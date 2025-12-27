I’ve Spoken to the Experts—These 7 Skincare Trends Will Define 2026
From gentler exfoliation and next-generation peptides to microbiome science and K-beauty bodycare, these are the skincare trends that will define 2026, as guided by nutritionists, aestheticians, founders and trend experts.
As the beauty industry turns its attention to 2026, skincare once again finds itself at a pivotal moment. Looking ahead to the year to come isn’t just about predicting the next viral product or ingredient—it’s about understanding the deeper shifts shaping how we care for our skin. While social media continues to accelerate trends at lightning speed, the most meaningful movements rarely appear overnight. Instead, they build quietly, informed by science, professional insight and changing lifestyle priorities long before they reach the mainstream.
The most reliable way to anticipate what’s next is to look beyond the noise and towards the people working at the heart of the industry. Dermatologists, aestheticians, formulators, brand founders, editors and trend forecasters all see patterns emerging long before they become headlines. Guided by clinical experience, research and data on what people are searching for, questioning and investing in, these experts offer a clearer picture of where skincare is truly heading—and how those shifts will reshape our daily routines in the year ahead.
According to the experts, skincare in 2026 is less about chasing instant results and more about cultivating long-term skin health. After years of aggressive actives, complicated routines, and viral product cycles, both consumers and professionals are collectively slowing down. The emerging trends point towards a more intelligent, skin-first approach—one that prioritises function, balance, and sustainability over extremes. Rather than abandoning innovation, the industry is refining it, so we're seeing formulas becoming more targeted, treatments more intentional, and education more central to how people care for their skin.
One thing I myself noticed both this year is that we’re seeing a clear shift away from the mindset of “more is better.” Over-exfoliation, compromised skin barriers, and sensitised complexions have taught a hard lesson, pushing both brands and users to reassess what healthy skin actually looks like. In response, 2026 skincare is defined by moderation and precision—using fewer products, but better ones, and applying them in ways that respect the skin’s natural behaviour.
The seven trends below reflect this new era—where science advances solutions, restraint leads to results, and skincare becomes a long-term investment rather than a quick fix.
7 Skincare Trends That Will Define 2026:
1. Gentle Exfoliation
A few years ago, exfoliation dominated skincare routines. Acids, peels, exfoliating toners, and masks were everywhere, often layered together in pursuit of brighter, smoother skin. While these products delivered short-term results, the long-term impact was compromised skin barriers, chronic sensitivity, breakouts, and inflammation. This sparked a necessary pivot towards barrier repair and ultra-gentle skincare—particularly for sensitive and reactive skin types.
Now, exfoliation is making a return, but in a far more considered form. Rather than harsh resurfacing, modern exfoliation focuses on maintaining healthy cell turnover without disrupting the skin’s protective barrier. "Anyone who is super sensitive, compromised barriers, or those susceptible to irritating skin conditions such as eczema, perioral dermatitis and rosacea flares will benefit from reevaluating their actives within their routines and opting for something gentler," says celebrityesthetician and brand founder Sofie Pavitt. "I’ve always believed that it’s better to exfoliate more often with gentler acids than once a week with a really strong acid if you have acne or anything that needs daily maintaining."
Off the back of this we're already seeing innovation in exfoliation methods themselves. Enzyme-based exfoliants, polyhydroxy acids (PHAs), and large-molecule acids are replacing traditional high-strength AHAs and scrubs. These options work more gradually, making them suitable for frequent use and for skin types that previously couldn’t tolerate exfoliation at all. "AHAs dissolve the bonds between dead cells and healthy cells (PHAs do the same thing but are larger in molecule size and more slowly acting)," says Pavitt. "Enzymes work in a similar way but are much gentler than acids, so can be ideal on super sensitised skin. My preference is still mandelic [acid] however, which is an AHA."
