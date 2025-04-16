I'm an Expert in Nail Trends—These Are the 6 Nail Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Spring

Today, for the first time in a long time, I woke up, looked outside, and was greeted with an unexpected sight: the sun was shining!

Yes, it’s still chilly, and it’ll probably be back to grey skies tomorrow, but knowing that warm weather is on the horizon has me excited. Rather than sitting by the window and counting down the days, however, I’ve turned my attention to spring nail trends—most notably the biggest trending spring nail colors.

As someone who predicts nail trends for a living, believe me when I say that this year, we’re spoiled for choices when it comes to the spring shades. Yes, pastel nail looks will make an appearance, but this year we’re saying goodbye to 2024’s buttery yellow hues and opting for something a little cooler (in tone, that is). There are also some more unusual colors set to crop up this spring. Alongside olive green, you’ll also find subtle shimmers and pearlescent nails in ethereal, mermaid-inspired tones. And, for the nail minimalists, sheer nail looks are set to thrive thanks to chic nearly nude hues.

Keep scrolling for what I promise are set to be spring's trendiest nail colors.

1. Ballet Pink

Spring nail colours ballet pink

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools, @pink_oblivion, @iramshelton, @matejanova )

This pale-pink tone has timeless appeal, so you won’t just find it trending during the spring months. What makes it perfect for this time of year, however, is the subtle way it taps into the pastel nail trend. Plus, it still feels classic enough for those who prefer a more minimalist nail look.

Shop Ballet-Pink Nail Polishes:

Chanel Le Vernis - Nail Colour Ballerina
Chanel
Le Vernis in Ballerina

Chanel's Ballerina nail polish is the perfect pale-pink tone.

Essie, Ballet Slippers Nail Polish
Essie
Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers

Essie's Ballet Slippers polish has beige undertones for a more muted look.

Nailberry Rose Blossom Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Rose Blossom

For a stronger pink tone, I love this rose shade.

2. Soft Blue

Spring nail colors soft blue

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools, @imarninails, @matejanova, @harrietwestmoreland)

Speaking of pastels, spring 2025 is going to be all about the soft-blue mani. Whilst blue may seem intimidating, a pale hue is much more adaptable as you can go as bright or light as you want. Alternatively, if you don't want to go full blue, try an icy French tip for a twist on the trend.

Shop Soft-Blue Nail Polishes:

GUCCI Vernis à Ongles Nail Lacquer in Lucky Baby Blue
Gucci
Vernis à Ongles Nail Lacquer in Lucky Baby Blue

This is the prettiest powder-blue tone.

butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Candy Floss
Butter London
Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Candy Floss

Butter London's polish provides a glossy, high-shine look.

Manucurist Green Natural Nail Polish in Lilas
Manucurist
Green Natural Nail Polish in Lilas

Manucurist makes truly great vegan nail polishes.

3. Ethereal Shimmer

Spring nail colors ethereal shimmer

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola, @matejanova, @_citre)

If you thought sparkly nail looks were only for the festive season, think again, as I predict we’re going to see a whole host of shimmery manis this spring. When it comes to shades, those with pastel undertones will channel the mood of the season most effectively, but I also predict we’ll see plenty of nude chrome and pearlescent finishes too.

Shop Shimmery Nail Polishes:

Gelcare in Kasumi Pearl
Gelcare
Gel Polish in Kasumi Pearl

This teal gel polish will see you right through to summer.

Essie Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat - Gilded Galaxy
Essie
Special Effects Nail Color in Gilded Galaxy

Shimmer polishes don't get better than this.

Londontown Lakur Nail Polish/topper - Chrome Glaze - Enhanced Color Long Lasting Top Nail Coat Gel-Free Shine Nail Look, Starry Chrome Topper, 0.4 Oz
LONDONTOWN
Londontown Lakur Nail Polish Topper in Chrome Glaze

This iridescent top coat can be worn alone or layered over other polishes.

4. Zingy Olive

Spring nail colours zingy olive

(Image credit: @_citre, @paintedbyjools, @studio.east_)

One for the seasonal-trend anarchists, olive may seem an unexpected tone to wear during spring, but its popularity is undoubtedly on the rise. For a fresh feel, rather than dark green, instead opt for a brighter, zingier shade. Think an olive floating in your martini rather than cooked on your pizza.

Shop Olive Nail Polishes:

Zoya Breathable Nail Polish in Arbor
Zoya
Breathable Nail Polish in Arbor

An olive shade (almost) good enough to eat.

CND Vinylux in Olive Grove
CND
Vinylux Long Wear Nail Polish in Olive Grove

This longwear formula should last up to seven days.

J.Hannah Nail Polish in Artichoke
J.Hannah
Nail Polish in Artichoke

Olive? Artichoke? Anything goes.

5. Lilac and Lavender

Spring nail colors lilac

(Image credit: @studio.east_, @nailartbyqueenie, @paintedbyjools)

Another color palette that feels intrinsically linked to spring, lilac and lavender are always sure to strike the right note at this time of year. Whilst I’m a huge fan of color-blocked looks, for something more subtle, milky lavender nails are also a chic way to wear the tone with a sheerer, creamier finish.

Shop Lilac and Lavender Polishes:

Chloe - Chloe
Kure Bazaar
Nail Polish in Chloe

Spring calls for sugary shades.

Lovely Lilac
Dazzle Dry
Lovely Lilac

This pale purple has a slight shimmer to it.

Olive and June, Nail Polish in You're Invited
Olive and June
Nail Polish in You're Invited

Wear this on fingers and toes for a coordinating look.

6. Nearly Naked

Spring nail colors nearly naked

(Image credit: @themaniclub, @raelondonnails, @studio.east_, @buffcs)

Okay, these barely there nail looks may appear to be the opposite of a trending nail color as they aim to give the illusion of naked nails. What I’ve found, however, is that to achieve this look, you need a polish with a slightly warmer, pink undertone to conceal any blemishes on the nail plate and show your nails off in their best light. Think of these like BB creams for your nails, offering a sheer veil of color.

Shop Sheer Nail Polishes:

Manucurist Active Smooth
Manucurist
Active Smooth Nail Polish

This polish is enriched with castor oil to hydrate the nail plate.

Gelcare Bare BB Cream
Gelcare
Gel Polish in Bare BB Cream

Gelcare's BB cream gel polishes are just perfection.

Margaret Dabbs Nail Strengthening Treatment
Margaret Dabbs
Nail Strengthening Treatment - Set of 2

This is a great sheer polish for brittle and weak nails.

