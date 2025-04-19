I’ve Done the Research—These Are the 6 Most Expensive-Looking Nail Shades of All Time

I don’t mean to brag, but when it comes to expensive-looking nail colours, I like to think of myself as somewhat of a connoisseur. While I’m all for tapping into nail trends and playful nail art on rare occasions, if there were a Spotify wrapped for manicure shades I ask for at the nail shop (how great would that be?), it's classic, luxe-looking colours that would come out on top. Why? Because I firmly believe nails have the power to elevate your look, so colours that channel an expensive aesthetic are my go-to.

What exactly does that mean? Well, in my opinion, the most expensive-looking nail colours are shades that look luxe. Think pigmented hues in glossy finishes like cherry red and chocolate brown. For the minimalists, sheer milky pink is a chic choice, while those partial to a trend-led look will want to lean into the creamy goodness of butter yellow for an expensive-looking spring-approved manicure.

It’s worth noting, while colour is of course important for an expensive-looking finish, how you apply your polish can also affect how expensive your manicure looks. Clean cuticles are key for achieving an ultra-polished finish, while a block colour look or simple nail art design will keep things elevated. Each of these colours looks so luxe, they really need very little embellishment to show them off to their best. Just take a look at these inspo pics for proof…

1. Milky Pink

Call me biased, as this is one of my favourite nail looks, but I firmly believe there’s no shade more expensive-looking than a milky pink hue. Elegant and understated yet with a trend-led twist, it’s the perfect soft nail look for wearing day to day.

Shop the Look:

Chanel Les Vernis in Ballerina £26 SHOP NOW Chanel Ballerina is a beauty-editor favourite.

Essie Nail Polish in Mademoiselle £7 SHOP NOW I'm a huge fan of Essie's Mademoiselle for a sheer pink look.

2. Chocolate Brown

Chocolate brown nails first started trending in the autumn of last year, however, it's a nail colour that has timeless appeal. For an expensive-looking finish, opt for a brown shade with warm undertones so it feels rich and comforting.

Shop the Look:

Sephora Collection Nail Polish in Cocoa Cuddle £5 £4 SHOP NOW This is the cosiest chocolate brown shade.

Nails Inc. Caught in The Nude Nail Polish in Hawaii Beach £8 £6 SHOP NOW Nails Inc.'s brown shade is slightly lighter making it ideal for spring and summer.

3. Cherry Red

While red nails are always a chic choice, if you want a shade that looks ultra-expensive, opt for a dark cherry tone. Channeling the juicy fruit the shade takes its name from, sumptuous red wine (like merlot nails) and classic red roses, this is a hue that screams luxury.

Shop the Look:

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Le Temps des Cerises £17 SHOP NOW This is one of my favourite expensive-looking shades.

OPI Got the Blues for Red Nail Polish £16 SHOP NOW An indulgent red wine hue.

4. Aubergine

For an expensive-looking nail colour that feels unique, you need an aubergine hue. Sitting between a cherry red and moody plum tone, it’s an easy-to-wear shade that will work everywhere from the office to spring occasions and events.

Shop the Look:

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Violet Byzantin £46 £37 SHOP NOW A luxe polish for a luxe nail colour.

Essie Nail Polish in Bahama Mama £9 SHOP NOW A great affordable aubergine nail polish.

5. Glossy Black

There’s something about a glossy black nail that always gets me excited. Classic, timeless and unexpected at the same time, it’s the chicest shade for those who want a pared-back nail look that still makes a statement.

Shop the Look:

Manucurist Green Nail Polish in Licorice £14 SHOP NOW Just add a high-shine top coat.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Black To Black £5 SHOP NOW At under £5, this is a steal.

6. Butter Yellow

If you’re looking for an expensive-looking nail colour with a seasonal spring manicure twist, you should try butter yellow. Minimalist yet perfect for this time of year, the creamy hue taps into the mood of the season while still offering a classy, luxe-looking finish.

Shop the Look:

H&M Vegan and Natural Nail Polish in Piece of Lemon £6 SHOP NOW A butter yellow polish that's kind to nails.

Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint in Sunshine £4 SHOP NOW Sunshine, bottled.