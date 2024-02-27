I'm in My Preppy, Athletic Era (Thanks, Miu Miu)—24 Items I'm Shopping Now

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If Miuccia Prada says preppy polo shirts, academic blazers, boat shoes, and sporty swim bottoms feel right for spring/summer 2024, who are we to disagree? In fact, thanks to Miu Miu's eye-catching S/S 24 collection, I am entering my preppy, athletic era—or what Net-a-Porter aptly named Chic Sportif in its recent spring 2024 seasonal report.

It wasn't just Miu Miu that leaned into this refined, preppy sensibility. A number of designers, from The Row to Loewe, showcased elements of sport-inspired fashion in their collections in the form of rugby shirts, retro sneakers, and preppy sweaters.

Whether you have a membership to a country club or not, it's easy to emulate this preppy-meets-sporty, moneyed aesthetic. Take a look below to get inspired by the Miu Miu S/S 24 runway, then shop my favorite preppy-athletic pieces that lean into the vibe perfectly. Think polo shirts, academic blazers, striped button-downs, rugby shirts, baggy board shorts, and more.

Shop the preppy-athletic trend:

Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Short-Sleeve Polo $110 SHOP NOW

Yep, polo shirts will dominate this spring and summer.

Miu Miu Nylon Swimsuit $925 SHOP NOW

Guaranteed, the fashion crowd will be letting these swim bottoms peek through above their skirts, pants, and shorts this summer.

Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoe $110 SHOP NOW

Thanks to Miu Miu, boat shoes are officially in.

mango Striped Polo-Neck Sweater $80 $40 SHOP NOW

Rugby tops were spotted all over the spring/summer 2024 runways.

Polo Ralph Lauren Double-Knit One-Button Blazer $398 SHOP NOW

A preppy blazer will be your wardrobe hero in 2024.

J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Lightweight Oxford $98 SHOP NOW

Style a blue-stripe button-down under a polo shirt for a look that's very spring 2024.

Miu Miu Mohair Miniskirt $1390 SHOP NOW

If you're going to invest in a Miu Miu piece, make it this sporty miniskirt.

Sam Edelman Gigi Sandal $100 SHOP NOW

Thong sandals gave the Miu Miu collection a casual, beachy vibe.

ZARA Ribbed Knit Sweater $50 SHOP NOW

Zara perfects the look.

Marge Sherwood Brown Soft Boston Crinkle Bag $430 SHOP NOW

Invest in this fresh silhouette.

Reformation Charlotte Cotton Short $148 SHOP NOW

It's all about short shorts this year.

Adidas X Wales Bonner Suede Sneakers $248 SHOP NOW

A favorite among the fashion crowd.

PANGAIA Cotton Harrington Jacket $225 SHOP NOW

A sporty-chic jacket to throw on over your outfit.

Beverly Hills x Revolve Oversized Long Sleeve Rugby Tee $198 SHOP NOW

More rugby shirts for the win.

A preppy cable-knit cardi is always a good idea.

ZARA Ribbed Polo Collar Shirt $28 SHOP NOW

A chic polo at a great price point.

Miu Miu Leather Belt $825 SHOP NOW

I was swooning over all the low-slung, belted looks at Miu Miu.

The Effortless Pant The Effortless Pant $148 SHOP NOW

I'll be styling these with the above belt and a pair of swim bottoms peeking through.

FP Movement Island Time Shorts $48 SHOP NOW

So into this trending cobalt blue.

mango Zip Neck Jumper $60 SHOP NOW

The perfect spring knit.

Sporty & Rich Logo-Embroidered Cotton Jumper $210 SHOP NOW

A preppy sweater is a great place to start to lean into the aesthetic.

SPORTY & RICH Disco Printed Cotton-Jersey Shorts $100 SHOP NOW

I love the idea of pairing these shorts with a striped button-down and blazer.

Cozy and chic.

Sporty & Rich Vendome Striped Cotton-Poplin Pajama Pants $90 SHOP NOW

Warning: You may never want to take these off.