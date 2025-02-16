Suddenly, All the Chicest People I Know Are Wearing This Elegant Handbag Brand



At Who What Wear, we take pride in identifying the promising emerging brands that are making waves in the fashion zeitgeist. Our team is dedicated to identifying the labels that insiders are talking about, scouring street-style websites, and combing through Instagram daily to curate a list of the pioneers shaping the industry. Recently, one handbag brand, in particular, has captured our attention and earned a coveted spot on the arms of the world’s most stylish women: Liffner.

Liffner was founded in Stockholm in 2012 and was born from a vision of designing handbags that merge refined silhouettes with experimental and eclectic details. “Our bags are beautifully made in Italy from Italian leathers sourced in that same region,” explains founder Paulina Liffner von Sydow. “Pricing is fairly reasonable—which, frankly, isn’t the case across the board in fashion right now—and it’s something we take pride in, as it resonates deeply with our customers.”





What truly sets Liffner apart is its Scandinavian-inspired, effortlessly chic designs that transcend fleeting trends and changing seasons. “Our aesthetic has always embraced minimalism with a creative twist,” Liffner von Sydow says. “We prioritize creating bags that women genuinely desire to wear—and wear frequently.” This dedication to timeless, versatile design has allowed Liffner to carve out a niche in today’s highly competitive accessories market.





Despite Liffner von Sydow’s over ten years of experience in leather goods design, the brand has experienced its most significant surge in interest in the past two years. Liffner von Sydow attributes this rapid growth to a renewed commitment to the brand’s minimalist aesthetic and core values of timelessness and impeccable craftsmanship.

Today, Liffner bags are increasingly seen on the arms of trendsetting editors and style influencers in cosmopolitan cities like London, Paris, L.A., and New York. With such rapid growth in a short time, it’s clear that Liffner is poised to become one of the most sought-after accessory brands of 2025.





Keep reading to discover how the fashion set is styling Liffner’s elegant handbags, and shop the best styles available now.

How fashion people are styling Liffner's bags

Anna wears black sunglasses, a black liffner bag, black pants, and a cream shirt.



Style Notes: Heading to the office? Grab one of Liffner's oversize bags and pair it with a work-appropriate outfit, such as wide-leg pants, loafers, and a sweater.

Anouk wears a black coat, white jeans, tan heels, and a tan suede liffner bag.



Style Notes: Girls on the go need a bag that can easily accompany them, and there’s no better option than Liffner's Belted Bucket Bag. The long strap allows one to wear it over the shoulder or across the body, providing a hands-free experience for your adventures.

Monik wears a cream long coat, brown shirt, brown sweatpants, and clogs.



Style Notes: Just because you want to wear comfortable clothes doesn't mean your outfit can't look polished. Monikh demonstrates a stylish combination of a long coat, clogs, and sweatpants paired with a slouchy suede Liffner bag.

Shop Liffner's new handbags

Liffner Bowling Mini Bag
Liffner
Bowling Mini Bag

If 2024 were the year of the East-West bag, then 2025 would be the year of the bowling bag.

Little Liffner Pillow Micro Pouch
Liffner
Pillow Micro Pouch

This compact bag is perfect for evening wear. It holds a card case, a mini perfume, a G 7X, and five lip glosses.

liffner, Belted Bucket Bag Large
Liffner
Belted Bucket Bag Large

Our Senior Editor, Anna LaPlaca has this bag and it looks a lot more expensive IRL.

Liffner Sprout Tote
Liffner
Sprout Tote

Found: your new work bag.

liffner,

liffner
Petite Penne Tote Amaranto

This elegant style comes in seven other colors.

Pillow Leather Hobo Bag
Liffner
Pillow Leather Hobo Bag

The slouchy shoulder bag trend isn't slowing down anytime. Grab this effortlessly chic style.

Sprout Mini Suede Top Handle Bag
Liffner
Sprout Mini Suede Top Handle Bag

The champagne-colored suede is beyond gorgeous.

liffner, Belted Bucket Bag Beige Suede
liffner
Belted Bucket Bag

Sling this across your body and go.

liffner, Pillow Pouch Micro Leopard
liffner
Pillow Pouch Micro Leopard

Leopard and calf hair? Say less.

Liffner Bowling Bag
Liffner
Bowling Bag

Office-siren vibes.

liffner, Mega Sprout Tote
liffner
Mega Sprout Tote

If you're not obsessed with Liffner's new collection by now I don't know what else to say.

Pointy Grained Leather Shoulder Bag
Liffner
Pointy Grained Leather Shoulder Bag

I could see my best friend, my mom, and my grandma all carrying this bag. It's ageless.

Liffner Five Sided Evening Bag
Liffner
Five Sided Evening Bag

So unique.

Tall Sprout Suede Tote Bag
Liffner
Tall Sprout Suede Tote Bag

The leather against the suede is *chef's kiss.*

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

