Suddenly, All the Chicest People I Know Are Wearing This Elegant Handbag Brand

At Who What Wear, we take pride in identifying the promising emerging brands that are making waves in the fashion zeitgeist. Our team is dedicated to identifying the labels that insiders are talking about, scouring street-style websites, and combing through Instagram daily to curate a list of the pioneers shaping the industry. Recently, one handbag brand, in particular, has captured our attention and earned a coveted spot on the arms of the world’s most stylish women: Liffner.

Liffner was founded in Stockholm in 2012 and was born from a vision of designing handbags that merge refined silhouettes with experimental and eclectic details. “Our bags are beautifully made in Italy from Italian leathers sourced in that same region,” explains founder Paulina Liffner von Sydow. “Pricing is fairly reasonable—which, frankly, isn’t the case across the board in fashion right now—and it’s something we take pride in, as it resonates deeply with our customers.”

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

What truly sets Liffner apart is its Scandinavian-inspired, effortlessly chic designs that transcend fleeting trends and changing seasons. “Our aesthetic has always embraced minimalism with a creative twist,” Liffner von Sydow says. “We prioritize creating bags that women genuinely desire to wear—and wear frequently.” This dedication to timeless, versatile design has allowed Liffner to carve out a niche in today’s highly competitive accessories market.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

Despite Liffner von Sydow’s over ten years of experience in leather goods design, the brand has experienced its most significant surge in interest in the past two years. Liffner von Sydow attributes this rapid growth to a renewed commitment to the brand’s minimalist aesthetic and core values of timelessness and impeccable craftsmanship.

Today, Liffner bags are increasingly seen on the arms of trendsetting editors and style influencers in cosmopolitan cities like London, Paris, L.A., and New York. With such rapid growth in a short time, it’s clear that Liffner is poised to become one of the most sought-after accessory brands of 2025.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

Keep reading to discover how the fashion set is styling Liffner’s elegant handbags, and shop the best styles available now.

How fashion people are styling Liffner's bags

Style Notes: Heading to the office? Grab one of Liffner's oversize bags and pair it with a work-appropriate outfit, such as wide-leg pants, loafers, and a sweater.

Style Notes: Girls on the go need a bag that can easily accompany them, and there’s no better option than Liffner's Belted Bucket Bag. The long strap allows one to wear it over the shoulder or across the body, providing a hands-free experience for your adventures.

Style Notes: Just because you want to wear comfortable clothes doesn't mean your outfit can't look polished. Monikh demonstrates a stylish combination of a long coat, clogs, and sweatpants paired with a slouchy suede Liffner bag.

Shop Liffner's new handbags

Liffner Bowling Mini Bag $650 SHOP NOW If 2024 were the year of the East-West bag, then 2025 would be the year of the bowling bag.

Liffner Pillow Micro Pouch $525 SHOP NOW This compact bag is perfect for evening wear. It holds a card case, a mini perfume, a G 7X, and five lip glosses.

Liffner Belted Bucket Bag Large $795 SHOP NOW Our Senior Editor, Anna LaPlaca has this bag and it looks a lot more expensive IRL.

Liffner Sprout Tote $625 SHOP NOW Found: your new work bag.

liffner Petite Penne Tote Amaranto $695 SHOP NOW This elegant style comes in seven other colors.

Liffner Pillow Leather Hobo Bag $725 SHOP NOW The slouchy shoulder bag trend isn't slowing down anytime. Grab this effortlessly chic style.

Liffner Sprout Mini Suede Top Handle Bag $595 SHOP NOW The champagne-colored suede is beyond gorgeous.

liffner Belted Bucket Bag $695 SHOP NOW Sling this across your body and go.

liffner Pillow Pouch Micro Leopard $575 SHOP NOW Leopard and calf hair? Say less.

liffner Mega Sprout Tote $695 SHOP NOW If you're not obsessed with Liffner's new collection by now I don't know what else to say.

Liffner Pointy Grained Leather Shoulder Bag $625 SHOP NOW I could see my best friend, my mom, and my grandma all carrying this bag. It's ageless.

Liffner Five Sided Evening Bag $550 SHOP NOW So unique.