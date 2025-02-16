Suddenly, All the Chicest People I Know Are Wearing This Elegant Handbag Brand
At Who What Wear, we take pride in identifying the promising emerging brands that are making waves in the fashion zeitgeist. Our team is dedicated to identifying the labels that insiders are talking about, scouring street-style websites, and combing through Instagram daily to curate a list of the pioneers shaping the industry. Recently, one handbag brand, in particular, has captured our attention and earned a coveted spot on the arms of the world’s most stylish women: Liffner.
Liffner was founded in Stockholm in 2012 and was born from a vision of designing handbags that merge refined silhouettes with experimental and eclectic details. “Our bags are beautifully made in Italy from Italian leathers sourced in that same region,” explains founder Paulina Liffner von Sydow. “Pricing is fairly reasonable—which, frankly, isn’t the case across the board in fashion right now—and it’s something we take pride in, as it resonates deeply with our customers.”
What truly sets Liffner apart is its Scandinavian-inspired, effortlessly chic designs that transcend fleeting trends and changing seasons. “Our aesthetic has always embraced minimalism with a creative twist,” Liffner von Sydow says. “We prioritize creating bags that women genuinely desire to wear—and wear frequently.” This dedication to timeless, versatile design has allowed Liffner to carve out a niche in today’s highly competitive accessories market.
Despite Liffner von Sydow’s over ten years of experience in leather goods design, the brand has experienced its most significant surge in interest in the past two years. Liffner von Sydow attributes this rapid growth to a renewed commitment to the brand’s minimalist aesthetic and core values of timelessness and impeccable craftsmanship.
Today, Liffner bags are increasingly seen on the arms of trendsetting editors and style influencers in cosmopolitan cities like London, Paris, L.A., and New York. With such rapid growth in a short time, it’s clear that Liffner is poised to become one of the most sought-after accessory brands of 2025.
Keep reading to discover how the fashion set is styling Liffner’s elegant handbags, and shop the best styles available now.
How fashion people are styling Liffner's bags
Style Notes: Heading to the office? Grab one of Liffner's oversize bags and pair it with a work-appropriate outfit, such as wide-leg pants, loafers, and a sweater.
Style Notes: Girls on the go need a bag that can easily accompany them, and there’s no better option than Liffner's Belted Bucket Bag. The long strap allows one to wear it over the shoulder or across the body, providing a hands-free experience for your adventures.
Style Notes: Just because you want to wear comfortable clothes doesn't mean your outfit can't look polished. Monikh demonstrates a stylish combination of a long coat, clogs, and sweatpants paired with a slouchy suede Liffner bag.
Shop Liffner's new handbags
If 2024 were the year of the East-West bag, then 2025 would be the year of the bowling bag.
This compact bag is perfect for evening wear. It holds a card case, a mini perfume, a G 7X, and five lip glosses.
Our Senior Editor, Anna LaPlaca has this bag and it looks a lot more expensive IRL.
The slouchy shoulder bag trend isn't slowing down anytime. Grab this effortlessly chic style.
If you're not obsessed with Liffner's new collection by now I don't know what else to say.
I could see my best friend, my mom, and my grandma all carrying this bag. It's ageless.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Meet Ciao Ciao, Bottega Veneta's Latest It Bag
And my NYFW companion.
By Eliza Huber
-
New-Season Prada and Sold-Out Khaite—35 Designer Discounts You'll Regret Missing
Don't say I never clued you into these.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I'm a Fashion Editor Living in L.A.—20 "Worth It" Items I'm Investing In for My Chicest Year Yet
See what's on my list.
By Michelle Scanga
-
Emma! Suki! Jodie! I Just Test-Drove the Bag Chic Celebs Are Fighting Over
Read my review.
By Eliza Huber
-
Street Style Stars, Celebrities, and Designers Agree—This Is the Bag Trend to Know RN
I'm salivating over the Prada one.
By Sierra Mayhew
-
Two Worlds Collide: Louis Vuitton Becomes an Official Partner of Formula 1
"Victory travels in Louis Vuitton."
By Eliza Huber
-
Luxe, French, and Perfectly Trendy: The New Designer Sunglasses I Refuse to Take Off
And how I'm styling each.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Gen Z Recently Discovered the 2000s Isabel Marant Runway Archive, and It's Fun
Here's why the throwback images are trending.
By Sierra Mayhew