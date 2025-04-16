I'm an Expert in Nail Trends—These Are the 6 Nail Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Spring
Today, for the first time in a long time, I woke up, looked outside, and was greeted with an unexpected sight: the sun was shining!
Yes, it’s still chilly, and it’ll probably be back to grey skies tomorrow, but knowing that warm weather is on the horizon has me excited. Rather than sitting by the window and counting down the days, however, I’ve turned my attention to spring nail trends—most notably the biggest trending spring nail colors.
As someone who predicts nail trends for a living, believe me when I say that this year, we’re spoiled for choices when it comes to the spring shades. Yes, pastel nail looks will make an appearance, but this year we’re saying goodbye to 2024’s buttery yellow hues and opting for something a little cooler (in tone, that is). There are also some more unusual colors set to crop up this spring. Alongside olive green, you’ll also find subtle shimmers and pearlescent nails in ethereal, mermaid-inspired tones. And, for the nail minimalists, sheer nail looks are set to thrive thanks to chic nearly nude hues.
Keep scrolling for what I promise are set to be spring's trendiest nail colors.
1. Ballet Pink
This pale-pink tone has timeless appeal, so you won’t just find it trending during the spring months. What makes it perfect for this time of year, however, is the subtle way it taps into the pastel nail trend. Plus, it still feels classic enough for those who prefer a more minimalist nail look.
Shop Ballet-Pink Nail Polishes:
Chanel's Ballerina nail polish is the perfect pale-pink tone.
Essie's Ballet Slippers polish has beige undertones for a more muted look.
2. Soft Blue
Speaking of pastels, spring 2025 is going to be all about the soft-blue mani. Whilst blue may seem intimidating, a pale hue is much more adaptable as you can go as bright or light as you want. Alternatively, if you don't want to go full blue, try an icy French tip for a twist on the trend.
Shop Soft-Blue Nail Polishes:
Butter London's polish provides a glossy, high-shine look.
3. Ethereal Shimmer
If you thought sparkly nail looks were only for the festive season, think again, as I predict we’re going to see a whole host of shimmery manis this spring. When it comes to shades, those with pastel undertones will channel the mood of the season most effectively, but I also predict we’ll see plenty of nude chrome and pearlescent finishes too.
Shop Shimmery Nail Polishes:
This iridescent top coat can be worn alone or layered over other polishes.
4. Zingy Olive
One for the seasonal-trend anarchists, olive may seem an unexpected tone to wear during spring, but its popularity is undoubtedly on the rise. For a fresh feel, rather than dark green, instead opt for a brighter, zingier shade. Think an olive floating in your martini rather than cooked on your pizza.
Shop Olive Nail Polishes:
This longwear formula should last up to seven days.
5. Lilac and Lavender
Another color palette that feels intrinsically linked to spring, lilac and lavender are always sure to strike the right note at this time of year. Whilst I’m a huge fan of color-blocked looks, for something more subtle, milky lavender nails are also a chic way to wear the tone with a sheerer, creamier finish.
Shop Lilac and Lavender Polishes:
6. Nearly Naked
Okay, these barely there nail looks may appear to be the opposite of a trending nail color as they aim to give the illusion of naked nails. What I’ve found, however, is that to achieve this look, you need a polish with a slightly warmer, pink undertone to conceal any blemishes on the nail plate and show your nails off in their best light. Think of these like BB creams for your nails, offering a sheer veil of color.
Shop Sheer Nail Polishes:
This polish is enriched with castor oil to hydrate the nail plate.
This is a great sheer polish for brittle and weak nails.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
I'm Calling It: This Chic OPI Shade Will Be the Biggest Nail Polish Color of the Season
Neutral nail lovers, rejoice!
By Grace Lindsay
-
I Know Expensive-Looking Nails When I See Them, and I'm Swooning Over This "Candy Floss" Mani
I couldn't have screenshotted it any faster.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Sydney Sweeney Just Cosigned Chocolate Croc Nails (Plus a Matching Corset) for Spring
I'm officially copying it all season.
By Jamie Schneider
-
I'm Bored of Demure Manicures, so I Tried the Ornate Spring Nail Trend That's All Over Pinterest
I can't get enough.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
The "Baby French" Is Officially Spring's Most Elegant Nail Trend—Hailey Bieber Agrees
Go ahead and book that first spring nail appointment.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Thought Easter Nails Were Tacky Until I Saw These 9 Elevated, Effortlessly Chic Designs
You’ll want to bring these pics to your next nail appointment.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
Selena Gomez's Date-Night Nail Polish of Choice? This Nostalgic $13 Shade of Cherry
I'm buying a fresh bottle.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Celeb Manicurists Confirmed It—These 9 Budding Nail Trends Will Be Everywhere This Spring
To the salon!
By Alyssa Brascia