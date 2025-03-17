Celeb Manicurists Confirmed It—These 9 Budding Nail Trends Will Be Everywhere This Spring

Without fail, the annual arrival of spring sends images of sprouting tulips and floral prints soaring through our heads—but we know that when it comes to manicures, 2025 holds a slew of new inspiration far beyond plain pastels. From iterations of the classics to a handful of experimental styles, the pros are predicting a flurry of fresh sets this spring.

“This season is all about healthy nails with personality and durability—whether it’s clean and simple or bold and experimental,” says celebrity nail artist Saccia Livingston , the source of Doja Cat’s eye-catching claws. “People love a balance between clean and artistic. The minimalist girlies are keeping it sleek, while our maximalists are going all out with textures and bold designs.”

While chrome or “ glazed donut ” nails had us in a chokehold for the past few years (thanks, Hailey Bieber), we also bore witness to the rise of modern nail art —a.k.a. 3D embellishments , animal print sketched over a clear base. Another nail trend that boomed in 2024? Press-ons —and they are certainly trailing us into 2025.

While some of these trends are still seeing pickup in 2025, celebrity nail artists are predicting a few newcomers—including pastel chrome, re-invented French tips, and anything celebrity-related. Nail artist to the stars Julie Kandalec says celebs are a good source of inspiration for upcoming seasons as “they travel a lot, are seeing the trends from around the globe and are the first to bring them back.”

If you’re itching to sink your claws into these new looks, we don’t blame you. Scroll on for the 10 hottest spring nail trends on the scene, according to celebrity nail artists.

Spring 2025 Nail Trends

Soap Nails

Coined for its likeness to the color of bar soap, this sheered-out pale-pink shade is gaining some traction on TikTok —and catching some heat for its “trendy” name given its arguably classic hue. However, this only goes to show that everything old is new again (and you really can’t go wrong with a good neutral). To get the soap nails look at home, simply apply one to two layers of a sheer pink or nude nail polish and a glossy top coat (preferably gel!) to get that slick finish that enhances your natural nail.

Celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards prophesies an uptick in the variations of these milky pink nails after they dominated awards season, with “lots of subtle shimmer and ‘marshmallow nails’” taking center stage this spring—subsects of the soap sets that “we will be seeing more and more of right now.”

Its sheer color dresses up natural nails perfectly.

We’re obsessed with this rosy hue.

Shop the Trend:

OPI Nail Polish in Bubble Bath $12 SHOP NOW

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Sheer Fantasy $13 $9 SHOP NOW

CND Vinylux Long Wear Shine Top Coat $12 SHOP NOW

Pastel Chrome

Magnetic soap tips, “rock candy” nails (as Kandalec calls them), however you want to label this look—there will be no shortage of pastel chrome manicure this season. Edwards predicts an uptick in vintage hues (think baby pinks and blues) with iridescent finishes as the weather starts to warm, and Kandalec’s manicure on Michaela Jae Rodriguez for the Oscars Vanity Fair After-Party —a candy pink base with a chromatic finish and teeny gems—seems to be right on trend.

We love this crystal-flecked take on a pastel mani. Disco nails, anyone?

This sunny set is inspiring our style for the warmer days ahead.

Shop the Trend:

Orly Nail Lacquer in Beautifully Bizarre $11 SHOP NOW

Essie Essie Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish in Gilded Galaxy $13 SHOP NOW

Artdone White Pearl Chrome Nail Powder $6 SHOP NOW

Bold Negative Space

Known for her bold designs, Livingston tells Who What Wear that “bold negative space” will have its moment in 2025. Think nothing but clear polish and splashes of fun nail art—a natural nail canvas for a display of statement art. From detailed scenes to chrome accents and simple hearts, there are endless ways to dress up your natural nails.

Combine a handful of spring trends in one: organic shapes, metal details, and a natural color palette.

We’re crushing on this sheer, heart-adorned mani.

