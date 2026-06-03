It's officially summer, which means we're saying hello to a fresher (and hotter) beauty aesthetic: glowing skin, wind-swept hair, simmering eyes or lips… the possibilities are endless. In this month's Now Playing Issue (which also stars Victoria Monet and Jonathan Daviss), Camila Mendes is offering the ultimate inspiration with an ultra-glamorous burgundy lip, a glossy eye, and shiny, gently tousled strands. To provide us with all of the behind-the-scenes details, hairstylist Lauren Palmer-Smith and makeup artist Jen Tiosecoare walking us through their exact process and product picks. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Mendes's smoldering summer beauty vibe.
Right off the bat, Palmer-Smith tells me the goal for this shoot was to create effortless glamour with an "editorial, cool-girl" vibe. For Mendes's wet look, she used a personal favorite combination of products: water and Shu Uemura's Essence Absolu Nourishing Protective Hair Oil ($42). For Mendes's soft (and dry) look below, Palmer-Smith reached for Chris McMillan's The Dry Texture and Volume Spray ($38) and a 5/8-inch curling iron (we like this one from Hot Tools) to add a touch of soft texture.
For makeup, Tioseco tells me it's always about creating a statement in one area when she's working with Mendes—whether it's her skin, lips, or eyes. For this shoot, the focus was on the skin and lips, keeping the eye simple with a gloss for a true, editorial feel."After Cami's fitting, it was obvious the clothes were going to be the statement of the shoot," Tioseco explains. "We decided to start clean and fresh and build onto each look as the shoot progressed. I used the Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation ($52)—the range is so great for olive and golden skin tones—and landed on the bold burgundy lip because it felt impactful yet complementary without overtaking the clothes. Cami is so gorgeous, it's always hard to pick one area to focus on."
Naturally, skin prep is the most important part of Tioseco's routine, especially when there will be a large emphasis on a client's skin during an event or shoot. "If the skincare and skin isn't skinning, no matter what foundation I use, the end result is not going to look good," she says.
To start the process with Mendes, Tioseco cleansed the actress's skin with Danucera's Cerabalm ($92) to gently reset the skin, followed by the brand's D22 Tonic ($42) applied with a cotton round in a lifting motion to refine and prep the complexion. Next, she pressed the Mega Serum ($165) with vitamin C and niacinamide into Mendes's skin with her hands for hydration and bounce, then sealed everything in with the Cream Supreme ($225). For the final touch, she finished with the Iconic Eye Cream ($145) to smooth and prep the under-eye area for a flawless concealer application.
"Jen and I work very well together in creating cohesive glam looks that communicate the overall feeling of the story we're trying to tell with the hair and makeup," says Lauren-Smith. "I also just love collaborating with Camila. I love the ideas that she brings to each event and shoot."
Erin has been writing a mix of beauty and wellness content for Who What Wear for over five years. Prior to that, she spent two and half years writing for Byrdie. She now calls Santa Monica home but grew up in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and studied writing, rhetoric, and communication at University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. She studied abroad in Galway, Ireland, and spent a summer in L.A. interning with the Byrdie and Who What Wear family. After graduating from UW, she spent one year in San Francisco, where she worked as a writer for Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen before moving down to L.A. to begin her career as a beauty editor.