We all know and love (or love to hate) capri pants, but cropped skinny jeans are ready to share the spotlight. Recently, Rihanna endorsed the latter trend that usually has a reputation for being “dated,” but she wore a pair that looked much more modern because of one specific detail: a dark wash. Even reading the words "cropped skinny jeans" might be a jump scare, but if anyone has the power to make a dated trend look good, it's Rih.
Her outfit was a full deep-indigo denim-on-denim outfit consisting of a cropped jacket from Gap and Victoria Beckham's recent collaboration, strappy heeled sandals, and her cropped skinny jeans. She accessorized with a sleek black leather shoulder bag by Celine and a pair of black aviator sunglasses. Even though her look was dark-wash denim, it still looked appropriate for summer thanks to her cropped skinny jeans, which looked fresh and relevant in the hue.
If you still need some convincing on whether or not to try the newly modernized trend, keep scrolling to shop Rihanna’s look and more cropped dark-wash skinny jeans.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the pa