In addition to using gentler acids, formulations are increasingly buffered with barrier-supporting ingredients like ceramides, panthenol, beta-glucan, and allantoin. The goal is no longer to strip the skin, but to encourage renewal while keeping it resilient. "When I started formulating between 2020 and 2024, skin barrier awareness was massive," says Cosmetic Consult founder Ashley Stobart, who recently launched a gentle exfoliation treatment. "I saw so many people on social media talking about the same thing—this move away from aggressive acids and over-exfoliation. I knew I needed to create something that was safe, effective, and really supported barrier health."
Shop the Skincare Trend:
Sofie Pavitt Face
Mandelic Clearing Serum
"Mandelic acid is my favorite low and slow daily exfoliator," says Pavitt. "It’s a large molecule size AHA (unlike glycolic which is a super small molecule that leads to irritation), that sits on the surface of the skin and dissolves the bonds between dead skin and healthy skin underneath. This is helpful to use on irritated skin vs a physical scrub, that can be irritating and harsh."
Cosmetic Consult
Miracle Skin Transformation
Designed to be used weekly, these single-use exfoliating cloths are powered by the exfoliating benefits of lactic and salicylic acid, but boosted with soothing and hydrating ingredients like allantoin, hyaluronic acid, prickly pear extract, and castor oil. "I wanted to create a multifunctional product that smooths, brightens, and supports the skin barrier all at once," says Stobart. "The goal was to create something that really works but is gentle enough to use consistently, so your skin improves over time, without any downtime or irritation."
Skin + Me
Cream Cleanser Sensitive Skin
A gentle cleanser like this one can be a great one to try if your skin benefits from a 'little but often' approach to exfoliation.
2. Lip Care
It's official, lip care is evolving far beyond the basic balm. In 2026, lips are being treated with the same level of sophistication as facial skin, driven by a growing awareness that the lip area has unique structural needs. With no oil glands and a thinner skin barrier, lips are particularly vulnerable to dehydration, environmental stress, and premature ageing—issues that traditional balms often only temporarily solve. “In addition to its thinner structure, the lips also contain lower levels of melanin—the pigment that provides them with natural protection," says Joe Basham, Senior Scientific Communications Manager at The Ordinary. "This leaves them more susceptible to environmental stressors like UV radiation and free radicals, which can degrade components like collagen.”
"‘Lip products are increasingly moving beyond just moisturising to offer more nuanced benefits, a trend that is well established in skincare," says WGSN’s Head of Beauty, Sienna Piccioni in a recent report on lip care published by WGSN and The Ordinary. "Consumers are prioritising long-term goals over instant effects to prevent premature collagen loss or signs of ageing in the future. For the lips, barrier-boosting care is key to maintaining youthful-looking skin and reducing the need for extreme interventions later in life."
As a result, we’re seeing a rise in targeted lip treatments such as lip masks, exfoliating serums, peptide-infused treatments, and intensive overnight formulas. These products are designed to actively repair, hydrate, and strengthen the lip barrier rather than simply coat it. Ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, peptides, and gentle exfoliating enzymes are becoming staples in advanced lip care.
Shop the Skincare Trend:
The Ordinary
PHA 5% Exfoliating Lip Serum
A gentler (and actually more effective) alternative to harsh lip scrubs, this serum gently breaks away dead skin to smooth chapped lips.
Tatcha
The Kissu Lip Mask
Far far more than just a lip balm, and way more hydrating than any other lip mask I've ever tried, Tatcha's cult lip mask has a rich gel-balm texture that makes it a real treat for dry lips.
Mecca Cosmetica
Lip De-Luscious SPF20
Our lips need SPF protection just as much as the rest of our face does. This multitasking balm nourishes with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid while providing protection from UV rays.
3. Microbiome Skincare
Microbiome skincare reflects one of the most important shifts in how we understand skin health. The skin is home to billions of microorganisms that play a crucial role in immunity, inflammation control, and barrier function. When this ecosystem is disrupted—through over-cleansing, harsh actives, or environmental stress—skin concerns such as acne, eczema, rosacea, and sensitivity often follow.
"These conditions almost always involve a disrupted or unbalanced microbiome," says Isabel Vitale, co-founder of SIV. "When microbes are unbalanced, they send the wrong signals to the gut microbiome to either deploy too much of an immune response (chronic inflammation and reactivity) or not enough (chronic inflammation in the form of an infection). Dysbiotic microbes will often erode the skin barrier as well, this is very common in cases of eczema, which is driven by the overgrowth of s.aureus."
While gut health and probiotic supplements have been widely discussed for years, 2026 sees this science increasingly applied topically. "Consumers are better understanding that harsh, stripping routines aren’t the answer," explains Vitale. "They’re looking for products that respect the skin’s natural ecosystem and support long-term resilience instead of quick fixes."Microbiome skincare focuses on either introducing beneficial bacteria (probiotics), supporting existing good bacteria (prebiotics), or using postbiotics—by-products that strengthen the skin without live cultures.
"In the past fewyears, we’ve learned that the microbiome doesn’t just sit on the skin—it actively signals to your immune system, shapes barrier strength, influences inflammation, and even determines how your products perform," adds Vitale. "A dysbiotic microbiome is a key driver in literally all inflammatory conditions." Because of this knowledge, brands are beginning to formulate products that work with the skin rather than against it, avoiding aggressive preservatives and surfactants that destabilise the microbiome. These products often prioritise barrier repair, inflammation reduction, and long-term resilience rather than instant cosmetic results.
Shop the Skincare Trend:
SIV
Biome Balancing Serum
One of the most effective solutions I've seen for inflammatory skin conditions like rosacea, eczema, and acne. "The Biome Balancing Serum uses spore-based, quorum sensing technology to support a calm, balanced microbial environment on the skin," explains Vitale. "It helps reduce reactivity, strengthens barrier function, and improves how the rest of your routine performs. It’s beneficial for anyone dealing with irritation, dryness, sensitivity, or an overworked barrier."
Allies of Skin
Molecular Saviour Probiotics Treatment Mist
With probiotics, antioxidants, and silver, this multitasking mist works hard to soothe redness, minimise pores, fight breakouts, boost hydration, and strengthen the skin's microbiome.
The Nue Co
Barrier Clear Treatment
This soothing serum combines live probiotics to help reduce breakouts, bio-fermented minerals to strengthen barrier function and reduce inflammation, and mango leaf extract to balance the microbiome and regulates sebum production.
4. Fibre for Skin Health
Fibre is emerging as an unexpected but powerful player in skin health. While traditionally associated with digestion, fibre plays a key role in regulating blood sugar, reducing systemic inflammation, and supporting a healthy gut microbiome—all of which directly impact the skin. This connection is becoming more widely understood, particularly in relation to acne and inflammatory skin conditions.
"From a nutritional perspective, fibre supports skin health by supporting the overall health of the gut microbiome and short-chain fatty acids (SCFA) production, which has a role in inflammation, hormone balance, and of course, healthy bowel movements," explains Rhian Stephenson, nutritional therapist and founder of ARTAH." Different fibre types interact with the gut in slightly different ways, but together they help create the internal environment that skin needs to repair efficiently and maintain a strong barrier. We’ve been hearing for years that our internal environment shows up on our skin, and fibre is one of the key levers we have to influence that. By feeding beneficial gut bacteria and increasing SCFAs, fibre helps dial down systemic inflammation and support a healthier skin barrier. When people increase fibre, they often notice changes that seem unrelated at first, like more stable energy, brighter skin, better sleep and fewer breakouts. That is the gut–skin axis in action: better microbial balance and more efficient detoxification shows up on the surface of the skin."
"One of the clearest signs that you’re not getting enough fibre is constipation. Fibre is also essential for feeding your gut microbiome. Without it, beneficial bacteria become undernourished and may not produce enough SCFAs," explains Lorraine Perretta, Advanced Nutrition Programme Head of Nutrition. "Additionally, chronic constipation means the body can’t eliminate toxins efficiently. Instead of being excreted, these waste products and toxins can be reabsorbed into the bloodstream, which often shows up on the skin as a dull, lacklustre complexion."
"The gut microbiome needs prebiotics, probiotics, and fibre derived from diet for optimal function. You need to make sure you’re eliminating correctly. If I thought when I was started out I would be talking about poops so much as a facialist I would have been shocked!" adds Pavitt, who advises her clients to aim for 30-35g of fiber daily. "There’s limited data around it, and I encourage people to do their own research but I’ve seen in the studio that increasing fibre intake with whole foods and fruits and vegetables as well as supplementing can be transformative with skin concerns such as acne and rosacea, and psoriasis."
As awareness grows, fibre supplements are increasingly being positioned as part of a skin-supportive wellness routine rather than purely a digestive aid. This trend reflects a broader movement towards addressing skin concerns from the inside out, with fibre becoming a simple but effective tool in long-term skin management.
Shop the Skincare Trend:
Advanced Nutrition Programme™
Skin Integrate 28 - Biome Powder
"For the formulation of Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Integrate 28, we focused on skin-supporting fibre; one heaped teaspoon per day contains 3 grams of complete fibre," says Perretta. "Our Skin Health Research Centre proof of concept study reported 100% of participants had improvements in hydration, 80% had improvements in elasticity and wrinkle depth, 70% of participants had reduction in trans epidermal water loss and erythema [redness]."
ARTAH
Essential Fibre+
Artah’s Essential Fibre+ combines 11 different plant fibres and botanicals in each daily serving to support digestion, regularity, and the gut microbiome. The blend includes soluble and prebiotic fibres alongside traditional botanical extracts like chamomile and fennel, which add digestive comfort and subtle flavour.
Solgar
Psyllium Husks Fibre Capsules
Made from pure psyllium husk, these affordable and easily accessible capsules help support digestive regularity and promote a feeling of fullness—ideal if you struggle to hit fibre targets through diet alone.
5. Advanced Peptides
Peptides have been trending in skincare for several years, but 2026 marks a turning point in their efficacy. Earlier formulations often relied on marketing claims without delivering visible results. Now, advances in formulation science mean peptides are more stable, better absorbed, and used at clinically effective concentrations.
"Although peptides have been around for a long time (decades), they’re gaining increased attention in skin care as we modernize how we produce and formulate with them," explains NIOD's Science Communicator,Dr Bushra Yusuf. "They’re valued for their ability to target multiple concerns at once while remaining suitable for most skin types. Their versatility and compatibility with many formulations make them appealing alternatives to actives that tend to be associated with skin discomfort or irritation, such as retinoids or direct acids."
Peptides work by acting as messengers, signalling the skin to perform specific functions such as collagen production, repair, and inflammation control. New-generation peptides are more targeted, addressing concerns like fine lines, loss of firmness, impaired barrier function, and even pigmentation.
"Today’s peptide formulas are designed with improved stability and absorption, meaning they’re more likely to reach the layers of the skin where they can make a real difference," says facialist and skin expert, Charlie Perry. "Many of the products available now combine several types of peptides in a single formula too, allowing them to support collagen production, calm inflammation and strengthen the skin barrier all at once. This matters because people are increasingly time-poor and want routines that feel simple but genuinely effective. Rather than layering multiple products for different concerns, peptides now offer a more targeted, multi-pronged approach in one step."
Additionally, as peptides begin to deliver noticeable improvements without irritation, they’re becoming a preferred alternative to harsher actives—especially for sensitive or ageing skin.
Shop the Skincare Trend:
NIOD
Copper Amino Isolate Serum 3 1:1
This serum is widely considered the gold standard for copper peptide technology. Its hero ingredient, copper tripeptide-1, is a regenerative signalling peptide naturally found in the skin, known for supporting wound healing, collagen synthesis, and overall skin resilience. Unlike many peptide products that focus solely on anti-ageing, CAIS works at a deeper biological level, encouraging healthier skin function over time rather than delivering instant cosmetic effects.