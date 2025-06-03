If I See You Wearing Any of These Summer Nail Trends, I'll Immediately Know You Have Taste

Not to be dramatic, but investigating nail trends is an Olympic sport—a sport I've eagerly signed up for as a beauty editor but a formidable task nonetheless! I'm constantly screenshotting, bookmarking, and personally testing the coolest looks and cross-referencing any patterns, not to mention consulting professional artists for their own seasonal predictions. So trust me when I say that while summer may be just around the corner, I've had beachy, balmy days on the brain for quite a while—especially when it comes to hot summer nail trends.

I'm officially ready to share all my findings, so scroll ahead for an early look at the expert-backed aesthetics poised to dominate the summer, from sticky-sweet syrupy finishes to mermaid-inspired scales to "spicy" manicures. Wear any of these nine looks below, and I'll immediately know you stay ahead of the style curve.

Syrup Nails

No, jelly nails aren't going anywhere this summer, but they are taking on a thicker, more vibrant quality—enter syrup nails. Simply imagine jelly nails with more of a color punch. "Traditionally, summer nails lean bright and playful, but this year, there’s a more refined twist," shares editorial manicurist Jin Soon Choi, founder of JinSoon. "Instead of just loud neons, you’ll see sophisticated versions—vivid but with a sheer, syrup-like finish or softened with a milky overlay." She's personally seen a lot of interest in these ooey-gooey manicures as of late, "especially with translucent layers that almost look like candy."

Juicy Citrus

Speaking of juicy textures, a bright citrus certainly feels right for the season. Whether you opt for tangerine, lemon, grapefruit, or lime, these polish hues evoke biting into a fresh piece of fruit on a particularly scorching summer day. Plus, "These colors just radiate energy and happiness, which is exactly the vibe we all want in summer," Choi shares. Feel free to pair the mani with some kitschy citrus accessories, for good measure.

Tinted-Moisturizer Nails

When summer hits, the mere thought of applying full-coverage, well, anything makes me want to permanently plant myself in front of my AC unit. (Just me?) I often swap my heavier foundations for skin tints with just a kiss of pigment to let my natural skin texture shine through, and tinted-moisturizer nails follow that same logic.

Like a breathable makeup formula, these polishes add an almost imperceptible (often milky) layer of color to your nail plate that appears natural yet elegant. Choi agrees: "The 'your nails but better' trend is huge—sheer, glossy finishes that enhance the natural nail with just a hint of color," she says.

Butter-Yellow Tips

Yep, butter yellow is officially everywhere, from bags to sneakers to soft, summery manicures. The warm hue adds just enough pop to your ensemble without appearing too saturated, so it's wonderful for those who want to crank their classic, expensive-looking neutrals up a notch. "It’s a sunny happy color that can be neutral but stands out," agrees nail artist Evelyn Lim, chief educator at MiniLuxe’s Paintbox studio. "[It] also goes well with a tan."

You don't have to literally adorn a mini stick of butter to your nail plate like Betina Goldstein did to hop on the trend. (Although, major brownie points if you do!) A couple coats with any of the creamy polishes below does just the trick.

Picnic Nails

On the topic of tiny adornments, Lim also predicts lots of food-inspired nail art reminiscent of a sprawling summer cookout. Although, she recommends thinking outside the box when it comes to the spread. "I’m excited to [expand on] the juicy fruits trend into vegetables and pantry items—a picnic on the nails!" she shares. Peas, chili peppers, olives, tomatoes… The world is your oyster ( quite literally , if Goldstein has anything to say about it).

Spicy Coral

The general rule when it comes to summer polish trends? The brighter the better. So allow Lim to introduce you to what she considers "coral's bolder sister." Heavy on the red instead of pink, a flaming coral shade evokes sipping on a spicy marg as you revel in the balmy weather. According to Lim, the "vivid red with orange undertones gives off a neon pigment," which practically screams hot summer nights. Try it on your toes too!

Mermaid Manicures

"Summer nail looks typically entail bright colors and sea-inspired designs," says Lim. "I think this season we will see more exciting color pairings and different textures." Think nostalgic chrome details, 3D appliqués (like shells and pearls), and a sparkling glaze over mermaid-inspired hues (teals, lavenders, etc.). If your nails catch the light like fish scales, you're doing something right.

When you think about it, mermaid manicures combine multiple summer nail trends into one: 3D elements, a glazed finish, and bright, seasonal hues. "The glazed-donut effect isn’t going anywhere," Choi adds. "It’s just evolving into softer, pastel tones perfect for summer." Add some delicate shimmer, and she says you'll instantly have a "fresh, cool vibe to even the most classic summer shades."

Something Blue

When I ask Choi and Lim about underrated polish choices for summer, they're both quick to call out cobalt blue. Just a glance at the cool, deep hue will feel like dunking your head into the ocean on a sweltering beach day—so refreshing. "Deep blues like JinSoon Abyss feel surprisingly fresh for summer; they give off that 'cool kid on the block' kind of mood," notes Choi.

Soft Smoke

You've heard of smoky eyes, but what about smoky nails? No, this does not entail a bold, smoldering look but a much softer blend of shadowy hues, giving your nails an elevated, hazy effect. "Smoky lilacs and cool-toned smoky grays are having a quiet resurgence in popularity," declares Choi. "They’re a beautiful, unexpected option when you want something softer but still polished." Different from milky or watery nails, this trend leans on grays and purples to achieve that smoky aesthetic. A cool-toned jelly polish, like any of the ones listed below, is the perfect pick.

