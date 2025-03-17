5 Extremely Chic Handbag Trends I've Spotted on the Streets of Paris This Fashion Month
Paris Fashion Week never fails in its attempt to inspire and this season was no different. But it's not just the runways that delivered this year. Fashion week attendees decorated the streets of Paris in an array of incredibly chic outfits that I haven't been able to stop thinking about since.
But one element that stuck out the most to me was the handbags. This season, we bore witness to a breadth of elegant new designs—from the sustained suede movement (in varying silhouettes) to slender rectangular handbags, and the resurgence of the clutch bag in a pillowy and dough-like form, there's certainly a style for every aesthetic this year.
We’re also set to see the continuation of renewed shapes take precedence. Take the Doctor's handbag, for example. Originally, it was a style associated with the medical profession. Now, it’s remixed with the bowling bag (again, a design conceived with practicality at the forefront) taking the form of a hybrid, rectangular with rounded-off edges and piping. In fact, many styles marry function with style this season, and fashion people in every stylish city are lapping them up.
In Paris especially, we spotted plenty of spring/summer 2025's biggest handbag trends on the real-life runway, with fashion week attendees cementing 5 styles as key for the season ahead. Scroll on to see what the biggest Paris handbag trends are and then shop my favourites for each trend, too.
1. Swing for Suede
Style Notes: 2024 made a big case for brown suede bags and this year, the favoured trend carries forward, paving the way for many unique colours—including butter yellow, taupe and khaki. The suede handbag has cemented its status as a timeless handbag. For spring, pay attention to unlined versions, which offer a relaxed form.
Shop Suede Handbags:
The folded silhouette sets this suede handbag apart from the rest.
Manu's Le Cambon quickly became one of the most coveted handbags of 2024. This year, they've released iterations in a range of neutral colourways.
A firm favourite of the high street, this COS bag has had many a restock since its initial release.
Strathberry's adjoining gold adornment with the cool toned taupe is a wonderful juxtaposition of texture and colour.
2. The Clutch Effect
Style Notes: Palm-sized handbags have come a long way from the noughties style references and awkward school disco clutches. Now, awash with animal imitation fabrications, angular and with an elongated rectangular shape, the expert offerings equal refinement and ooze high luxury. Bottega's Andiamo has become a huge style reference for other designers to follow suit. These bags are disrupting the occasionwear realm, making clutch bags trendy once again.
Shop Clutch Handbags:
Bottega Veneta is coveted at the best of times, but there's something particularly sophisticated about the Andiamo clutch.
This vibrant flamingo hue is inspired, especially with the gold accents.
Don't sleep on Sézane's range of small to large leather goods. You'll be surprised by what you find.
Khaite is hot on the mark with another colour set to dominate the accessories market.
3. The Doctor Is in
Style Notes: Lauded by the likes of Hermès, Miu Miu, and Jil Sander is the contemporary take on a doctor and bowling handbag, awash with supple leather and suede. It's set to be one of the biggest handbag trends this spring, so expect to see versions of the square style in high-street retailers and plenty of designer offerings, alike. Miu Miu is beloved for its take on this shape and showcased its Beau handbag on the runway just last week. Attendees (including WWW Editor-in-Chief Hannah Almassi) wore this style in anticipation of this.
Shop Doctor and Bowling Handbags:
Coming into spring, the continual wearing of burgundy is highly encouraged!
4. Supple Silhouettes
Style Notes: Forget structured shapes, this season it's about soft-to-the-touch malleable handbags. These bags aren't too precious, either—they're intended to be worn in myriad ways—whether hip side or swung over the shoulder. Often comprising supple leather and convertibility elements, it's guaranteed to be a favourite of minimalists.
Shop Supple Handbags:
5. The Reimagined Baguette
Style Notes: Popularized by noughties culture and French women (hence its namesake), the baguette bag is arguably one of the most forward-thinking shoulder handbag styles. For 2025, the shape has been reimagined and stretched, loaning it a contemporary feel. Alaïa has a lot to answer for with its Le Teckel bag which has sold out numerous times. The tongue-in-cheek moniker is the French name for a Daschund hound—long in shape and adorable in equal measure.
Shop Elongated Shoulder Bags:
Avalon Afriyie is a freelance writer and storyteller based in London. She specialises in sustainable fashion, health and the narratives of marginalised communities.She has a background in fashion show production and styling, having previously worked on The Clothes Show and with the Lyst Group. Since graduating in 2013 with a BA (Hons) in English and contemporary media, she’s worked as a feature writer for an independent publication and a contributor for Quill’s creator network. She now marries her passion for words and style, writing for some of the most esteemed fashion and lifestyle publications, Who What Wear UK and Stylist.