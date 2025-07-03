These 21 Premium-Looking Old Navy Pieces Feel Straight-Up Luxurious

Have you noticed that Old Navy is everywhere lately? We've spotted several stylish and surprisingly affordable items all over TikTok and Instagram, as well as IRL in every corner of New York City. From the brand's signature softer-than-soft denim designs to its special new occasion collection, there are so many pieces to covet, it's hard to know where to start. So, we did the heavy lifting (erm, clicking) for you. We paged through nearly 400 of Old Navy's top trending pieces and came up with these 21 items to try ASAP.

Many are on sale for the holiday weekend, so don't miss your chance to score 20% off or more on excellent basics and an incredible selection of linen garments to wear all season. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites, and don't be shy about spreading the word. A good deal is nice to find, but it's even better when shared with friends.

Old Navy dress
Old Navy
Fit & Flare Crepe Lace-Trim Mini Dress

This dress is so darn pretty.

Various Old Navy Items
Old Navy
Fit & Flare Sleeveless Denim Midi Dress

This dress is currently 50% off!

Various Old Navy Items
Old Navy
Canvas Barn Jacket

This jacket will look so good with summer dresses.

Various Old Navy Items
Old Navy
Faux-Leather Slide Sandals

Designer-looking slides for way (way, way) less.

Old Navy Shirt
Old Navy
Striped Shirt

Kate Middleton recently wore a very similar shirt.

Old Navy High-Waisted Poplin Pajama Pants
Old Navy
High-Waisted Poplin Pajama Pants

These PJs are so much chicer than sweatpants.

Oversized Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt
Old Navy
Oversized Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt

Perfect for the office.

Old Navy skirt
Old Navy
Mid-Rise Pleated Jean Mini Skirt

Those pleats, though!

Tie-Waist Lace-Trim Top
Old Navy
Tie-Waist Lace-Trim Top

When in doubt, reach for this lacy tank.

Various Old Navy Items
Old Navy
Button-Down Crepe Tank Top

We can't resist a polka-dot print.

Fit & Flare Sleeveless Linen-Blend Midi Dress
Old Navy
Fit & Flare Sleeveless Linen-Blend Midi Dress

Chic.

Various Old Navy Items
Old Navy
Long-Sleeve Mariner Loose T-Shirt

I'll be wearing this well beyond the 4th of July.

High-Waisted Linen-Blend Shorts -- 3.5-Inch Inseam
Old Navy
High-Waisted Linen-Blend Shorts

The secret to no visible sweat marks? Black linen. Trust.

Embroidered Tank Top
Old Navy
Embroidered Tank Top

It's the details that make basic pieces special.

Old Navy pants
Old Navy
Extra High-Waisted Taylor Wide-Leg Trouser Pants

These pants also come in black and maroon colorways.

High-Waisted Barrel Ankle Jeans
Old Navy
High-Waisted Barrel Ankle Jeans

As if we needed another excuse to add to our denim collection.

Various Old Navy Items
Old Navy
Taylor Fitted Linen-Blend Suit Blazer

Linen blazers are an unexpected summer wardrobe hero.

Linen-Blend Crop Top
Old Navy
Linen-Blend Crop Top

Wear this linen crop top with matching bottoms or your favorite denim shorts.

Faux-Leather Fisherman Sandals
Old Navy
Faux-Leather Fisherman Sandals

These come in a warm cognac brown, too.

The Occasion by Old Navy Satin Cowl Maxi Dress
Old Navy
Satin Cowl Maxi Dress

Old Navy's occasion collection is not to be missed!

Various Old Navy Items
Old Navy
Square Scarf

We're seeing bandana scarves everywhere in Brooklyn right now.

