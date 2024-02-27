I'm in My Preppy, Athletic Era (Thanks, Miu Miu)—24 Items I'm Shopping Now
If Miuccia Prada says preppy polo shirts, academic blazers, boat shoes, and sporty swim bottoms feel right for spring/summer 2024, who are we to disagree? In fact, thanks to Miu Miu's eye-catching S/S 24 collection, I am entering my preppy, athletic era—or what Net-a-Porter aptly named Chic Sportif in its recent spring 2024 seasonal report.
It wasn't just Miu Miu that leaned into this refined, preppy sensibility. A number of designers, from The Row to Loewe, showcased elements of sport-inspired fashion in their collections in the form of rugby shirts, retro sneakers, and preppy sweaters.
Whether you have a membership to a country club or not, it's easy to emulate this preppy-meets-sporty, moneyed aesthetic. Take a look below to get inspired by the Miu Miu S/S 24 runway, then shop my favorite preppy-athletic pieces that lean into the vibe perfectly. Think polo shirts, academic blazers, striped button-downs, rugby shirts, baggy board shorts, and more.
Shop the preppy-athletic trend:
Yep, polo shirts will dominate this spring and summer.
Guaranteed, the fashion crowd will be letting these swim bottoms peek through above their skirts, pants, and shorts this summer.
Thanks to Miu Miu, boat shoes are officially in.
Rugby tops were spotted all over the spring/summer 2024 runways.
A preppy blazer will be your wardrobe hero in 2024.
Style a blue-stripe button-down under a polo shirt for a look that's very spring 2024.
If you're going to invest in a Miu Miu piece, make it this sporty miniskirt.
Thong sandals gave the Miu Miu collection a casual, beachy vibe.
Zara perfects the look.
Invest in this fresh silhouette.
It's all about short shorts this year.
A favorite among the fashion crowd.
A sporty-chic jacket to throw on over your outfit.
More rugby shirts for the win.
A preppy cable-knit cardi is always a good idea.
A chic polo at a great price point.
I was swooning over all the low-slung, belted looks at Miu Miu.
I'll be styling these with the above belt and a pair of swim bottoms peeking through.
So into this trending cobalt blue.
The perfect spring knit.
A preppy sweater is a great place to start to lean into the aesthetic.
I love the idea of pairing these shorts with a striped button-down and blazer.
Cozy and chic.
Warning: You may never want to take these off.
Judith is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for nearly a decade. Judith started on the Shop Who What Wear team, creating content and managing a team of merchandisers for the Who What Wear shopping app. She later crossed over to the editorial team, where she shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands in her shopping-focused stories and social takeovers. She has become one of the top affiliate earners during her six plus years at Who What Wear. Before working in fashion, Judith was a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) and shared her passion for travel and food. She studied at the prestigious London Academy of Dramatic Arts as well as Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York. She later studied fashion merchandising and design, which laid the foundation for her career in fashion.