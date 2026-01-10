I Have a Strict January Budget But Expensive Taste—15 Elevated Zara, H&M and COS Pieces I’m Backing

If, like me, December was a little on the indulgent side, chances are January has arrived with a sobering reality check—namely, a significantly lighter bank balance. What I’m not short on, however, is the desire for a wardrobe refresh. Something new, considered and comforting enough to make an otherwise bleak January feel a little more inspiring. I’m only human.
With that in mind, I set myself a firm but realistic challenge: update my wardrobe with £200 or less. No impulse buys, no filler pieces, just smart additions that would earn their keep well beyond winter. My first ports of call were
Zara, H&M and COS; brands I consistently turn to when I want expensive-looking pieces that feel far more considered than their price tags suggest.
So what does shopping look like in 2026, on a budget? Think cosy,
floor-length coats that cocoon rather than overwhelm, supple suede accessories, indulgent knitwear and easy denim that’s as comfortable as loungewear (but infinitely more polished). Unsurprisingly, Zara, H&M and COS delivered on all fronts.
Ahead, I’ve rounded up the best pieces to shop now if you’re looking to build a
chic, wearable 2026 wardrobe, without straying beyond a strict January budget. Shop The Best Zara, H&M & COS New-Ins
ZARA
Long Wool Coat With High Neck
A funnel-neck coat instantly makes winter outfits feel intentional. Trust me when I say, this will be gone by the weekend.
A quietly elegant tie-belt jacket that works hard in winter rotations. Ideal for layering and everyday wear.
ZARA
Trf Jeans With Side Zips
The side zip detail adds subtle edge without tipping into trend territory. Ideal if you like your jeans classic, with a twist.
COS
Merino Wool Funnel-Neck Cardigan
COS knitwear at its best—clean, refined and beautifully cut. The funnel neck adds structure, making it feel more polished than a standard cardigan.
hm
Wide High Jeans - Denim Blue
The most hard working pair of jeans you'll ever own.
Cosy but considered, this teddy-style coat is perfect for cold days when comfort is non-negotiable.
An elevated everyday shoe that works just as well with tailoring as it does with denim. Soft suede keeps them timeless and wearable.
Tailored Trousers - Dark Mole
Clean, minimal and endlessly useful. These trousers are one of those items you’ll reach for more often than expected.
hm
Handmade Wool-Blend Coat - Dark Grey
A reliable essential that works across outfits and seasons. Ideal for building a capsule wardrobe.
ZARA
Double-Faced Jacket Zw Collection
One of those Zara pieces that looks far more premium than its price tag. Clean lines and a structured silhouette make this an easy layering hero.
hm
Knee-High Boots - Black
These knee-high boots look so much more expensive than they are.
COS
Animal-Jacquard Merino Wool Cardigan
A subtle statement knit that still feels wearable. The pattern adds depth without overpowering an outfit.
hm
Pointed Suede Slingbacks - Brown
If you're allergic to high-heels, these low sling-backs are a great, equally chic alternative.
ZARA
Oversize Blazer With Contrast Seams
A blazer that feels cool rather than corporate. The contrast stitching gives it a modern, fashion-editor edge, too.
COS
Wide-Leg Cotton Joggers
Proof that comfort and style don’t have to be mutually exclusive. These feel relaxed yet intentional.
ZARA
Zw Collection Cropped Wool Coat
The cropped length gives this coat a modern feel, especially when paired with wide-leg trousers or high-rise denim.
A classic layering piece you’ll rely on year after year.
ZARA
Split Suede Stiletto Heel Boots
These boots strike the balance between elegant and statement.