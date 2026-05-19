FYI: If You Want to Look Rich at the Airport This Summer, Wear This Anti-Athleisure Outfit

Hold the leggings and sweats.

Allyson Payer's avatar
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Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing a white midi dress, sweater draped over her shoulder, and black minimalist ballet flats at the Nice Côte d&#039;Azur Airport
(Image credit: Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images/Getty Images)
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If you're someone who exclusively wears very casual outfits that typically consist of leggings or other stretchy or loose pants to the airport, the outfit I'm about to put on your radar may be a tough sell, but hear me out. The outfit in question was worn by the always polished and stylish Daisy Edgar-Jones, who was spotted arriving at the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport for the Cannes Film Festival a few days ago. If looking rich at the airport (in addition to being comfortable) is your goal for trips to the airport this summer, you're going to want to see her outfit.

Edgar-Jones opted for a travel look that was a very far cry from the typical leggings, sweatshirt, and sneakers outfits one often encounters at the airport. Instead, she wore a white midi dress with an oatmeal-colored sweater draped over her shoulders, paired with minimalist black ballet flats. The flattering dress was a bit fitted at the bodice, but with a flared midi skirt that allowed for ease of movement. The draped sweater gave the entire look an elegantly preppy feel (and would certainly come in handy on chilly airplanes), and the soft-leather flats looked supremely walkable.

All in all, if you want to dress up a bit for a flight without sacrificing comfort, do as Edgar-Jones did and wear a flared midi dress with a draped sweater and soft ballet flats. Keep scrolling to see how it's done and shop the rich airport outfit.

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Daisy Edgar-Jones at the Airport

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(Image credit: Stephen Crawshaw/Backgrid)

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(Image credit: Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images/Getty Images)

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On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Mango Ruched A-Line Midi Dress ($150); Miu Miu Solitaire Shiny Leather Bag ($4200)

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Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.