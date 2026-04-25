No, Not Ballet Flats or Trainers—Fashion People Are Pairing Their Leggings With This Flat-Shoe Trend Instead

As the seasons shift from spring to summer and the temperature increases with each passing day, I find myself returning to an outfit formula I’ve long considered a fail-safe: sandals and leggings. Even reading that back, I can almost hear your collective recoil. For many, this combination probably conjures a very specific visual (think high-shine, primary coloured spandex straight out of the VHS era, grounded rather aggressively with a garishly practical, chunky double-strapped clog). It's a look straight out of an ‘80s time capsule, a forgotten relic best left alone. But here's the thing: the problem was never the combination, just the execution.
With plenty of easy, off-duty appeal, the sandals-and-leggings formula is actually one of the chicest, most durable styling hacks around. Leggings, of course, remain unmatched in the comfort department; and a well-placed sandal (especially if it's a fashion-forward thong or timeless strappy style) does all the heavy lifting to keep things feeling seasonally appropriate, so clammy feet be gone. As versatile as it is comfy, this pairing happens to work well with everything from billowing blouses to “trendy” raglan tops, which is why, year after year, it remains a personal favourite.
From off duty celebs like Kendall Jenner to the chicest fashion people on my social media feed, this transitional period has been full of sandals and leggings outfits. Whether topped with a leather jacket or a loose trench coat, they’ve been providing enviable outfit inspo all season long. Having filtered through the sheer amount of options, I’ve uncovered 5 sandals and leggings outfits worth saving for a summer's day, and of course, you can shop them too
5 Leggings and Sandals Outfits Perfect for Spring And Summer
1. Cropped Trenchcoat + Tank Top + Jelly Sandals
Style Notes: Pairing a classic, polished trench coat with a capri and thong sandal Nnennae Chem's look is an easy to replicate sandal and legging outfit I always come back to. Simple, elegant and with a cool-girl edge in the form of a rubber flip flop, the neutral tones feel perfect for the season ahead.
Shop the Look:
HUGO BOSS
Short Trench Jacket
A cotton-linen blend that will keep you cool all summer.
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top
Simple yet essential.
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Crop 17" - Black
I wear these capri leggings at least once a week.
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Sayonara Jelly Rubber Flip Flops
Last summers best selling sandal is back in a 5 different colourways.
Polène
Osmo Shoulder Bag
In the spring/summer months we are all yearning for fresh updates to our closet—that can be easily achieved with this eggshell shoulder bag.
2. Tank Top + Flared Leggings + Suede Bag
Style Notes: With the stamp of approval from It-girl Kendall Jenner, flared leggings work perfectly with sandals. Balancing the leggings slim silhouette, this look is undeniably elevated thanks to the matching set finished with a brown suede tote bag.