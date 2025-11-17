You might think that pedicure colours and pedicure trends are only relevant in summer, but in my opinion, now is the perfect time to book an appointment and get those toes winter-ready. Not only do I feel so much more put together when I have a pedicure in winter, but with the festive season and many Christmas parties approaching, I know that my open-toe heels will soon be calling my name.
While I usually opt for an onyx nail polish at this time of year, I recently noticed a new winter pedicure trend emerging that, in my opinion, is the most polished of them all. Say hello to the glass pedicure.
What Is a Glass Pedicure?
I first spotted this trend on nail artist Milly Mason's Instagram account, and immediately fell in love with the high-shine finish. As the name suggests, this trend gives your nails a glass-like effect, making them look impossibly glossy. Opt for a clear or milky nail base before going in with your high-shine top coat, and for even more fashion points, pair your glass pedicure with a classic white French tip.
Below, I've rounded up my favourite glass pedicure looks for all the inspiration you need this season.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.