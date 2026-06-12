Now and then, a fun color trend takes over our Instagram feeds, with It girls finding interesting ways to style it. It's often during summer that an unlikely color might step into the spotlight, and that's exactly the case this summer. Ella Hunt was just added to the list of It girls who have been spotted styling the “weird” color trend that’s finally hitting the mainstream. The color in question is chartreuse, and the yellowish green hue is becoming increasingly popular amongst the fashion set.
Hunt was photographed wearing the color trend in the form of a pair of bermuda shorts while out and about in Gramercy Park recently. She styled chartreuse in a very chic way by letting it be the pop of color next to a simple black button-down and black peep-toe heels. She utilized the less-is-more approach, even with such an eye-catching color, and accessorized simply with a pair of black sunglasses. Other celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence have been spotted in the color trend, and it even made appearances on the Met Gala red carpet via style icon Alexa Chung and fellow It girl Sarah Pidgeon. So, Hunt being spotted in chartreuse shouldn’t be too surprising, as it’s about to be everywhere this summer.
If you’re feeling brave and want to try styling this “weird” color trend, keep scrolling to recreate Hunt’s look and shop more chartreuse fashion items.