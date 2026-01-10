I Have a Strict January Budget But Expensive Taste—15 Elevated Zara, H&M and COS Pieces I’m Backing

The high-street buys I’m using to refresh my wardrobe thoughtfully at the start of 2026.

If, like me, December was a little on the indulgent side, chances are January has arrived with a sobering reality check—namely, a significantly lighter bank balance. What I’m not short on, however, is the desire for a wardrobe refresh. Something new, considered and comforting enough to make an otherwise bleak January feel a little more inspiring. I’m only human.

With that in mind, I set myself a firm but realistic challenge: update my wardrobe with £200 or less. No impulse buys, no filler pieces, just smart additions that would earn their keep well beyond winter. My first ports of call were Zara, H&M and COS; brands I consistently turn to when I want expensive-looking pieces that feel far more considered than their price tags suggest.

Mimi wearing COS bag and COS jeans.

Mimi wearing COS Shoulder Bag and COS Dial Jeans.

So what does shopping look like in 2026, on a budget? Think cosy, floor-length coats that cocoon rather than overwhelm, supple suede accessories, indulgent knitwear and easy denim that’s as comfortable as loungewear (but infinitely more polished). Unsurprisingly, Zara, H&M and COS delivered on all fronts.

Ahead, I’ve rounded up the best pieces to shop now if you’re looking to build a chic, wearable 2026 wardrobe, without straying beyond a strict January budget.

Shop The Best Zara, H&M & COS New-Ins