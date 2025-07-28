If You Wear these 16 Preppy Nail Designs, I’ll Assume You Summer on Nantucket

It's giving rich.

Collage of preppy nails against a coastal backdrop.
(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie, @meraki_nails_cardiff, @paragonnails, @gieos.room and @m.u.s.e.thesalon, @charlotteellennails, @paintedbyjools, @kitkeenan)
Ralph Lauren logos, cashmere cardigans, Miu Miu polo dresses, and coastal towns engulfed in hydrangea blooms—all things that come to mind when we picture preppy style (and the places you'd find it in). Whether you're setting off on an adventure along the Eastern Seaboard or simply experimenting with your style, a manicure is one of the easiest ways to immerse yourself into an aesthetic—and lately, preppy style is the trend taking over.

From social feeds to press junkets, celebrities like Rachel Brosnahan and Iris Law are embracing this trend with open arms. With gingham skirts, polo dresses, and itty-bitty polka dot prints running amok among the fashion girls, we compiled a list of the best preppy nail ideas to fit this aesthetic, your upcoming vacation, collegiate events, and everything beyond. Keep scrolling for some seriously screenshot-worthy styles.

Butter Yellow

Butter yellow nails.

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Yellow nails aren't going anywhere, whether they be buttery or lemon-hued. This happy shade is a great way to experiment with color, as it shockingly goes with so many outfits. But if you don't want to go too yellow, try the sunny French trend, which is simply a yellow French manicure. "It's a fresh take on something classic," Brittney Boyce, celebrity nail artist and co-founder of Lost Angels, previously told Who What Wear. "Yellow feels light, happy, and unexpected without being too much. People want something that stands out but still feels wearable."

Tulle Tutu Pink

Pale pink nails.

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Nothing screams "class" like a sheer, milky shade of pink nail polish. There are a multitude of reasons why ballerina pink has transcended generations: It's a universally flattering shade, it goes with just about any outfit, and it's the simplest trick to make you look clean and put-together. Whether you're hitting the tennis courts or heading to a gala, this shade will elevate your look tenfold.

Milky French

Milky French nails.

(Image credit: @gieos.room, @m.u.s.e.thesalon)

While French tips are always a reliable choice, this milky iteration of the well-known classic is a whole new level of sophistication. Ask for ombré French nails at the salon (or "frombé, if you're feeling fancy)—and for maximum blur, request a layer of sheer, milky-white polish on top to make this set look extra chic. While this design works on a myriad of nail shapes, we love how elegant it looks on medium-length, almond-shaped nails.

Short n’ Square

Short, square French nails.

(Image credit: @meraki_nails_cardiff)

If classic is the name of your game, consider trying a crisp French manicure on short, square nails. While nail shape is entirely up to personal preference, short, natural-shaped nails have been on the rise in 2025—and we don't expect this to slow down anytime soon. To replicate this look, choose a neutral, pinky-nude base and swipe a defined, clean slice across your tips to exaggerate their shape.

Summer Fruits

Long, almond nails with fruit painted on them.

(Image credit: @charlotteellennails)

However, not all preppy nails are minimalistic. Perfect for spring and summer (but still cute year-round), this fruit-adorned manicure is a simple way to elevate your everyday manicure. The simple, pale pink base balances out the colorful art scattered across each nail, which you can accomplish with nail stickers or a steady hand and tiny detail brushes. Can't you just see this set fitting the scene of a hydrangea-lined East Coast beach town?

Nautical Stripes

Multicolored nautical striped nails.

(Image credit: @natalie_thedollshouse)

Nothing screams "preppy" like nautical stripes. Whether they're on your sailboat or your button-down, preppy stripes will always be en vogue in coastal communities. A mismatched set of stripes adds a whimsical dose of color to this patterned paint job, but you can opt for neutrals or one accent color for something more minimalist. Paint these lines with a thin bottle of striping polish, or purchase a set of nail art brushes to dip in any color you already own.

