My Summer Wish List Is on Sale for 4 More Days—Shop My Chic Saves From Dyson, Victoria Beckham, and More

Everything is up to 30% off.

Alyssa Brascia's avatar
By
published
in News
An image of associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia and Bluemercury products overlaid.
(Image credit: @alyssabrascia; Parfums de Marly; Augustinus Bader; Victoria Beckham Beauty; Charlotte Tilbury; Bluemercury)
Jump to category:

There's little I love more than a shopping spree. Whether I'm restocking my seasonal beauty necessities or hunting for good vintage, I have this small issue that keeps me from leaving any store without at least one purchase. Since this clearly sounds like (read: is) a financial hindrance, the one thing I do to keep my balances in check is to shop the discount rack. Thankfully, a handful of the products I'm eyeing are currently on sale at Bluemercury's Summer Shopping Party. The seasonal sale started June 4 and ends June 16, offering discounts of up to 30% off some of the industry's buzziest products.

In just the first few scrolls, I was shocked to discover a few bucket-list items among the abundant sale. Dyson! Augustinus Bader! Victoria Beckham! Not only name brands, but a collection of investment-worthy, high-maintenance products that will allow you to be low-maintenance this summer. I could go on, but I'll let you see this treasure trove for yourself. Ahead, 20 products I'd snag at Bluemercury while this sale lasts—but don't wait, because I don't expect these gems to stay in stock for long.

Editor's note: While you won't see discounted prices before you add to cart, you'll find each discount reflected when you head to checkout—think of it as a "the more you spend, the more you save” situation.

Latest Videos From

20 Must-See Beauty Items at Bluemercury's Summer Shopping Party Sale

Fragrance Deals

Skin + Bodycare Deals