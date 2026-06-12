Gia/IRL Teams Up With Emma Arletta for a Chic Plus-Size Bridal Collection

It's no secret that there's a major deficit in quality plus-size clothing options in the world of fashion retail. However, one model-founded independent brand has been looking to tackle just that. Recently, Gia/IRL debuted its first bridal collection in collaboration with inclusive fashion creator Emma Arletta.
"As a plus-size bride in 2025, I spent countless hours searching online and in stores for bridal event wear that felt stylish, modern, and truly designed for my body. Instead, during a season when I was supposed to feel celebrated and beautiful, I often felt excluded from the image of what a bride is 'supposed' to look like. That experience inspired this collection,” explains Arletta.
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Founder Gia Sinatra recounts her desire to create a bridal collection and how meaningful it is to see it come to life. "I have been wanting to launch a bridal collection since I launched the brand in 2022 and got married that same year,” says Sinatra. “This collection is very special to me because we are giving plus-size brides beautiful, quality options to wear for their special events, and doing it alongside Emma is a dream.”
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In the Gia/IRL x Emma Arletta Bridal capsule collection, you can expect to find pieces that are meant to serve as stylish options for a range of wedding-related events. The limited-edition collection is now available to shop on giairl.com in sizes 10 to 32. If any pieces catch your eye, grab them immediately because there will be no restocks.