I'm an Expert in Nail Trends—These Are the 6 Nail Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Spring

Today, for the first time in a long time, I woke up, looked outside, and was greeted with an unexpected sight: the sun was shining!

Yes, it’s still chilly, and it’ll probably be back to grey skies tomorrow, but knowing that warm weather is on the horizon has me excited. Rather than sitting by the window and counting down the days, however, I’ve turned my attention to spring nail trends—most notably the biggest trending spring nail colors.

As someone who predicts nail trends for a living, believe me when I say that this year, we’re spoiled for choices when it comes to the spring shades. Yes, pastel nail looks will make an appearance, but this year we’re saying goodbye to 2024’s buttery yellow hues and opting for something a little cooler (in tone, that is). There are also some more unusual colors set to crop up this spring. Alongside olive green, you’ll also find subtle shimmers and pearlescent nails in ethereal, mermaid-inspired tones. And, for the nail minimalists, sheer nail looks are set to thrive thanks to chic nearly nude hues.

Keep scrolling for what I promise are set to be spring's trendiest nail colors.

1. Ballet Pink

This pale-pink tone has timeless appeal, so you won’t just find it trending during the spring months. What makes it perfect for this time of year, however, is the subtle way it taps into the pastel nail trend. Plus, it still feels classic enough for those who prefer a more minimalist nail look.

Shop Ballet-Pink Nail Polishes:

Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers $10 SHOP NOW Essie's Ballet Slippers polish has beige undertones for a more muted look.

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Rose Blossom $21 SHOP NOW For a stronger pink tone, I love this rose shade.

2. Soft Blue

Speaking of pastels, spring 2025 is going to be all about the soft-blue mani. Whilst blue may seem intimidating, a pale hue is much more adaptable as you can go as bright or light as you want. Alternatively, if you don't want to go full blue, try an icy French tip for a twist on the trend.

Shop Soft-Blue Nail Polishes:

Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Lacquer in Lucky Baby Blue $35 SHOP NOW This is the prettiest powder-blue tone.

Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Candy Floss $18 SHOP NOW Butter London's polish provides a glossy, high-shine look.

Manucurist Green Natural Nail Polish in Lilas $14 SHOP NOW Manucurist makes truly great vegan nail polishes.

3. Ethereal Shimmer

If you thought sparkly nail looks were only for the festive season, think again, as I predict we’re going to see a whole host of shimmery manis this spring. When it comes to shades, those with pastel undertones will channel the mood of the season most effectively, but I also predict we’ll see plenty of nude chrome and pearlescent finishes too.

Shop Shimmery Nail Polishes:

Gelcare Gel Polish in Kasumi Pearl £24 £16 SHOP NOW This teal gel polish will see you right through to summer.

Essie Special Effects Nail Color in Gilded Galaxy $13 SHOP NOW Shimmer polishes don't get better than this.

LONDONTOWN Londontown Lakur Nail Polish Topper in Chrome Glaze $16 SHOP NOW This iridescent top coat can be worn alone or layered over other polishes.

4. Zingy Olive

One for the seasonal-trend anarchists, olive may seem an unexpected tone to wear during spring, but its popularity is undoubtedly on the rise. For a fresh feel, rather than dark green, instead opt for a brighter, zingier shade. Think an olive floating in your martini rather than cooked on your pizza.

Shop Olive Nail Polishes:

Zoya Breathable Nail Polish in Arbor $12 $10 SHOP NOW An olive shade (almost) good enough to eat.

CND Vinylux Long Wear Nail Polish in Olive Grove $9 SHOP NOW This longwear formula should last up to seven days.

J.Hannah Nail Polish in Artichoke $22 SHOP NOW Olive? Artichoke? Anything goes.

5. Lilac and Lavender

Another color palette that feels intrinsically linked to spring, lilac and lavender are always sure to strike the right note at this time of year. Whilst I’m a huge fan of color-blocked looks, for something more subtle, milky lavender nails are also a chic way to wear the tone with a sheerer, creamier finish.

Shop Lilac and Lavender Polishes:

Kure Bazaar Nail Polish in Chloe $22 SHOP NOW Spring calls for sugary shades.

Dazzle Dry Lovely Lilac $22 SHOP NOW This pale purple has a slight shimmer to it.

Olive and June Nail Polish in You're Invited $9 SHOP NOW Wear this on fingers and toes for a coordinating look.

6. Nearly Naked

Okay, these barely there nail looks may appear to be the opposite of a trending nail color as they aim to give the illusion of naked nails. What I’ve found, however, is that to achieve this look, you need a polish with a slightly warmer, pink undertone to conceal any blemishes on the nail plate and show your nails off in their best light. Think of these like BB creams for your nails, offering a sheer veil of color.

Shop Sheer Nail Polishes:

Manucurist Active Smooth Nail Polish $19 SHOP NOW This polish is enriched with castor oil to hydrate the nail plate.

Gelcare Gel Polish in Bare BB Cream $20 SHOP NOW Gelcare's BB cream gel polishes are just perfection.

Margaret Dabbs Nail Strengthening Treatment - Set of 2 £48 SHOP NOW This is a great sheer polish for brittle and weak nails.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.