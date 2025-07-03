These 21 Premium-Looking Old Navy Pieces Feel Straight-Up Luxurious
Have you noticed that Old Navy is everywhere lately? We've spotted several stylish and surprisingly affordable items all over TikTok and Instagram, as well as IRL in every corner of New York City. From the brand's signature softer-than-soft denim designs to its special new occasion collection, there are so many pieces to covet, it's hard to know where to start. So, we did the heavy lifting (erm, clicking) for you. We paged through nearly 400 of Old Navy's top trending pieces and came up with these 21 items to try ASAP.
Many are on sale for the holiday weekend, so don't miss your chance to score 20% off or more on excellent basics and an incredible selection of linen garments to wear all season. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites, and don't be shy about spreading the word. A good deal is nice to find, but it's even better when shared with friends.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
