My Summer Wish List Is on Sale for 4 More Days—Shop My Chic Saves From Dyson, Victoria Beckham, and More

There's little I love more than a shopping spree. Whether I'm restocking my seasonal beauty necessities or hunting for good vintage, I have this small issue that keeps me from leaving any store without at least one purchase. Since this clearly sounds like (read: is) a financial hindrance, the one thing I do to keep my balances in check is to shop the discount rack. Thankfully, a handful of the products I'm eyeing are currently on sale at Bluemercury's Summer Shopping Party. The seasonal sale started June 4 and ends June 16, offering discounts of up to 30% off some of the industry's buzziest products.
In just the first few scrolls, I was shocked to discover a few bucket-list items among the abundant sale. Dyson! Augustinus Bader! Victoria Beckham! Not only name brands, but a collection of investment-worthy, high-maintenance products that will allow you to be low-maintenance this summer. I could go on, but I'll let you see this treasure trove for yourself. Ahead, 20 products I'd snag at Bluemercury while this sale lasts—but don't wait, because I don't expect these gems to stay in stock for long.
Editor's note: While you won't see discounted prices before you add to cart, you'll find each discount reflected when you head to checkout—think of it as a "the more you spend, the more you save” situation.
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20 Must-See Beauty Items at Bluemercury's Summer Shopping Party Sale
Fragrance Deals
Parfums De Marly
Delina Eau de Parfum
This luxe scent from French perfume house Parfums de Marly isn't just expensive in retail price—one spritz smells downright regal. This fragrance lasts all day long without fail, and hundreds of New Yorkers called it their number one pick for date night. Luckily, you can snag this bottle for less when you add it to your cart before June 14.
Byredo
Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum
Floral, musky, and the slightest bit powdery (disclaimer: not grandma-like), this perfume contains the unique kind of composition that keeps you leaning in for more. Since Byredo's fragrances all cost a pretty penny, it's worth snagging this one while it's on sale.
D.S. & Durga
I Don't Know What Eau de Parfum
Skin + Bodycare Deals
Augustinus Bader
The Rich Cream
Don't get Who What Wear editors started on The Rich Cream. This scientific formula feels ultra-nourishing yet comfortable on the skin—smoothing wrinkles, quenching dryness, and evening skin tone with just one month of wear. Unfortunately, it's worth every penny at full price. Fortunately, it's up to 30% off now.
EltaMD
UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD sunscreen is high on my list of restock purchases every summer. The UV Clear formula is a must-have for its non-streaky formula that wears well under makeup, works fabulously on acne-prone skin, soothes redness, all without leaving a white cast.
Cancel that chemical peel appointment and spend your hard-earned money on this at-home peel instead. M-61's PowerGlow Peel offers glowy exfoliation in just one minute—just be sure to follow up with EltaMD's sunscreen before you leave the house the next day.
Nécessaire
The Body Retinol
Speaking of exfoliation—in the year 2026, peels don't end at the neck. Rejuvenate your skin this season with Nécessaire's viral Body Retinol, a smoothing serum that includes 0.1% pure retinol, peptides, AHAs, and more for glowy, soft summer skin.
Dr. Diamond’s Metacine
Instafacial Plasma Bioactive Growth Factor Serum
I always seem to need a restock of this powerful growth factor serum from Dr. Diamond’s Metacine. Perhaps it's because the bottle is small (despite its mountainous price) or because I go through this skin-perfecting stuff like water, but I know one thing for certain: My next purchase will be substantially less expensive thanks to this sale.
La Mer
Crème de La Mer Face Cream
Ahh, Crème de La Mer. With fine line–reducing sea kelp and nourishing vitamins, this formula is the Ritz Carlton of face cream.