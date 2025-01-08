Redditors Swear This $10 Lipstick Is "Comparable to Chanel," and It's Finally Back In Stock

This past September at New York Fashion Week, I discovered a juicy insider secret: Revlon was *finally* bringing back a discontinued hit. The hero originally launched in 2020 and became a viral TikTok sensation with over 230 million views, then was quietly phased out due to pandemic-related supply chain delays. Pardon the dramatics, but beauty fans were absolutely beside themselves. Sure, TikTok-viral lip products are a dime a dozen these days (Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick, Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve… the limit does not exist!), but only a select few have received dedication like Revlon's $10 hero.

"Good thing I hoard them because they’re literally the best, best lipstick I have ever own[ed]. Comparable to my Chanel," one Redditor wrote back when it was discontinued. "They are definitely the closest to something like YSL Rouge Volupté Balm or Chanel Rouge Coco Flash," another lamented on the same thread. Needless to say, this is a drugstore balm that feels expensive, and now, it's back on the shelves! Find every detail on the beloved relaunch below, including the viral shades to get your hands on before they quickly sell out.

Here she is! Revlon's Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm is a balm-gloss hybrid, offering rich color payoff and high shine with a burst of hydration thanks to hyaluronic acid and aloe. The finish is beautifully sheer yet buildable, and the glide is comfortable and never sticky, which is what makes it feel way more expensive than its $10 price tag. Note, the formula remains the same as the original Glass Shine Balm. (OG devotees, rejoice!) The packaging received a bit of a 2025 facelift—aka a sleek, white and gold tube—but rest assured the goods inside remain unchanged.

As soon as I watched celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo tap on the coveted balm backstage at Christian Siriano , I knew I had to get my hands on the cult favorite, and after testing all of the 10 shades, I can confirm that this budget-friendly lip product is certainly giving designer.

Makeup artist Vincent Oquendo using Super Lustrous Glass Shine backstage at NYFW (Image credit: @jamieeschneider

My favorite of the bunch has to be Honey Shine , which deposits the prettiest, peachy-rose hue. A mauve, rosy lip situation is my makeup fail-safe, so this glossy balm instantly earned a permanent spot in my lip combo. It pairs beautifully with my go-to lip liner (Ortega Beauty's Soft Contour) and gives my lips a juicy, just-bitten effect.

Honorable mention to Pink Flip , which, IMO, is akin to the Chanel lipstick Margot Robbie and Sofia Richie Grainge reportedly love. I'd also be remiss not to call out Rum Raisin, which arguably became the brand's most TikTok-viral shade. People have been clamoring for the ’90s-esque, mauve-brown hue, so much so that it's already sold out at Ulta. (At present, it's still available to snag on Amazon , so I suggest you act fast!)

Find my personal top three picks below, along with the rest of the Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm collection begging to be worn. The wait is officially over!

Shop Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm

Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm in Pink Flip $10 SHOP NOW

Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm in Honey Shine $10 SHOP NOW

Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm in Rum Raisin $10 SHOP NOW

Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm in Nude Illuminator $10 SHOP NOW

Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm in Glossed Up Rose $10 SHOP NOW

Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm in Girly Swirly $10 SHOP NOW

Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm in Glazed Mauve $10 SHOP NOW

Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm in Cherry Luster $10 SHOP NOW

Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm in Spiced Wine $10 SHOP NOW

Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm in Sparkling Quartz $12 SHOP NOW

More Glossy Lip Products We Love

Chanel Rouge Coco Baume Satin in Pink Delight $45 SHOP NOW I will forever and always love this best-selling Chanel shade.

Yves Saint Laurent YSL Loveshine Lip Oil Stick $45 SHOP NOW This YSL number makes lips look noticeably juicier.

e.l.f. cosmetics Pout Clout Lip Plumping Pen $8 SHOP NOW Another budget-friendly hero, E.l.f.'s Pout Clout is a beauty-editor mainstay.

Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Lip Balm $36 SHOP NOW I recently got my hands on this new shimmery shade from Hourglass, and let me tell you, it's magic.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick $25 SHOP NOW Fenty Beauty's lip products feel like straight-up cashmere, and this gloss stick is no different!

Nars Afterglow Sensual Shine Hydrating Lipstick $32 SHOP NOW ICYMI, '90s nude lips are trending. This creamy formula from Nars does the trick and never robs your lips of moisture.