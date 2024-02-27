I'm in My Preppy, Athletic Era (Thanks, Miu Miu)—24 Items I'm Shopping Now

By Judith Jones
preppy look from miu miu

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If Miuccia Prada says preppy polo shirts, academic blazers, boat shoes, and sporty swim bottoms feel right for spring/summer 2024, who are we to disagree? In fact, thanks to Miu Miu's eye-catching S/S 24 collection, I am entering my preppy, athletic era—or what Net-a-Porter aptly named Chic Sportif in its recent spring 2024 seasonal report.

It wasn't just Miu Miu that leaned into this refined, preppy sensibility. A number of designers, from The Row to Loewe, showcased elements of sport-inspired fashion in their collections in the form of rugby shirts, retro sneakers, and preppy sweaters.

Whether you have a membership to a country club or not, it's easy to emulate this preppy-meets-sporty, moneyed aesthetic. Take a look below to get inspired by the Miu Miu S/S 24 runway, then shop my favorite preppy-athletic pieces that lean into the vibe perfectly. Think polo shirts, academic blazers, striped button-downs, rugby shirts, baggy board shorts, and more.

Preppy athletic looks from Miu Miu spring/summer 2024 collection

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Preppy athletic looks from Miu Miu spring/summer 2024 collection

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Preppy athletic looks from Miu Miu spring/summer 2024 collection

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Preppy athletic looks from Miu Miu spring/summer 2024 collection

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Preppy athletic looks from Miu Miu spring/summer 2024 collection

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Preppy athletic looks from Miu Miu spring/summer 2024 collection

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the preppy-athletic trend:

Classic Fit Short-Sleeve Polo
Polo Ralph Lauren
Classic Fit Short-Sleeve Polo

Yep, polo shirts will dominate this spring and summer.

Miu Miu swim bottoms
Miu Miu
Nylon Swimsuit

Guaranteed, the fashion crowd will be letting these swim bottoms peek through above their skirts, pants, and shorts this summer.

'authentic Original' Boat Shoe
Sperry
Authentic Original Boat Shoe

Thanks to Miu Miu, boat shoes are officially in.

rugby top mango
mango
Striped Polo-Neck Sweater

Rugby tops were spotted all over the spring/summer 2024 runways.

Double-Knit One-Button Blazer
Polo Ralph Lauren
Double-Knit One-Button Blazer

A preppy blazer will be your wardrobe hero in 2024.

Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Lightweight Oxford
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Lightweight Oxford

Style a blue-stripe button-down under a polo shirt for a look that's very spring 2024.

miu miu skirt

Miu Miu
Mohair Miniskirt

If you're going to invest in a Miu Miu piece, make it this sporty miniskirt.

Gigi Sandal
Sam Edelman
Gigi Sandal

Thong sandals gave the Miu Miu collection a casual, beachy vibe.

Navy v-neck zara
ZARA
Ribbed Knit Sweater

Zara perfects the look.

Brown Soft Boston Crinkle Bag
Marge Sherwood
Brown Soft Boston Crinkle Bag

Invest in this fresh silhouette.

Charlotte Cotton Short
Reformation
Charlotte Cotton Short

It's all about short shorts this year.

X Wales Bonner Suede Sneakers
Adidas X Wales Bonner
Suede Sneakers

A favorite among the fashion crowd.

Cotton Harrington Jacket
PANGAIA
Cotton Harrington Jacket

A sporty-chic jacket to throw on over your outfit.

Beverly Hills Oversized Long Sleeve Rugby Tee
Beverly Hills x Revolve
Oversized Long Sleeve Rugby Tee

More rugby shirts for the win.

Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater
J.Crew
Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater

A preppy cable-knit cardi is always a good idea.

white polo top
ZARA
Ribbed Polo Collar Shirt

A chic polo at a great price point.

Miu Miu belt
Miu Miu
Leather Belt

I was swooning over all the low-slung, belted looks at Miu Miu.

The Effortless Pant
The Effortless Pant
The Effortless Pant

I'll be styling these with the above belt and a pair of swim bottoms peeking through.

Island Time Shorts
FP Movement
Island Time Shorts

So into this trending cobalt blue.

stripe top mango
mango
Zip Neck Jumper

The perfect spring knit.

Logo-Embroidered Cotton Jumper
Sporty & Rich
Logo-Embroidered Cotton Jumper

A preppy sweater is a great place to start to lean into the aesthetic.

Sporty shorts
SPORTY & RICH
Disco Printed Cotton-Jersey Shorts

I love the idea of pairing these shorts with a striped button-down and blazer.

stripe sweatshirt
H&M
Sweatshirt

Cozy and chic.

athletic pants
Sporty & Rich
Vendome Striped Cotton-Poplin Pajama Pants

Warning: You may never want to take these off.

Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for nearly a decade. Judith started on the Shop Who What Wear team, creating content and managing a team of merchandisers for the Who What Wear shopping app. She later crossed over to the editorial team, where she shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands in her shopping-focused stories and social takeovers. She has become one of the top affiliate earners during her six plus years at Who What Wear. Before working in fashion, Judith was a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) and shared her passion for travel and food. She studied at the prestigious London Academy of Dramatic Arts as well as Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York. She later studied fashion merchandising and design, which laid the foundation for her career in fashion.

