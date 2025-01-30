7 Chic Denim Trends Are Already Big News for 2025

Few things in our wardrobes work as hard as denim. Day in and day out, this material shape-shifts from casual coffee strolls to elevated evenings out—where would we be with the blueprint of a jeans-and-a-nice-top?

It's also a fashion category that has undergone the biggest transformation in the past decade. Following the reign of skinny jeans, democratisation came to the denim world, where there wasn't just one silhouette or wash that ruled but rather enough of a choice that even the most fervent denim avoiders felt they could add jeans into their wardrobe rotation. And with a quick glance at the runways and the current outfits of some of the most stylish people around, it's looking like spring/summer 2025 promises to push denim and its subsequent jeans trends even further through cut, colour and composition.

Overall for the new season ahead, designers have put a renewed focus on staple pieces and naturally that includes hardwearing and incredibly versatile denim. As a key part of our everyday wardrobes, brands have looked to revitalise how we wear our denim, whether in design or styling, ensuring that our collections remain as relevant and fashion-forward as the rest of our wardrobes.

On the catwalks, silhouettes have been reinvigorated with precise tweaks to proportions and structure. From intricate details on seams to a noticeable range of new key shades to look out for, there are many exciting new trends within the world of denim. Of course, not every runway idea filters through into our daily lives but with so many already featuring in fashionable wardrobes across the globe, I can confidently say the following 7 denim trends are ones we'll be spotting everywhere very soon.

Fashion is personal and the scope of denim is so vast these days I'm convinced you can wear whatever wash, cut and fit you like, whenever you like, but if you’re intrigued to see the trending denim styles that will peak in demand this year, I’d suggest you scroll on.

7 Denim Trends I've Bookmarked for 2025:

1. Barrel Leg

Style Notes: The first trend to dominate in 2025 has undoubtedly been the barrel-leg jeans. At the end of last year, the silhouette slowly began to simmer in fashion circles, and now we're expecting to see this silhouette fully take hold. Consider Acne Studios' offering as the most extreme take on the silhouette, whilst more subtle nods to the shape also feel like just as much of a denim update. Take note from the runways and let the silhouette be the main event, simply accompanied by pared-back staples.

Shop the Trend:

2. Indigo Shades

Style Notes: With every new season comes a new colour trend to get stuck into, and this year we're going deeper with indigo. True blue and classic black are timeless, but 2025 presents the chance to play with something fresh. Often thought of as a casual fabric, one way to bring your jeans into a more sophisticated space is by darkening the wash, and this is where indigo shades thrive.

Shop the Trend:

3. Cuffed Hems

Style Notes: A simple flip of a hem can make all the difference we need to make our trusted jeans feel brand new. Whether you're grounding a dainty top like Mohapatra or bringing a point of difference to your jeans and button-down combo, the cuffed hem will bring a laid-back edge to any pairing. What's more, this is a trend you can automatically DIY by turning up the ends of your most worn jeans, or if you'd rather, the brands below offer a ready-made option for added ease.

Shop the Trend:

4. Double Denim

Style Notes: It's not just shade and silhouette that can bring new life to your denim wares, but styling that can make all the difference. Celebrate denim in all its glory by doubling (or even tripling) the material in one outfit—it is a trick that fashion people have relied on for years. It's so good, that it's due a comeback. My tip for beginners? Look to tonal shades that feel thoughtfully paired together and let this iconic fabric do the hard work. Think of the ease of a co-ord with a more forward feel.

Shop the Trend:

5. Palazzo Silhouettes

Style Notes: Wide-leg jeans enthusiasts—rejoice! For 2025, bigger is better as the XXXL style returns in full force. Jumbo palazzo leg jeans wafted down the runways at Gabriela Hearst and Bottega Veneta to name a few, making an impact with every stride that can easily be replicated on the city streets. When going big, pay attention to the hemline: this isn't a time for skimming ankles but for dramatic floor-sweeping lengths.

Shop the Trend:

6. Cinched Jackets

Style Notes: Though jeans may be a key focus for the category, denim encompasses so much more. There's dresses, shirting, even coats in jean fabrics, and after going through various reinterpretations the denim jacket has had a fresh update for 2025—cinched. A shift in silhouette can immediately bring an updated feel to denim, and rendering a polished hourglass shape in an ordinarily relaxed fabric can make a serious impact.

Shop the Trend:

7. Seam Front

Style Notes: For fans of the classics, don't worry, straight-leg silhouettes are still a suitable option for 2025. But if you're searching for a way to reinvent your favourite cut without straying too far, consider looking at elevated detailing, like seaming. A simple stripe down the front is all you need to make simple jeans feel considered.

Shop the Trend:

Toteme Twisted Seam Worn Blue Jeans £290 SHOP NOW New Look Front Seam Stretch Jeans £40 SHOP NOW House of Dagmar Loose Fit Denim Jeans £210 SHOP NOW