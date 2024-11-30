Calling It: This Nail Design Trend Is Set to Be Everywhere This Season—I Found 10 Unique Takes

Aura nails are nothing new, but I'm calling it: This trend is making a major comeback and is set dominate this winter. Let me explain why. Although there's nothing wrong with a simple, two-toned aura nail, in the recent months, I've seen so many unique and creative variations on the trend that made me do a double take.

Whether you want something a little more natural-looking or something bolder and brighter, there's a fresh take on aura nails for you. Aren't convinced yet? Don't worry. I asked two nail artists to weigh in, and they provided so much good inspo. For all the aura designs they've been doing lately and how you can create a special aura look at home for yourself, keep scrolling.

The Best Aura Nail Designs to Try

Celebrity nail artist and Lost Angels Creative Director Brittney Boyce had some fresh ideas to take your average aura nail up a notch this season. "I love adding art or charms over an aura nail," she says. "The possibilities are endless." Boyce also says there's really no way to go wrong here. You can really experiment with different color combos or you could even try press-ons if you're too lazy or don't have the time for a DIY manicure. Check out a few of Boyce's and nail artist Juli Russell's design ideas below.

Fairy Aura Nails

This rainbow gradient-hued take on aura nails is so pretty and perfect for anyone who isn't feeling a classic two-tone look this season. Adding a bit of glitter adds extra seasonal sparkle too.

Spiky Aura Nails

Using an aura technique as a base here, Boyce added a spikier design to give this otherwise soft look a little more edge.

Candy Aura Nails

Nail artist and DIY expert Juli Russell created this sweet treat–inspired look that immediately made me think of the board game Candy Land. You can add a few gems to the mix to give it a bit more of a dessert feel.

Pink and Gold French Tip Aura Nails

I love the addition of the gold French tip to these jelly pink aura nails. Even if gold isn't your shade, you could add a French tip using the darker color you used for the aura base if you'd like a more uniform look.

Dark Feminine Aura Nails

The dark feminine aesthetic is having a moment, and this aura design couldn't be more perfect to complement it.

Floral Aura Nails

A 3D flower accent would look so good with an aura nail. This hazy white and pink rendition works so well for a vacation.

Blue Tortoise Aura Nails

This tortoise shell rendition of an aura nail is so dreamy. It adds so much depth and texture to the nails.

Rainbow Aura Nails

This is another rainbow take on aura nails that I'm absolutely obsessed with. You'd probably have to go to a nail artist to copy this exact look, but, boy, would it be worth it.

Framed Aura Nails

This design is what celebrity nail artist Imarni Ashman calls "framed aura nails." Each nail looks unique, and there's an opportunity to play around with different shapes and colors.

Cotton Candy Aura Nails

Luckily for us, this cotton candy pink and lavender design from Boyce comes in press-ons so it's easier than ever to DIY.

How to DIY Aura Nails

According to both Russell and Boyce, aura nails are actually super easy to re-create at home. Russell provided a list of everything you'll need. First, she says you'll need nail lacquer or gel polish. If going with nail lacquer, there are a few things you'll need. She lists them all (and the steps) below.

Base color: "A neutral polish like sheer pink or milky white creates the perfect canvas for an ethereal design. I love this polish from Kokie. It's like a your-nails-but-better shade of pink that can be built up to full opacity or worn semi-sheer. But the beauty of nail art is that it's fully customizable, so use whatever color your heart desires for the base!"

Aura shades: "Choose vibrant or color shades for the aura—neons, pastels, or even moodier tones, depending on your vibe. Pro tip: Jelly/semi-sheer formulas of polish work effortlessly at building up color and perfecting a seamless fade."

Application tools: "I like to use a tight-pored makeup sponge (like the ones your grandma used to use for foundation) to create those soft, blended gradients."

Topcoat: A high-shine, glossy topcoat to seal in the nail lacquer.

To create the aura: Apply your base color and let it fully dry. You can apply a fast-dry topcoat over to help speed up the process, but it's crucial that your base color is dry to prevent lifting. Next apply a circle of the base color to a sponge, then add a dot of the aura color to the center. Start small. Dab your aura color onto the center of your nail with a sponge, gently blend outward, and build up the intensity layer by layer. You can also play around with the placement of your aura! You’re the artist—don’t be afraid to experiment! Blend everything and seal in your design with a glossy topcoat."

For any visual learners out there, Russell also has this tutorial that she did in partnership with Sally Beauty. She's also a huge fan of using another method to create aura nails. "Another method for creating standout aura nails I absolutely adore involves blooming gel," she says. "This magical product helps create those dreamy, diffused effects with ease, making your gradients look almost effortless.

"Here’s how it works: Start with your base color and cure it as usual. Then, apply a thin layer of blooming gel (don’t cure it just yet!). While the blooming gel is still wet, dot or brush your chosen aura color onto the nail. Watch as the color spreads softly, creating that perfect 'glow' effect. You can control the intensity by adjusting the pressure of your brush or how much polish you use. Once you’re happy with the design, cure it under your lamp and finish with a glossy topcoat."

You can shop a few of Russell's favorites for aura nails below.

Kokie Professional Nail Polish in Blossom $5

Glowbloom Cosmetic Foam Wedge 32 Count $5

FingerPaints Blooming Gel Kit $34

Nailboo Max Gloss Top Coat $11

The Best Aura Press-Ons to Try

If you're lazy and simply can't be bothered with a DIY manicure or don't have the time, Boyce has you covered in that department. Her press-on nail brand, Lost Angels, has plenty of unique aura nail options that are so easy to put on (a rare feat in the world of press-on nails, TBH). Her top aura picks are below.

Lost Angels Angel Energy $16

Lost Angels Aura Doesn't Lie $16