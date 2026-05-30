As a beauty editor with a fashion degree, it probably doesn’t shock you that I grew up on The Devil Wears Prada and Nordstrom shopping sprees. From a very young age, I learned the importance of The Nordy Club for early sale access (and steeper discounts!), to approach the yellow Anniversary Sale ropes with reverence, and to stock up on my expensive beauty necessities (foundation, fragrance, you get the gist), whenever there’s a sale. Naturally, I’ve carried these practices into adulthood—in fact, I’ve made a career out of it, seeing as I write about products for 8 hours a day—and still scour the Nordstrom website whenever I see a sale. Lucky for us, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is still ongoing—but only for the next 48 hours.
TLDR: Nordstrom’s massive Half-Yearly sale offers up to 60% off on best-sellers, new releases, and old favorites alike until June 1. From Frame jeans to Westman Atelier foundation, you can save a sizable portion thanks to these steep deals—so I put together a list of my personal favorites that I’m nabbing before they return to full price. But don’t wait: these deals change frequently and fly off the shelves, so that item you’re considering may get snatched before you head to checkout. Do your future self a favor and act quickly, because these deals will only last the weekend.
9 Beauty Deals at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, From $20
Westman Atelier
Vital Skin Care Complexion Foundation
Westman Atelier makes some of Who What Wear beauty editors' favorite products, but it's no secret that they're on the pricier side. Right now, you can score the brand's skincare-packed serum foundation for 30% off, so act fast.
MAC Cosmetics
Blotting Pressed Powder
Summer is officially upon else (well, at least it feels like it is), and with it comes sticky humidity and sweat-inducing heat. To keep the extra oil and perspiration that summer weather brings at bay, I'm nabbing one of MAC Cosmetics' blotting powders for my purse.
Seoul Ceuticals
Day Glow Vitamin C Serum
PURSONIC
7-In-1 Facial Therapy Device & LED Light Therapy Mask Bundle
I love an LED mask, and this two-in-one bundle gets you two skin-perfecters in one.
Heretic
Bergamusk Eau de Parfum
Complex summer scents are my favorite (and Heretic makes some of my favorite perfumes), so I'm nabbing this intricate floral while it's discounted.
Make Up For Ever
HD Skin Waterproof Natural Matte Foundation
Make Up For Ever is one of my most trusted brands, and their new foundation does not disappoint. While I've already acquired this silky formula, I highly suggest you get your hands on it while it's on sale.
Another unique Heretic perfume that I'm adding to my collection.
SILKSILKY
Mulberry Silk 3D Eye Mask
Living in New York City means constant bright lights that somehow sneak past your blackout curtains. A beveled silk eye mask like this one not only improves the quality of your sleep, but it also keeps your hair smooth and lashes comfortable.
Zadro
Laguna Lighted Makeup Mirror
I'm preparing for a summer move (pray for me!) and plan to upgrade my bathroom setup in the next apartment. Since this magnifying makeup mirror is on sale, I'm starting the apartment shopping process early.
11 Fashion Deals at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, From $19
Open Edit
The Curator Crepe Culottes
I've waited for a while to buy long trouser shorts, and I think the day for me to purchase has finally come.
Marc Fisher LTD
Pamilla Sandal
The steepest deal on the coolest sandal I've seen so far.
Reformation
Idra Scoop Neck Silk Dress
Reformation is so rarely on sale, especially not at almost $100 less than retail price.
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Cage Mule