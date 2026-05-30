I Shop Online 8 Hours a Day—20 Fashion and Beauty Deals I'm Eyeing Before the Nordstrom Sale Ends

My summer haul, up to 60% off.

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A collage of Alyssa Brascia surrounded by fashion and beauty products on sale at Nordstrom&#039;s Half-Yearly Sale.
(Image credit: @alyssabrascia; Marc Fisher, Heretic, Celine, Westman Atelier, Favorite Daughter, Seree, Nordstrom)
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As a beauty editor with a fashion degree, it probably doesn’t shock you that I grew up on The Devil Wears Prada and Nordstrom shopping sprees. From a very young age, I learned the importance of The Nordy Club for early sale access (and steeper discounts!), to approach the yellow Anniversary Sale ropes with reverence, and to stock up on my expensive beauty necessities (foundation, fragrance, you get the gist), whenever there’s a sale. Naturally, I’ve carried these practices into adulthood—in fact, I’ve made a career out of it, seeing as I write about products for 8 hours a day—and still scour the Nordstrom website whenever I see a sale. Lucky for us, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is still ongoing—but only for the next 48 hours.

TLDR: Nordstrom’s massive Half-Yearly sale offers up to 60% off on best-sellers, new releases, and old favorites alike until June 1. From Frame jeans to Westman Atelier foundation, you can save a sizable portion thanks to these steep deals—so I put together a list of my personal favorites that I’m nabbing before they return to full price. But don’t wait: these deals change frequently and fly off the shelves, so that item you’re considering may get snatched before you head to checkout. Do your future self a favor and act quickly, because these deals will only last the weekend.

9 Beauty Deals at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, From $20

11 Fashion Deals at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, From $19