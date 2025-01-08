Redditors Swear This $10 Lipstick Is "Comparable to Chanel," and It's Finally Back In Stock
This past September at New York Fashion Week, I discovered a juicy insider secret: Revlon was *finally* bringing back a discontinued hit. The hero originally launched in 2020 and became a viral TikTok sensation with over 230 million views, then was quietly phased out due to pandemic-related supply chain delays. Pardon the dramatics, but beauty fans were absolutely beside themselves. Sure, TikTok-viral lip products are a dime a dozen these days (Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick, Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve… the limit does not exist!), but only a select few have received dedication like Revlon's $10 hero.
"Good thing I hoard them because they’re literally the best, best lipstick I have ever own[ed]. Comparable to my Chanel," one Redditor wrote back when it was discontinued. "They are definitely the closest to something like YSL Rouge Volupté Balm or Chanel Rouge Coco Flash," another lamented on the same thread. Needless to say, this is a drugstore balm that feels expensive, and now, it's back on the shelves! Find every detail on the beloved relaunch below, including the viral shades to get your hands on before they quickly sell out.
Here she is! Revlon's Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm is a balm-gloss hybrid, offering rich color payoff and high shine with a burst of hydration thanks to hyaluronic acid and aloe. The finish is beautifully sheer yet buildable, and the glide is comfortable and never sticky, which is what makes it feel way more expensive than its $10 price tag. Note, the formula remains the same as the original Glass Shine Balm. (OG devotees, rejoice!) The packaging received a bit of a 2025 facelift—aka a sleek, white and gold tube—but rest assured the goods inside remain unchanged.
As soon as I watched celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo tap on the coveted balm backstage at Christian Siriano, I knew I had to get my hands on the cult favorite, and after testing all of the 10 shades, I can confirm that this budget-friendly lip product is certainly giving designer.
My favorite of the bunch has to be Honey Shine, which deposits the prettiest, peachy-rose hue. A mauve, rosy lip situation is my makeup fail-safe, so this glossy balm instantly earned a permanent spot in my lip combo. It pairs beautifully with my go-to lip liner (Ortega Beauty's Soft Contour) and gives my lips a juicy, just-bitten effect.
Honorable mention to Pink Flip, which, IMO, is akin to the Chanel lipstick Margot Robbie and Sofia Richie Grainge reportedly love. I'd also be remiss not to call out Rum Raisin, which arguably became the brand's most TikTok-viral shade. People have been clamoring for the ’90s-esque, mauve-brown hue, so much so that it's already sold out at Ulta. (At present, it's still available to snag on Amazon, so I suggest you act fast!)
Find my personal top three picks below, along with the rest of the Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm collection begging to be worn. The wait is officially over!
Shop Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm
More Glossy Lip Products We Love
I will forever and always love this best-selling Chanel shade.
Another budget-friendly hero, E.l.f.'s Pout Clout is a beauty-editor mainstay.
I recently got my hands on this new shimmery shade from Hourglass, and let me tell you, it's magic.
Fenty Beauty's lip products feel like straight-up cashmere, and this gloss stick is no different!
ICYMI, '90s nude lips are trending. This creamy formula from Nars does the trick and never robs your lips of moisture.
For that just-bitten cherry look, I love this buildable, plumping formula from Lawless.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
-
Sorry, But Your Lipstick Might Be Aging You—5 Products That Undo the Look of Dryness, Lines, and Volume Loss
Lipstick is for everyone at every age, period.
By Marie Lodi
-
This Celeb Makeup Artist Almost Exclusively Uses High-End Products—These 5 Drugstore Products Are the Exception
From a lash-lengthening mascara to an iconic French pharmacy product.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Tried Camila Morrone's "Secret Weapon" Lip Oil, and All My Other Glosses Are Now Collecting Dust
It's not all hype.
By Jamie Schneider
-
A Makeup Artist Just Helped Me ID the Best Products to Enhance My Two-Toned Lips
I'm leveling up my lipstick game.
By Maya Thomas
-
Taylor Swift's Red Lipstick Is Always Sold Out, But I Just Found a Secret Cheat Code
Act fast!
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Olivia Rodrigo's French Red Lipstick Is About to Go (Even More) Viral
You could say I'm obsessed.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Celestial, Frosty, and Angelic—Chanel's Holiday Beauty Collection Is Straight-Up Magic
It's earned me countless compliments.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Instagram's Favorite Makeup Artist Swears By These 5 (Fail-Safe) Drugstore Beauty Products
"I use drugstore makeup on every client."
By Kaitlyn McLintock