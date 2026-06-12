Gia/IRL Teams Up With Emma Arletta for a Chic Plus-Size Bridal Collection

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Models wear all white pieces from the collection.
(Image credit: NIhal Shaikh for Gia/Irl x Emma Arletta)
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It's no secret that there's a major deficit in quality plus-size clothing options in the world of fashion retail. However, one model-founded independent brand has been looking to tackle just that. Recently, Gia/IRL debuted its first bridal collection in collaboration with inclusive fashion creator Emma Arletta.

"As a plus-size bride in 2025, I spent countless hours searching online and in stores for bridal event wear that felt stylish, modern, and truly designed for my body. Instead, during a season when I was supposed to feel celebrated and beautiful, I often felt excluded from the image of what a bride is 'supposed' to look like. That experience inspired this collection,” explains Arletta.

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Models wear all white from Gia/irl x Emma Arletta Bridal
(Image credit: Nihal Shaikh for Gia/IRL x Emma Arletta Bridal)

Founder Gia Sinatra recounts her desire to create a bridal collection and how meaningful it is to see it come to life. "I have been wanting to launch a bridal collection since I launched the brand in 2022 and got married that same year,” says Sinatra. “This collection is very special to me because we are giving plus-size brides beautiful, quality options to wear for their special events, and doing it alongside Emma is a dream.”

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Emma Arletta and Gia Sinatra pose in the bridal collection they both recently debuted.

(Image credit: Nihal Shaikh for Gia/IRL x Emma Arletta Bridal)

In the Gia/IRL x Emma Arletta Bridal capsule collection, you can expect to find pieces that are meant to serve as stylish options for a range of wedding-related events. The limited-edition collection is now available to shop on giairl.com in sizes 10 to 32. If any pieces catch your eye, grab them immediately because there will be no restocks.

Shop Gia/IRL x Emma Arletta Bridal Capsule