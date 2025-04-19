I’ve Done the Research—These Are the 6 Most Expensive-Looking Nail Shades of All Time
Save these for your next nail appointment.
I don’t mean to brag, but when it comes to expensive-looking nail colours, I like to think of myself as somewhat of a connoisseur. While I’m all for tapping into nail trends and playful nail art on rare occasions, if there were a Spotify wrapped for manicure shades I ask for at the nail shop (how great would that be?), it's classic, luxe-looking colours that would come out on top. Why? Because I firmly believe nails have the power to elevate your look, so colours that channel an expensive aesthetic are my go-to.
What exactly does that mean? Well, in my opinion, the most expensive-looking nail colours are shades that look luxe. Think pigmented hues in glossy finishes like cherry red and chocolate brown. For the minimalists, sheer milky pink is a chic choice, while those partial to a trend-led look will want to lean into the creamy goodness of butter yellow for an expensive-looking spring-approved manicure.
It’s worth noting, while colour is of course important for an expensive-looking finish, how you apply your polish can also affect how expensive your manicure looks. Clean cuticles are key for achieving an ultra-polished finish, while a block colour look or simple nail art design will keep things elevated. Each of these colours looks so luxe, they really need very little embellishment to show them off to their best. Just take a look at these inspo pics for proof…
1. Milky Pink
Call me biased, as this is one of my favourite nail looks, but I firmly believe there’s no shade more expensive-looking than a milky pink hue. Elegant and understated yet with a trend-led twist, it’s the perfect soft nail look for wearing day to day.
Shop the Look:
Chanel Ballerina is a beauty-editor favourite.
I'm a huge fan of Essie's Mademoiselle for a sheer pink look.
2. Chocolate Brown
Chocolate brown nails first started trending in the autumn of last year, however, it's a nail colour that has timeless appeal. For an expensive-looking finish, opt for a brown shade with warm undertones so it feels rich and comforting.
Shop the Look:
Nails Inc.'s brown shade is slightly lighter making it ideal for spring and summer.
3. Cherry Red
While red nails are always a chic choice, if you want a shade that looks ultra-expensive, opt for a dark cherry tone. Channeling the juicy fruit the shade takes its name from, sumptuous red wine (like merlot nails) and classic red roses, this is a hue that screams luxury.
Shop the Look:
This is one of my favourite expensive-looking shades.
4. Aubergine
For an expensive-looking nail colour that feels unique, you need an aubergine hue. Sitting between a cherry red and moody plum tone, it’s an easy-to-wear shade that will work everywhere from the office to spring occasions and events.
Shop the Look:
5. Glossy Black
There’s something about a glossy black nail that always gets me excited. Classic, timeless and unexpected at the same time, it’s the chicest shade for those who want a pared-back nail look that still makes a statement.
Shop the Look:
6. Butter Yellow
If you’re looking for an expensive-looking nail colour with a seasonal spring manicure twist, you should try butter yellow. Minimalist yet perfect for this time of year, the creamy hue taps into the mood of the season while still offering a classy, luxe-looking finish.
Shop the Look:
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