Shop the Trend:

Sally Hansen Sally Hansen Double Duty™, Base and Top Coat, Quick Dry, Long Lasting, Streak-Free Shine, Clear Nail Polish $6 $4 SHOP NOW

Fulinjoy Dotting Pens and Nail Brushes $5 SHOP NOW

Beetles Gel Polish Nail Art Set $24 SHOP NOW

Micro French

Predicted to be one of the hottest manicures of 2025 , micro French nails are among the newest (and thinnest!) ways to embrace the French tip. This minimalist design is a subtle way to add a pop of color into your look (this seafoam set is calling our names) or edge things up a bit (we die for a licorice tip ). Plus, it’s red carpet-approved—take Camila Cabello’s ultra-fine French from the Vanity Fair After-Party, for example.

Try them in gold for a Midas touch.

We can’t stop thinking about this metallic Chanel moment with creative micro-tips.

Shop the Trend:

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Rêveuse $33 SHOP NOW

Le Mini Macaron “Le Gel Liner!" Gel Nail Polish Liner $9 SHOP NOW

SAVILAND Saviland French Tip Nail Stamp - 4pcs Nail Art Stamper Kit Clear Silicone Nail Stamping Long & Short Jelly Stamper for Nails With Scrapers Nail Stamper Kit for French Manicure Home Diy Nail Art Salon $10 $8 SHOP NOW

3D Decals

One trend that’s not going anywhere anytime soon is the 3D embellishment craze—in fact, it might just be getting stronger. Embrace spring showers with dewdrops of sculpting gel, grow your own garden with statement flower decals, or adorn your tips with rhinestones in honor of festival season—the opportunities are endless.

Taking the “wet” finish to new heights.

Coachella is calling, and this sparkly set desperately wants you to answer.

Shop the Trend:

Makartt 3D Nail Art Sculpting Gel $10 SHOP NOW

Deco Beauty Sparkle Nail Stickers $12 SHOP NOW

Ulta Beauty Collection You're a Gem Nail Gems Set $12 SHOP NOW

Foggy French

We know beauty and fashion influence one another, so it’s no surprise that the sheer fashion era we’ve been living in for the past year has inspired us to turn down the opacity on our manicures, too. But what separates a regular French mani from a foggy one, you may ask?

After the tips are painted, you wouldn’t seal it off with a top coat right away—you’d add an extra sheer layer of your base color on top before finishing the look. Take Madison Beer's dreamy mani from the Grammys (which we haven't stopped thinking about ever since).

This reel is the perfect tutorial for an at-home recreation of Khloe Kardashian’s spring-ready mani.

Shop the Look:

Aprés Light and Shadow Sheer Gel Couleur in Ghosted $15 SHOP NOW

Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss Nail Polish in Arctic Jelly $13 SHOP NOW

Dior Nail Glow Polish $32 SHOP NOW

Fruit Basket

Kandalec is seeing fresh fruit in our futures—specifically on our nails, as “so many nail trends tie back to foods.” (We’re talking to you, blueberry milk and latte nails .) Whether in 3D, sticker, or painted form, little fruits dancing across our fingertips couldn’t feel cuter for spring.

Hyper-realism manicures FTW.

Cherry picking, anyone?

Shop the Trend:

Le Mini Macaron Mini Nail Stickers in Flower Power $5 SHOP NOW

Paintlab Press-On Nails Manicure Kit $15 SHOP NOW

Deco Beauty Nail Stickers in Fruit Salad $12 SHOP NOW

Coquette Nails

While coquette nails aren’t exactly new on the scene, the pros are still seeing this trend circulating—just with a 2025 flair. This season, think ultra-feminine shades, dainty bow accents, and sheer, lacy nail art. Cutesy style will never be out of fashion, but these nail iterations are breathing new life into this familiar trend.

Because nails are jewelry, too.

This sheer lace design is a great way to age up this trend.

Shop the Trend:

Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kit $15 SHOP NOW

Deco Beauty Nail Stickers in Coquette $12 SHOP NOW

Organic Chrome

The last trend we’ll be seeing a lot of this spring? “3D designs in new organic shapes and chrome layers,” according to Kandalec. From non-structured blobs to textured swirls snaking over a French tip, this trend looks as if it emerged from the earth—and yet feels totally out of this world.

This molten manicure looks like earthen rock, a starshower, and precious metals found themselves inside a manicure.

Shop the Trend:

Beetles Gel Polish Silver Chrome Nail Powder $8 $7 SHOP NOW

Chillhouse Chill Tips Signatures Press-On Nails in Tipsy Tinsel $16 SHOP NOW

Who's Who: