also very elegant. It’s easy to layer under a thicker knit or cardigan. For my next layer, I usually reach for a cashmere or wool knit from Guest in Residence, & Daughter, or M&S. I hate being cold, so having good layers is non-negotiable.
Shop Smart-Layering Pieces:
JAEGER
Pure Cashmere Jumper
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Lia Midi Skirt
&DAUGHTER
Balla Wool Sweater
3. Make Your "Shoe-Drobe" Work Harder
Style Notes: For footwear, it really depends on where I’m headed and what I’m packing. I usually try to wear my heaviest pair—or whatever takes up the most space—like lug-sole loafers or ankle boots. But a ballet flat is undeniably easy (and I always pack cashmere socks just in case my feet get cold on the plane).