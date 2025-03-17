5 Extremely Chic Handbag Trends I've Spotted on the Streets of Paris This Fashion Month

Paris Fashion Week never fails in its attempt to inspire and this season was no different. But it's not just the runways that delivered this year. Fashion week attendees decorated the streets of Paris in an array of incredibly chic outfits that I haven't been able to stop thinking about since.

But one element that stuck out the most to me was the handbags. This season, we bore witness to a breadth of elegant new designs—from the sustained suede movement (in varying silhouettes) to slender rectangular handbags, and the resurgence of the clutch bag in a pillowy and dough-like form, there's certainly a style for every aesthetic this year.

We’re also set to see the continuation of renewed shapes take precedence. Take the Doctor's handbag, for example. Originally, it was a style associated with the medical profession. Now, it’s remixed with the bowling bag (again, a design conceived with practicality at the forefront) taking the form of a hybrid, rectangular with rounded-off edges and piping. In fact, many styles marry function with style this season, and fashion people in every stylish city are lapping them up.

In Paris especially, we spotted plenty of spring/summer 2025's biggest handbag trends on the real-life runway, with fashion week attendees cementing 5 styles as key for the season ahead. Scroll on to see what the biggest Paris handbag trends are and then shop my favourites for each trend, too.

1. Swing for Suede

Style Notes: 2024 made a big case for brown suede bags and this year, the favoured trend carries forward, paving the way for many unique colours—including butter yellow, taupe and khaki. The suede handbag has cemented its status as a timeless handbag. For spring, pay attention to unlined versions, which offer a relaxed form.

Shop Suede Handbags:

Demellier The Midi New York Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth £445 SHOP NOW The folded silhouette sets this suede handbag apart from the rest.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Cachemire Suede €675 SHOP NOW Manu's Le Cambon quickly became one of the most coveted handbags of 2024. This year, they've released iterations in a range of neutral colourways.

COS Studio Bowling Bag £270 SHOP NOW A firm favourite of the high street, this COS bag has had many a restock since its initial release.

Strathberry Lana Hobo £395 SHOP NOW Strathberry's adjoining gold adornment with the cool toned taupe is a wonderful juxtaposition of texture and colour.

2. The Clutch Effect

Style Notes: Palm-sized handbags have come a long way from the noughties style references and awkward school disco clutches. Now, awash with animal imitation fabrications, angular and with an elongated rectangular shape, the expert offerings equal refinement and ooze high luxury. Bottega's Andiamo has become a huge style reference for other designers to follow suit. These bags are disrupting the occasionwear realm, making clutch bags trendy once again.

Shop Clutch Handbags:

BOTTEGA VENETA Long Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch £2150 SHOP NOW Bottega Veneta is coveted at the best of times, but there's something particularly sophisticated about the Andiamo clutch.

SAVETTE Slim Symmetry Pochette Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote £1450 SHOP NOW This vibrant flamingo hue is inspired, especially with the gold accents.

Sézane Leonie Pouch £190 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Sézane's range of small to large leather goods. You'll be surprised by what you find.

KHAITE Audrey Suede Clutch £1950 SHOP NOW Khaite is hot on the mark with another colour set to dominate the accessories market.

3. The Doctor Is in

Style Notes: Lauded by the likes of Hermès, Miu Miu, and Jil Sander is the contemporary take on a doctor and bowling handbag, awash with supple leather and suede. It's set to be one of the biggest handbag trends this spring, so expect to see versions of the square style in high-street retailers and plenty of designer offerings, alike. Miu Miu is beloved for its take on this shape and showcased its Beau handbag on the runway just last week. Attendees (including WWW Editor-in-Chief Hannah Almassi) wore this style in anticipation of this.

Shop Doctor and Bowling Handbags:

Reformation Medium Patrizia Bag £448 SHOP NOW Coming into spring, the continual wearing of burgundy is highly encouraged!

Folklore the Label Work Bag £440 SHOP NOW A slightly roomier shape if like me you pack for every eventuality.

Miu Miu Leather Beau Bag £2700 SHOP NOW Fresh off the runway and straight onto our wishlists.

M&S Collection Faux Leather Bowler Bag £40 SHOP NOW This olive hue is inspired.

4. Supple Silhouettes

Style Notes: Forget structured shapes, this season it's about soft-to-the-touch malleable handbags. These bags aren't too precious, either—they're intended to be worn in myriad ways—whether hip side or swung over the shoulder. Often comprising supple leather and convertibility elements, it's guaranteed to be a favourite of minimalists.

Shop Supple Handbags:

TOTEME T-Lock Leather Shoulder Bag £1100 SHOP NOW The exact style modelled above.

Hush Satin Scoop Tote Bag £80 SHOP NOW The satin fabrication feels particularly contemporary.

Christopher Esber Mini Turnlock Suede Shoulder Bag £540 SHOP NOW Perfectly slouched.

BALENCIAGA Rodeo Medium Leather Shoulder Bag £3250 SHOP NOW A splash of colour is welcomed coming into spring.

5. The Reimagined Baguette

Style Notes: Popularized by noughties culture and French women (hence its namesake), the baguette bag is arguably one of the most forward-thinking shoulder handbag styles. For 2025, the shape has been reimagined and stretched, loaning it a contemporary feel. Alaïa has a lot to answer for with its Le Teckel bag which has sold out numerous times. The tongue-in-cheek moniker is the French name for a Daschund hound—long in shape and adorable in equal measure.

Shop Elongated Shoulder Bags:

Massimo Dutti Split Suede Leather West Satchel Bag £169 SHOP NOW Carry the suede theme forward.

Demellier The New York Shoulder £450 SHOP NOW Pistachio green and polished hardware is a match to behold.

MANGO Shoulder Bag With Buckles £46 SHOP NOW You'd be forgiven for thinking this was a designer handbag.