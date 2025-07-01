The $140 Boots London Fashion Girls Take Out of Storage Every Summer to Wear With Shorts and Dresses

June is officially over, which, for fashion girls across the UK, can only mean one thing: Glastonbury just wrapped, and all the Pinterest-worthy festival outfits are rolling in. Alexa Chung, Kate Moss, and Sienna Miller are our usual number ones when it comes to stylish ensembles for the concert weekend's muddy environment, but in 2025, a new bombshell's entered the villa. Her name? Daisy Edgar-Jones. Her Glastonbury essential? A pair of $140 Hunter wellies.

In addition to celebrity guests like Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal, a slideshow posted by the On Swift Horses star following Glastonbury also featured a slew of her festival looks. There were Gucci bags, Reformation dresses, and most importantly, Hunter boots, which Edgar-Jones wore with everything. Specifically, she had on a pair of the brand's Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boots, however, a taller, mid-calf pair also made an appearance one day, with a Gucci bag, Marge Sherwood striped polo, and denim cutoff shorts.

On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Gucci bag and belt; Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot ($140)

On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Marge Sherwood top; Gucci bag; Hunter Original Back Adjustable Short Rain Boots ($200)

Back in her Hunter Chelsea boots, Edgar-Jones hung out with her boyfriend Ben Seed wearing Reformation's linen, gingham-print Violaine minidress, which is currently readying for a restock after selling out. For another show, she changed into a longer, cream-colored dress, this time from Anemos. Her affordable wellies remained.

On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot ($140); Reformation Violaine Linen Dress ($198)

On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot ($140); Gucci bag; Anemos Gisele Bias-Cut Dress ($545)

Whether you have plans to attend Glastonbury Festival 2026 or simply want to mimic every fashion girl who spent their weekend at the concert, the boots you need are below. Trust me—it's never a bad idea to follow Moss, Chung, and Edgar-Jones in the sartorial department. Their style choices, especially when it comes to festival gear, are always correct.

Shop Daisy's Glastonbury boots: