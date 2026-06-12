I think we're far enough into the calendar now to know that 2026 is the year of the necklace. There are quite a few necklace trends that have caught on this summer, but there's one, in particular, that It girls and the fashion crowd have wholeheartedly embraced. Long pendant necklaces, especially tassel pendant necklaces, are what everyone is wearing to make their outfits significantly cooler in an instant, and Zoey Deutch is the latest It girl to do just that.
While headed to the premiere of her upcoming film Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass during the Tribeca Film Festival, Deutch was photographed wearing a long black Dries Van Noten dress with a singular piece of jewelry: a Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Bean necklace. As you'll see below, the statement-making piece added so much to her simple long black dress, and I've noticed that plenty of other well-dressed people are pairing the long necklace trend with similarly simple outfits to give them a special, trend-forward element this summer.
To join them, keep scrolling for styling inspiration and to shop an assortment of cool long pendant necklaces.