Martini Mani

Striped French tip nails with mini 3D olives decals.

(Image credit: @gieos.room, @m.u.s.e.thesalon)

What's chicer than a dirty martini? For a fun take on a classic French (and no, I don't mean the drink), try these elegantly striped matcha green tips with tiny (or shall we say 'tini? I'll stop.) olive decals. Small details like these are a great way to ease into the 3D nail trend, though stickers are another easy avenue for recreating this summery set at home.

Seafood Tower

Mismatched summer nails with fruit, bows, and crustaceans.

(Image credit: @thehangedit)

If you summer on Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, or Cape Cod, you'll want to save this maximalist nail art for your next salon visit. Etched with painstaking detail by manicurist Hang Nguyen, this ornate set is a flurry of coastal blues and greens, with hints of red in the form of plaid print, cherries, and even a few crustaceans. With the fisherman aesthetic dominating summer style among the fashion community, there's no better time to take this sea-inspired set for a spin.

Coastal Grandma

Mismatched nails with French tips, fruits, and nautical stripes.

(Image credit: @paragonnails)

Speaking of coastal style, we're still channeling the essence of coastal grandma in our summer manicures. Whether you're jet-setting to an Italian villa on your Euro summer getaway or livening up your nails for calm summer days at home, this mismatched manicure plays with so many of the preppy details we adore. Clean French tips, vintage off-white polish, subtle pops of color, and dainty fruits? Sending this to our nail tech ASAP.

Elongated French

Nails with elongated French tips.

(Image credit: @studio_seventy2)

A French manicure looks especially chic when it's thin-tipped, which gives the illusion of long nail beds. This look is easy to do at home: Simply swipe two coats of your favorite neutral-pink polish, wait for those to dry, and paint a thin, white line across the tips to get that ultra-slim crescent.

Vanilla Cloud

Light pink nail polish on short, square nails.

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Though milky nail polishes are all the rage, we're still big fans of pigmented pale pinks. This rosy ivory shade is timeless enough to wear any season, any time, and it looks especially pretty under a shiny gel top coat.

Picnic in the Park

Mismatched baby blue nail polish, French tips with checkered prints, and white nails with blue stripes and blueberries.

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

There's something about baby blue that feels so effortlessly chic. This classic color is the through line for this design, showing up in tiny stripes, gingham French tips, and regular polish swathes. Coastal color scheme aside, we love the tiny blueberries detailing the middle finger. Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen found inspiration in "breezy coastal towns, lavender fields, and sun-drenched brunches by the sea," when creating this set—a vibe that feels all too fitting for the preppy Eastern Seaboard.

Pick a Pastel

Multicolored pastel nails with a chrome finish.

(Image credit: @charlotteellennails)

If you can't decide on a shade, then this is the manicure for you. This assortment of pastels reminds us of Rainbow Row in Charleston, South Carolina (and trust us, it doesn't get preppier than that). Add a chrome finish to tie everything together and make your tips extra Instagram-worthy.

Candy Tips

Short colorful French tip nails.

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

A daintier take on the idea above is this short-nail style with ultra-thin, colorful French tips. While this look might initially read "Easter," we think this is a fun, minimalistic way to play with color while still keeping things classic. The quick flash of color people will see when you talk with your hands will have everyone asking, "Can I see your nails?"

Patchwork Florals

Nude nails with brightly colored flower art and gems.

(Image credit: @thehangedit)

Another fun way to inject color into your set is with small, colorful florals. This multi-colored wearable bouquet is balanced by its neutral base, with tiny, sparkling rhinestones catching the light with every gesture. If you're looking for a preppy manicure that doesn't feel too traditional, this is the one to try.

Citrus-Chic

Mismatched French tip nails and white nail polish with orange stripes and painted-on oranges.

(Image credit: @charlotteellennails)

We love how versatile these nails are. Whether you're going on vacation, refreshing your summer set, or heading to a tailgate, these chic citrus nails will capture everyone's attention.

